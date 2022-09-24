ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KPD responds to T-bone crash on Rainier

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic collision on Rainier Street near 19th around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the KPD, the at-fault vehicle was travelling northbound on Rainier when they hit another vehicle moving southbound, causing a T-bone rollover collision. Each car had one person in it, both...
SIU names officers in Clearwater SWAT standoff

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) responded to a request by the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) to investigate the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in relation to the SWAT standoff in Kennewick on September, 13. The SIU took over the investigation around 9 p.m. on...
Othello Police searching for man accused of raping a child

OTHELLO, Wash. — Othello Police are searching for a man who is suspected of raping a child. Police said Jesus Gutierrez-Guerrero failed to appear for a pretrial court hearing on Sept. 19. Officials said he has an active felony warrant for Rape of a Child in the 3rd Degree.
Body recovered from Columbia River off the shore of the Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Investigators and the Coroner for Benton County are collaborating to develop more details about human remains that were discovered off the shoreline of the Columbia River on the Kennewick side Tuesday afternoon. According to an announcement made by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they were informed...
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
