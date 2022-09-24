Read full article on original website
KPD responds to T-bone crash on Rainier
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic collision on Rainier Street near 19th around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the KPD, the at-fault vehicle was travelling northbound on Rainier when they hit another vehicle moving southbound, causing a T-bone rollover collision. Each car had one person in it, both...
SIU names officers in Clearwater SWAT standoff
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) responded to a request by the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) to investigate the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in relation to the SWAT standoff in Kennewick on September, 13. The SIU took over the investigation around 9 p.m. on...
Driver ran Kennewick stop sign, smashed into vehicle which rolled off road
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire crews, medics and police rushed to the intersection of W 19th Ave & S Rainier St in Kennewick on Tuesday for reports that two vehicles collided in the roadway, leading one to roll onto private property. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick...
Body found in Columbia River near Kennewick, police investigating
Law enforcement in Kennewick recovered a body from the Columbia River on the Kennewick side on Tuesday. Right now, an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
Kennewick man killed in car crash into parked semi
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A crash between a car and a semi early Monday night, Sept. 26, resulted in a death. According to a release from Washington State Patrol, a semi-truck and trailer was parked in the roadway along State Route 395 at Milepost 18, Kennewick City limits around 6:30 p.m.
KPD arrests 19-year-old in reckless driving incident
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick resident has been arrested following a crash Sunday evening, Sept. 25. Kennewick Police Department received a report of a person driving recklessly, traveling at an excessive speed and passing multiple vehicles around 7 p.m. The vehicle crashed a short time later on S. Garfield...
28 of the Tri-Cities region’s top offenders arrested through joint policing
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Through a collaborative effort between regional law enforcement agencies, 28 of the most frequent and infamous offenders in the Tri-Cities area have been arrested and charged with crimes. According to an announcement made by the Kennewick Police Department, they teamed up with the Richland Police Department...
'10 times the man I am': Father of WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla gives update on his condition
SEATTLE — The father of Dean Atkinson Jr., the Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot in Walla Walla, gave an update on his son's condition on Monday. According to Dean Atkinson Sr., his son has made major improvements during his recovery at Harborview Medical Center. He is now in serious, but improving condition.
Othello Police searching for man accused of raping a child
OTHELLO, Wash. — Othello Police are searching for a man who is suspected of raping a child. Police said Jesus Gutierrez-Guerrero failed to appear for a pretrial court hearing on Sept. 19. Officials said he has an active felony warrant for Rape of a Child in the 3rd Degree.
Body recovered from Columbia River off the shore of the Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Investigators and the Coroner for Benton County are collaborating to develop more details about human remains that were discovered off the shoreline of the Columbia River on the Kennewick side Tuesday afternoon. According to an announcement made by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, they were informed...
Update | Kennewick driver is killed when semi rams his car after he stopped on Highway 395
He was still in his car with his seat belt on.
‘Cold-blooded’ murderer sentenced for Richland parking lot slaying of father of seven
“We don’t put animals down like that,” said the judge.
Drunk Driver Blasts Through Fence, Speeds Away in West Richland
West Richland Police say not only did the driver go through a fence, they smashed the victim's car as well. Shortly after 8 PM Saturday night, WRPD was called to the neighborhood near Jamison Street and North 60th Ave, a location just west of Grosscup Road, and just northeast of Tapteal Elementary.
Firefighters rescue dogs from Kennewick house fire, contain flames to garage
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Firefighting crews from Kennewick and Richland rushed to a home on the 8300-block of W Bruneau Pl on Saturday afternoon and rescued two dogs that were trapped inside. According to officials at the Kennewick Fire Department, the flames were reported to be stemming from this home’s...
Walla Walla coffee shop and church to hold fundraiser for Trooper Atkinson
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Days after he was shot in the line of duty, Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson’s fiancé, Meagan, gave the community an update on the Hot Mama’s Espresso Facebook page. He did receive multiple gun shots to his head and hand which...
Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident
Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
Kennewick police seek to identify woman accused of stealing phone, wallet
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have information about the woman pictured above? She is linked to a crime that Kennewick police investigators could use some help with. According to a social media post from the Kennewick Police Department, the woman who is seen in the pictures above took someone else’s wallet and phone.
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
Clearwater construction to close Kennewick roadway overnight for at least a week
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For at least one week, a stretch of W Clearwater Ave should be avoided beginning at 8:00 p.m. each night for a construction project to rehabilitate the roadway. According to the City of Kennewick, the project launches on Sept. 26, 2022 and is expected to finish...
Traffic Alert: Injury collision closes Dodson Rd S & Rd 12 SW in Grant County
EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County authorities and emergency medical responders are en route to a serious injury collision at the intersection of Dodson Rd S & Rd 12 SW near Royal City. Although details are limited at this stage, authorities have confirmed that traffic detours are expected to be...
