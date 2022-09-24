Read full article on original website
Related
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
msn.com
Hayden Panettiere found out she lost custody of her daughter when she had already left
Hayden Panettiere didn't know she was losing custody of her daughter. The 33-year-old actress - who has been candid about her struggles with addiction and depression - has opened up about losing custody of Kaya, now seven, after her daughter moved to Ukraine with Hayden's ex Wladimir Klitschko. In a...
msn.com
Dwyane Wade Gushes Over Daughter Zaya as She Shows Her Perfect Model Poses in Instagram Video
Zaya Wade is showing off her stylish skills and her dad Dwyane Wade is in awe. On Tuesday, Zaya, who is also the stepdaughter of actress Gabrielle Union, shared fun footage from a photo shoot on her Instagram page. In the short clip, Zaya, 15, strikes some poses as she...
msn.com
‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Reacts to Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Return After Killing Him Off: ‘Everybody Chill… I’m All Good!’
“The Wolverine” and “Logan” director James Mangold initially reacted to the news that Hugh Jackman will reprise his eponymous mutant opposite Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool 3” with a gif depicting the fatal scene in “Logan” in which Jackman’s character is killed off for good. The R-rated “Logan” was billed as Jackman’s Wolverine swan song, but that’s no longer the case, nor does his “Logan” death scene carry the same emotional weight. While many on social media assumed Mangold was irked by the decision to bring Wolverine back after he killed him off, the filmmaker clarified that’s not the case.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Norman Reedus's model son, 22, towers over the 'Walking Dead' actor, plus more great photos from celebs' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremonies
Slide 1 of 94: Celebrities have given us some great photos while receiving their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the years. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the very best snapshots from these sidewalk ceremonies, starting with this actor... "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus posed with his family -- fiancée Diane Kruger, mother Marianne Reedus and son Mingus Reedus (whose mom is model Helena Christensen) -- at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Sept. 27, 2022.Now keep reading for more...
msn.com
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
msn.com
Kevin Costner's Comments About 'Yellowstone' Cause a Major Stir on Instagram
Kevin Costner is on the same wavelength as Yellowstone fans. With less than two months until the Paramount Network drama returns with new season 5 episodes, the actor is connecting with folks on social media about the show’s popularity. On September 9, the Field of Dreams star resurfaced an Entertainment Tonight interview in which he credited Taylor Sheridan for his “smart” writing. In the short Instagram video, Kevin touches on his character, John, as well as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser)’s strong dialogue that keeps storylines interesting.
msn.com
Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…
In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena
For the first time ever, Hailey Bieber has publicly addressed the fan insinuations that she ‘stole’ Justin Bieber from his ex, Selena Gomez. Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
msn.com
Megan Fox Slays in Leather Lace-Up Pants and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat
It's a fact that Megan Fox ruled spring and summer '22 with her showstopping street styles, unmatched swimwear, and red carpet-ready gowns. Now, the Jennifer's Body hottie is ready to show us how you can be a Hot Girl even when it's cold out. Her first entry into the fall fashion archives for this year is a quirky and fun mixed textured leather pants and flannel top moment that comes straight out of the '90s.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'
Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.
msn.com
Royal Family Ends Mourning Period With New Profile Pictures, Cheeky Threats
The mourning period for Queen Elizabeth is officially dunzo, and the royals are back to doing what they do best: honoring their dead relatives with brooches and coats, being passive aggressive to one another, grasping for relevance, etc. King Charles (née Prince) and Camilla, Queen Consort have taken on the...
msn.com
These 16 ‘Bachelor’ And ‘Bachelorette’ Couples Are Still Together
Slide 1 of 17: As long-time viewers know, not everyone who competes on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is there for the right reasons. It's good for fans—drama, tears, feuds!—but not so helpful for finding "The One." Let's face it, relationships nurtured in the reality TV bubble just don't always fare well in the real world (BRB, still crying over Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's split and Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's breakup.)So, how good have the Bachelor franchise's matchmaking skills been over the years? Out of 26 seasons of The Bachelor and 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, there are only 15 couples still standing. Fun fact: The cast-offs actually do quite well on their second—or third, fourth, even fifth—chances at finding love on Bachelor In Paradise. The lucky few who received the final rose and stayed together really beat the odds. After 25 years of The Bachelor, everyone's favorite dating show has brought together 10 successful marriages, two current engagements, three happily dating couples, one IDK-what 's-going-on couple, and tons of adorable babies. Curious which of your top picks actually made it? Read on to see which of your favorite Bachelor Nation couples who found their happily-ever-afters on TV made it work IRL.
Comments / 0