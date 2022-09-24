ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Logan' Director James Mangold Reacts to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Return After Killing Him Off: 'Everybody Chill… I'm All Good!'

“The Wolverine” and “Logan” director James Mangold initially reacted to the news that Hugh Jackman will reprise his eponymous mutant opposite Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool 3” with a gif depicting the fatal scene in “Logan” in which Jackman’s character is killed off for good. The R-rated “Logan” was billed as Jackman’s Wolverine swan song, but that’s no longer the case, nor does his “Logan” death scene carry the same emotional weight. While many on social media assumed Mangold was irked by the decision to bring Wolverine back after he killed him off, the filmmaker clarified that’s not the case.
Norman Reedus's model son, 22, towers over the 'Walking Dead' actor, plus more great photos from celebs' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremonies

Slide 1 of 94: Celebrities have given us some great photos while receiving their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame over the years. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the very best snapshots from these sidewalk ceremonies, starting with this actor... "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus posed with his family -- fiancée Diane Kruger, mother Marianne Reedus and son Mingus Reedus (whose mom is model Helena Christensen) -- at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on Sept. 27, 2022.Now keep reading for more...
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again

Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
Kevin Costner's Comments About 'Yellowstone' Cause a Major Stir on Instagram

Kevin Costner is on the same wavelength as Yellowstone fans. With less than two months until the Paramount Network drama returns with new season 5 episodes, the actor is connecting with folks on social media about the show’s popularity. On September 9, the Field of Dreams star resurfaced an Entertainment Tonight interview in which he credited Taylor Sheridan for his “smart” writing. In the short Instagram video, Kevin touches on his character, John, as well as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser)’s strong dialogue that keeps storylines interesting.
Jealous and fed up with fame: Anthony Bourdain's final texts revealed…

In his final days, Anthony Bourdain was fed up with his fans, his fame and his relationship with actress Asia Argento, a new book claims. Many of the Anthony's last texts were published in the unauthorized biography titled "Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain," which gives some insight into the famous chef's state of mind.
Hailey Bieber Finally Reveals Whether She Ever Hooked Up With Justin While He Was With Selena

For the first time ever, Hailey Bieber has publicly addressed the fan insinuations that she ‘stole’ Justin Bieber from his ex, Selena Gomez. Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Sept. 28 and insisted that she NEVER hooked up with her now-husband Justin Bieber during a time while he was dating his ex, Selena Gomez. “Not one time,” Hailey confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”
Megan Fox Slays in Leather Lace-Up Pants and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat

It's a fact that Megan Fox ruled spring and summer '22 with her showstopping street styles, unmatched swimwear, and red carpet-ready gowns. Now, the Jennifer's Body hottie is ready to show us how you can be a Hot Girl even when it's cold out. Her first entry into the fall fashion archives for this year is a quirky and fun mixed textured leather pants and flannel top moment that comes straight out of the '90s.
Heartland Actor Robert Cormier Dies at Age 33: 'He Was Always Looking to Achieve More'

Robert Cormier, who played Finn Cotter on the long-running family drama series Heartland, has died. He was 33. The actor passed away on Friday, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not provided in the obituary, but Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that he died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.
Royal Family Ends Mourning Period With New Profile Pictures, Cheeky Threats

The mourning period for Queen Elizabeth is officially dunzo, and the royals are back to doing what they do best: honoring their dead relatives with brooches and coats, being passive aggressive to one another, grasping for relevance, etc. King Charles (née Prince) and Camilla, Queen Consort have taken on the...
These 16 'Bachelor' And 'Bachelorette' Couples Are Still Together

Slide 1 of 17: As long-time viewers know, not everyone who competes on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is there for the right reasons. It's good for fans—drama, tears, feuds!—but not so helpful for finding "The One." Let's face it, relationships nurtured in the reality TV bubble just don't always fare well in the real world (BRB, still crying over Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's split and Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's breakup.)So, how good have the Bachelor franchise's matchmaking skills been over the years? Out of 26 seasons of The Bachelor and 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, there are only 15 couples still standing. Fun fact: The cast-offs actually do quite well on their second—or third, fourth, even fifth—chances at finding love on Bachelor In Paradise. The lucky few who received the final rose and stayed together really beat the odds. After 25 years of The Bachelor, everyone's favorite dating show has brought together 10 successful marriages, two current engagements, three happily dating couples, one IDK-what 's-going-on couple, and tons of adorable babies. Curious which of your top picks actually made it? Read on to see which of your favorite Bachelor Nation couples who found their happily-ever-afters on TV made it work IRL.
