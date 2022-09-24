Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Meta shuts down ‘influence operations’ from Russia and China that sought to influence Western public opinion on U.S. politicians and war in Ukraine
The networks created fake websites that masqueraded as real news sites and fake accounts to shape public discourse on high-profile issues.
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund invested $2 billion in Russia before the Ukraine war, report says
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund invested $2 billion in Russia before the Ukraine invasion. A prospectus for the fund revealed investments in Russia's infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and retail sectors, the Wall Street Journal said. The Public Investment Fund, which is run by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, oversees $600...
Wrongful detentions of Americans by foreign powers are fast rising, a new study says
The report finds a dramatic rise in the number of Americans who are being wrongfully held, as a growing number of countries embrace the practice as a way to gain leverage over the U.S.
Protest-hit Iran launches strikes that kill 9 in Iraqi Kurdistan
Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes that killed nine people in Iraq's Kurdistan region Wednesday after accusing Kurdish armed groups based there of stoking a wave of unrest that has rocked the Islamic republic. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has accused the Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran ... to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest".
