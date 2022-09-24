ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund invested $2 billion in Russia before the Ukraine war, report says

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund invested $2 billion in Russia before the Ukraine invasion. A prospectus for the fund revealed investments in Russia's infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics and retail sectors, the Wall Street Journal said. The Public Investment Fund, which is run by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, oversees $600...
Protest-hit Iran launches strikes that kill 9 in Iraqi Kurdistan

Iran launched cross-border missile and drone strikes that killed nine people in Iraq's Kurdistan region Wednesday after accusing Kurdish armed groups based there of stoking a wave of unrest that has rocked the Islamic republic. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has accused the Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran ... to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest".
