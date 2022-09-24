Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees’ Aaron Judge Triple Crown tracker: Stuck on 60 home runs, RBI title in jeopardy?
The New York Yankees clinched the American League East division title Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. But outfielder Aaron Judge remained stuck on 60 home runs and 128 RBI after going 0-for-1 with four walks at Rogers Centre. His batting average slipped to .314, but...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to team before wild celebration
TORONTO — In his right hand, Aaron Boone gripped a bottle of champagne. The Yankees’ Player of the Game championship belt was draped over his other shoulder. Before the Yankees soaked the Rogers Centre’s visitors clubhouse with beer following their American League East-clinching, 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, the manager had something to say.
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
N.J. native wants ‘do-over’ with Nationals after season-ending elbow surgery
Sean Doolittle isn’t ready to give it up. The Washington Nationals pitcher from Tabernacle Township, N.J. underwent season ending surgery on his left elbow in July. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 36-year-old will be a free agent this winter but hopes his time with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankees’ minor-league affiliate just 1 win from league title thanks to top slugging prospects
Tuesday was a good day for the New York Yankees, and not just because the team clinched the American League East division title. The Double-A Somerset Patriots beat the Erie SeaWolves, 9-2, to even up the Eastern League Championship Series at one game apiece. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Yankees’ road to World Series set to go through Houston ... again
Houston, we have a problem. The road to the 2022 World Series is set to go through Minute Maid Park as the Astros are closing in on the No. 1 seed in the American League. What’s at stake today: The Houston Astros can clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League tonight with a win vs. Arizona OR a loss by the Yankees at Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays can clinch a Postseason berth tonight with a win vs. New York AND a loss by the Orioles at Boston.
Mets face important pitching decision in the playoffs
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has a big one to make about his pitching staff before the MLB playoffs. The top of his rotation is a lock with Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom set to lead the way as co-aces (assuming both stay healthy). BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
MLB analyst explains Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s home run drought
Aaron Judge’s hunt for his 61st home run to tie Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League single-season record has hit a plateau. Judge is one shy and hasn’t hit a homer since Sept. 20. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans are getting a little...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Yankees could sit Aaron Judge immediately despite home run chase
TORONTO — Make today the day. If the Yankees want to rest Aaron Judge in the middle of his chase of Roger Maris, it makes the most sense for manager Aaron Boone to do it Wednesday against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. It sounded like Boone might...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Pete Alonso chasing MVP history
Talk about a dynamic duo. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the majors with 60 home runs while New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso leads the majors with 131 RBI. As a result, they could be setting the stage for the Big Apple to double-dip on MVP Awards...
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online
The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Now what? Yankees’ 7 immediate priorities after winning AL East
TORONTO — Winning the American League East was the first goal manager Aaron Boone set for the Yankees in his spring training address this season. His club accomplished that with a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night. It was their first division crown since 2019 and the second with Boone at the helm.
Yankees are confident they’re just getting started after winning AL East
TORONTO — The Yankees did a little reflecting on what it took to accomplish a mission after they won enough games to make it mathematically impossible for anyone in the AL East to catch them, the clinching coming with Tuesday night’s 5-2 win over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays.
What it was like in Yankees clubhouse after division clincher
TORONTO — The job done and the division won, the Yankees began with a tame on-field celebration. There was no jumping around like they do after walk-offs, no rubbing it in the faces of the Blue Jays following a 5-2 clincher at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, just a lot of big smiles, back pats and quick hugs before everyone inside.
Yankees, Blue Jays lineups Tuesday | Aaron Hicks in, Harrison Bader out (9/27/22)
TORONTO — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will try again to clinch the American League East crown on Tuesday night when they play the Toronto Blue Jays in the middle game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Judge also will get more chances to catch and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Yankees, Cardinals clinch; Mets, Braves tied for lead (9/28/22)
TORONTO — No team has won more World Series than the New York Yankees’ 27 and the St. Louis Cardinals are second with 11. Both iconic franchises will be part of the 2022 playoff field as division champs after clinching on Tuesday night. The Yankees wrapped up the...
MLB・
NL East up for grabs as Mets lose and Braves win
It’s nail-biting time, Mets fans. New York surrendered its grip on first place in the National League East on Tuesday with a 6-4 loss to the Miami Marlins while the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals, 8-2. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets have held...
Giants’ Julian Love defends MetLife Stadium turf amid Sterling Shepard injury
The New York Giants’ fears were confirmed Tuesday when it was announced that Sterling Shepard tore his ACL. The veteran wide receiver exited Mondays’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium after getting hurt in a non-contact situation. Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. blames...
NFL・
If Giants trade Kenny Golladay, where might he land? Here are 4 options
The Kenny Golladay saga took a couple more turns Monday. First came reports that Giants rookie general manager Joe Schoen would be willing to trade the underwhelming wide receiver even if it meant eating some of the remaining money in his contract.
NFL・
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0