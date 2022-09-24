ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to team before wild celebration

TORONTO — In his right hand, Aaron Boone gripped a bottle of champagne. The Yankees’ Player of the Game championship belt was draped over his other shoulder. Before the Yankees soaked the Rogers Centre’s visitors clubhouse with beer following their American League East-clinching, 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, the manager had something to say.
