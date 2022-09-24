Read full article on original website
9 best walking poles for all of your hiking adventures
Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts. Walking poles can transform your hiking experience on steep and uneven terrain. They’ll power you uphill, aid your balance on the downhill and take the strain off your joints. Carbon or aluminium?...
Thrillist
Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore
Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
This magical cave that produces rainbow light, found in Rainier National Park, may be deadly, officials have warned
Grab screenshot from matt Nichols Instagram handle. Nature photographer Mathew Nichols posted a photo of the icy rainbow cave on his Instagram handle. This cave is situated at Mount Rainier National Park, Washington. The cave shows all colors of the rainbow on its icy roof. As Sunlight falls from an opening, the color is seen across the cave’s roof.
Top RVs For Camping In Cold Weather
Before you buy your first RV, you should know that some handle cold temperatures better than others. These are usually called Four Season RVs, and they come with extra features to protect both you and your RV’s mechanicals from frigid temps that can incapacitate lesser campers. Four Season RVs...
CARS・
The REI Co-op Wonderland X is a car camper’s dream tent
Looking for the ultimate car camping tent? Here’s a super-durable and totally customizable tent and shelter that’s perfect for groups.
CARS・
Amazon unveils bedside device that tracks sleeping patterns
Soon enough, a bedside Amazon device might know whether you're sleeping — or not
travelawaits.com
The Caribbean Island Where You Can Celebrate Carnival Every Day Of The Year
The sunset was a half hour ago, and then the sounds of soca dance music and calypso began. The street was now a dance floor filled with people of various ages talking while waiting to dance. Soon they were moving, gyrating, and dancing in sensual ways. More people joined in as the DJ amped them up with songs: “Thief a Wine,” “Wine Up, Wine Up,” and “1, 2, 3, Let’s Go!”
Thrillist
These Luxury Glamping Spots Are Right Next to Many U.S. National Parks
In any other situation, I would have peed my pants. It was the middle of the night—which in Dark-Sky-certified southern Utah is… really freaking dark—and a lone coyote howl pierced the dead-quiet night. Soon, its keening was joined by a chorus of these carnivorous beasts, each animal seemingly attempting to outdo the others on volume.
Couple Finds Natural Way To Warm Their Home Ahead of Winter Energy Bills
The couple's home has become a local attraction in the area.
travelawaits.com
My 13 Favorite Experiences Hiking Yellowstone’s Spectacular Lamar Valley
When it comes to wildlife viewing in Yellowstone National Park, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better place than Lamar Valley. Elk, bison, deer, pronghorn, wolves, coyotes, and grizzlies make their homes in this expansive valley, plus occasional sightings of bobcats, cougars, and red foxes. Some of the largest wild herds of bison and elk in North America are found in an area called the Northern Range, which includes Lamar Valley.
Backpacking tent vs hammock: for lightweight overnights
We examine the pros and cons of a backpacking tent vs hammock to help you decide on your next lightweight, low-fuss camping shelter of choice. Backpacking is getting lighter and easier with each passing camping season. These days, you can choose from a startling array of one-person tents, including bivy sacks and non-freestanding tents that you can erect with your trekking poles, while some freethinkers are foregoing tents altogether and just slinging a hammock between two trees when it comes time to get some rest. So are you looking for level ground on your backpacking trips, or does the idea of swinging in the breeze catch your fancy? We examine the pros and cons of a backpacking tent vs hammock to help you decide on your next lightweight, low-fuss camping shelter of choice.
Prep for Winter With the Best Snow Boots Available Right Now
Get ready for the snow ahead of time by picking up one of the absolute best winter boots we've handpicked in this article — details
natureworldnews.com
Camping: Its Sense and History
Camping is a popular recreational activity that is about spending time in nature, including sleeping and cooking food. However, there are many variations of camping and that is why it means different things to different people. For example, many people understand camping as living in tents, while for others it might mean traveling in a minivan. So, what is camping exactly?
Hoka’s Anacapa Mid GTX Boot Will Make You a Better Hiker
Trekking up a big mountain is no small feat. You need to have solid cardiovascular health, watch your footing when maneuvering over gravel and logs, and have a game plan in the event that you come face-to-face with an animal that could eat you as a mid-afternoon snack. It can be daunting if you’re a newbie, but I’m all about living life on the edge—and hey, you’ve gotta get off your laptop sometimes and bump fists with nature.
CNET
Prep Your Solar Panels for Ice and Snow
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Installing solar panels on your home can be an excellent way to save on your electricity costs and reduce your carbon footprint. But as you enter the winter months, you might wonder whether you'll still see the benefit of your solar panels.
Basic Information About Yurt Living
Recently, I wrote about a specific kind of specialized tent/home known as yurts that are making a comeback here in the United States. Now, I am going more into detail about what it is like for people who decide to live in these kinds of homes and try to survive in this form of alternative housing. Now, some people have been questioning how a yurt is different from a traditional tent, and there are plenty of differences between living in a traditional camping tent & living in a modern yurt that is able to enjoy a lot more modern comforts. Unlike regular tents, yurts tend to have sturdy door frames, flooring, and the kind of stable structure that allows them to have windows and doors installed.
I Live in Boston, and I Can Confirm This Is My New Coat For Winter
I am not a fan of cold weather. In fact, I despise any temperature under 40 degrees. But the change of seasons is inevitable, and if I'm going to look at the bright side, there is one item that's making me eager to endure chilly mornings and fresh snowfall, and that's my recent discovery of Triple F.A.T. Goose's Ophio Women's Puffer Down Jacket ($425). The down jacket reminds me of another brand with goose in the name (wink-wink), and it's one of the warmest and most stylish coats I've stumbled upon — and as a New Englander, that's saying something.
