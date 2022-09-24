ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Giants draft bust sparks Dolphins-Bengals war of words

Let the trash-talking begin. Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple is the center of attention ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Why, you ask?. It goes back to last season, when Apple trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Aaron Robinson
NJ.com

Supercomputer predicts Philadelphia Eagles as team most likely to win NFC

Could it have been a better start to the 2022 National Football League season for the Philadelphia Eagles?. The NFC East leaders are 3-0 out of the gate after dominant wins in Week 2 and 3 over the much-improved Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and the Washington Commanders, and now get another team off to a very surprising start, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at the Linc.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to team before wild celebration

TORONTO — In his right hand, Aaron Boone gripped a bottle of champagne. The Yankees’ Player of the Game championship belt was draped over his other shoulder. Before the Yankees soaked the Rogers Centre’s visitors clubhouse with beer following their American League East-clinching, 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, the manager had something to say.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start

PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys
NJ.com

Mannings look to cash in on Chad Powers-Penn State schtick

The Mannings are planning on capitalizing on Chad Powers. Chad Powers is Eli Manning’s new alter ego, one that he used to go undercover at Penn State to try out as a walk-on. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Penn State hopped on the virality of the...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Giants coach has to break in new Patriots starting quarterback

The Patriots need to act quick. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a severe high-ankle sprain, and New England is set to visit a 2-1 Green Bay Packers team on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for a former New York Giants head...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Cowboys, FOX blowhard believe in ex-Giants QB Cooper Rush

NFL Week 3: New York Giants host Dallas Cowboys — Eyes are onCooper Rush. On Monday, the quarterback helped the Dallas Cowboys hand the New York Giants their first loss of the season. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn...
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy