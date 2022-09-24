Could it have been a better start to the 2022 National Football League season for the Philadelphia Eagles?. The NFC East leaders are 3-0 out of the gate after dominant wins in Week 2 and 3 over the much-improved Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and the Washington Commanders, and now get another team off to a very surprising start, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at the Linc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO