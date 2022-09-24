Read full article on original website
Related
Jaguars’ Doug Pederson thinks ‘anything is possible’ on reception he’ll get from Eagles fans
PHILADELPHIA – When Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson walks out of the visiting team’s tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday to take on the Eagles, it will be the first time he will be doing so since he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Pederson stood on...
Hurricane Ian prompts possible change for Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football
The NFL is adjusting on the fly to Hurricane Ian, which is making landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. That’s because Sunday Night Football features a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs...
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning backpedals on Broncos’ Russell Wilson slam
Eli Manning is walking back on a jab he made at Russell Wilson on Monday night. It was a pretty funny one too, and it happened on Eli and Peyton’s “ManningCast” of Monday’s Giants-Cowboys game with former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Giants draft bust sparks Dolphins-Bengals war of words
Let the trash-talking begin. Former New York Giants first-round draft pick Eli Apple is the center of attention ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. Why, you ask?. It goes back to last season, when Apple trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Supercomputer predicts Philadelphia Eagles as team most likely to win NFC
Could it have been a better start to the 2022 National Football League season for the Philadelphia Eagles?. The NFC East leaders are 3-0 out of the gate after dominant wins in Week 2 and 3 over the much-improved Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and the Washington Commanders, and now get another team off to a very surprising start, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at the Linc.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s direct message to team before wild celebration
TORONTO — In his right hand, Aaron Boone gripped a bottle of champagne. The Yankees’ Player of the Game championship belt was draped over his other shoulder. Before the Yankees soaked the Rogers Centre’s visitors clubhouse with beer following their American League East-clinching, 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, the manager had something to say.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘never leaves’ the NovaCare Complex, and it’s led to ‘impressive’ start
PHILADELPHIA – Last Friday, around 4 p.m., Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was walking through the NovaCare Complex, having just finished the final details on a game plan for the Washington Commanders. Fridays are usually when players and coaches, their preparation done, leave early to spend time with families or to get some time away before the game.
More complaints about MetLife Stadium turf after Giants’ Sterling Shepard’s season-ending knee injury
Sterling Shepard’s season-ending injury has sparked conversations about the safety of MetLife Stadium. The veteran wide receiver exited Mondays’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife after getting hurt in a non-contact situation. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Some people, like former Giants wide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mannings look to cash in on Chad Powers-Penn State schtick
The Mannings are planning on capitalizing on Chad Powers. Chad Powers is Eli Manning’s new alter ego, one that he used to go undercover at Penn State to try out as a walk-on. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Penn State hopped on the virality of the...
NFL: Status of Bucs-Chiefs Uncertain As Hurricane Approaches
A contingency site has been selected if the game must be moved due to the Category 4 hurricane.
Ex-Giants quarterback has ‘makeup’ of top QB, but Eagles should see Dak Prescott Week 6
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Former Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys following Dallas’ 23-16 win over New York on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Rush filled in for the second week in a row...
Ex-Giants coach has to break in new Patriots starting quarterback
The Patriots need to act quick. Starting quarterback Mac Jones is dealing with a severe high-ankle sprain, and New England is set to visit a 2-1 Green Bay Packers team on Sunday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So it’s time for a former New York Giants head...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giants’ Julian Love defends MetLife Stadium turf amid Sterling Shepard injury
The New York Giants’ fears were confirmed Tuesday when it was announced that Sterling Shepard tore his ACL. The veteran wide receiver exited Mondays’ 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium after getting hurt in a non-contact situation. Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. blames...
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
MLB insiders predict Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s contract, where he’ll sign; AL East rival in the mix?
Aaron Judge is set to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much and by whom. The New York Yankees outfielder rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million contract before Opening Day and will become a free agent after the season. And Judge is having a walk season for the...
NFL Week 4 picks: Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals predictions | Thursday Night Football
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins visit quarterback Joe Burrow, head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio is 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.
Daniel Jones’ performance Monday vs. Cowboys gave Giants’ new regime something to think about
If you did not watch the game, you would have no clue about Daniel Jones’ performance Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The stats, in this case, lied. The story told by the box score during the Giants’ 23-16 loss at MetLife Stadium was false. Jones only completed...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts ‘carries himself’ like a team leader
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been the subject of a ton of praise recently. It just keeps coming. (Mostly) everyone is eating up the Hurts hype. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Jets vs. Steelers tickets: How to get tickets to Jets Week 4 road game in Pittsburgh | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Jets, led by quarterback Joe Flacco or Zach Wilson, meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Mitch Trubisky, in an NFL Week 4 AFC-NFC interconference game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 (10/2/2022) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans...
Cowboys, FOX blowhard believe in ex-Giants QB Cooper Rush
NFL Week 3: New York Giants host Dallas Cowboys — Eyes are onCooper Rush. On Monday, the quarterback helped the Dallas Cowboys hand the New York Giants their first loss of the season. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn...
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0