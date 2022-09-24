ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘I’m Stronger Than I Think’: Kid Cudi’s Tenth Album Marks a New Era

By Jeff Ihaza
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTbGN_0i8rKRjS00

Earlier this year, Kid Cudi ’s debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi became available on streaming platforms—just a few days shy of its 14th anniversary. “I think it was a great reminder for people. It’s a celebration for what me, Plain Pat, Emile, and Dot Da Genius created early on,” Cudi said over the phone in an interview with Rolling Stone this week. “We set out to do something important. We wanted to change the game. We wanted to change how people approach making music. And we did that.”

Now, he’s preparing to drop his 10th studio album Entergalactic, set to be released on September 30th. For Cudi, the project represents a moment of resounding personal growth. At 38, the rapper born Scott Mescudi seems to be approaching an almost divine sense of equanimity. “I never imagined I would have this many albums. So right now I feel extremely blessed to be able to do what I’m doing at this stage in my career.”

“It’s one of those things where I’ve been able to grow with the times, but, still remain myself. And that’s an art form in itself because we’ve seen it with other artists. Some artists don’t stand the test of time,” he says. “So when you see me do songs like “GHOST!” from Man on the Moon II and kids go crazy over it. Like it just came out. It says something. It’s a really powerful feeling.”

True to Cudi’s iconoclastic ambitions, Entergalactic is more than a studio album. Cudi says he first envisioned the project as an anthology, telling a story complete with its own universe of characters. This would eventually become the groundwork for his animated Netflix series of the same name, which premieres alongside the album. The series, which was executive produced by Kenya Barris, tells the story of a young bachelor named Jabari who, despite his own efforts, gets struck by the force of love.

“When we worked on this in 2019, me and Dot Da Genius. We figured out the tone and that inspired the direction for the show,” Cudi says. “Because I wrote the songs and the story first. I had the music first. So we wrote the story after and that’s how it all kind of pieced together.”

Since the beginning of his career, Kid Cudi has made songs that cut through to raw emotion and passion, courageously venturing into themes of personal despair even in a time before “mental health” was a buzzword. Cudi’s ability to traverse so comfortably through songs about depression, love, and euphoria made him one of the generation’s biggest names in music, and an equally formidable figure in pop culture. His acting career, from the laid-back hustler Domingo Dean in HBO’s How to Make it in America to his most recent performance in the A24 slasher film Pearl , is made all the more impressive when you consider he’s recorded and released 10 full-length albums in that same span of time.

“I hope it just sprinkles a little love in their life. I hope it makes people feel really good,” Cudi says of his new album. “I hope people listen to it with their lover, or crushes or whoever and just vibe and connect with it and just go.” He talked to Rolling Stone about the lessons he’s learned over his long career, and where he sees himself in the next decade.

RS: Do you feel like going into this new project and this new era, do you feel like there are pieces of that first mixtape that you still hear in your music today?
Kid Cudi: Definitely. Songs like “Pillow Talk,” or “Whenever.” Me getting into my lover boy phase. I feel like I’m kind of in this childlike place. I was kind of a teenager in love again and a lot of it is just me trying to put myself in a new space as an artist.

RS: Talk about the process behind this album and how it bled into the creation of this animated series.
Kid Cudi: Well, the album was pretty much recorded like any other album. It wasn’t like I was working off a script or doing a typical scoring type of thing. I was really piecing the story in my head as I went along and approached this like any other album. And from there, once I had the music, then that’s when I went in and I was able to write the story with my writers and give them all the information.

RS: So you wrote the album in the way that you typically write a normal album. Was there just more story to tell? What inspired you to introduce an animated universe?
Kid Cudi: Well, I was tired of making albums. I was bored of it. I was bored of having an album, dropping two music videos, and then that’s it. I was tired of the same old thing. And I was like if I’m going to do another album, it has to be exciting. It has to be something different that nobody’s ever done before. And that’s when I came up with the idea to try to do this musical told through animation. And it just made so much sense from that point on. Kenya [Barris] was the first person who really put the animation idea in my head cause he said that Netflix was looking for animation. And at first Entergalactic was supposed to be an anthology series. It was supposed to be one episode that was animated. So what I did was I just took the one animated episode and stretched it out into a full story. I don’t know, maybe my anthology idea will come to life one day. It’s still a really good idea.

RS: Thinking of the story, and the concept of love finding you. How did you land on that theme?
Kid Cudi: Yeah. I just felt like these are the messages that people need to understand. The simplicity of love will find us all. Love will heal us all. Love will save us all. Love will hurt us all. These things are all true and love is what makes the world go around, and ultimately love is the answer. It is the answer for all things. To true peace and true happiness in the world. Love is the answer. And I wanted to make a show that really dove into that concept. Here are two people who weren’t looking for love and it found them. And there’s something magical about that. I thought that it would make a great TV show, just to show in a modern world, the power of love when two awesome people meet and it’s electric. It’s magnetic.

RS: You said you recorded a lot of this in 2019 , in the time between recording and getting ready to release the project, how has the concept stayed present in your mind?
Kid Cudi: Oh man. I think right after that, I went into working on Man on the Moon III and I just had a new armor on me. Entergalactic gave me a new understanding of love and what I wanted. And I was a more powerful being when I went into Man on the Moon III because of it. And you grow between each album. With every album, you become better in some sense. I learned a lot about myself with every album and I think this album was when I truly realized that I was willing and ready to be loved and give love and be there and be present. I think that that’s where I was at when I made this album. In my personal life, I was finally in that place where it’s like, I’m not young anymore and I have different things I want. And I got a chance to talk from a more mature place about love.

RS: You mentioned that you learn something new with every album. Is there any lesson in particular that stands out?
Kid Cudi: I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that I’m stronger than I think. I’m really stronger than I think. Sometimes you can get so low and it feels terrible and there’s no way out. But I felt like that a million fucking times and I’ve always fucking made it. Always. Every single fucking time. And that is God. That’s my angels. And I know I got people looking out for me from up above. And these are things that I’ve learned over the years, just wow, I got a higher power looking after me. I’m here. This is my destiny. I’m not going anywhere. It’s not meant for me to blow my brains out. It’s not meant for me to be confused for the rest of my life, to be angry for the rest of my life. To be feeling miserable, to be feeling low. That’s not my destiny. My destiny is to be stronger than I was before.

RS: Is there a track on this album that brings that out of you?
Kid Cudi: Willing to Trust, for sure. For sure. Willing to Trust. I sound my sexiest on that. I’m very, very, very proud of that song. And Ty [Dolla $ign] is just an incredible artist and to be able to have him on the two songs on the album, it’s just, this means a lot to me. He’s a really great guy. And we became fast friends when we first met. We just hit it off. And how he got into the show, I was just thinking about the characters and thinking about these different energies and things like this. And I’ve never seen Ty act before, but I know him and the dude is a ball of talent. I was like, man, I feel like he would be dope in this. And I told Netflix, I said, “Look, I think this is our guy. I don’t want to see anybody else. Ty is our guy.” So it’s so dope to have him on the album and even better to have him in the show. He’s a really, really awesome highlight in the show. I think a lot of people will love his character.

RS: You’ve been acting almost as long as you’ve been in music. For you, is there any overlap in the way you approach the two?
Kid Cudi: Well, acting is not as stressful. Acting, you’re playing a small part in somebody else’s grand scheme of things. But yeah, it’s just that music is just different because it’s all-encompassing. I’m thinking about every single piece of the puzzle. And acting, I can take a step back. So it’s a little bit more of a laid-back approach when I go into acting. But it depends on the roles. Some roles are a little bit more extreme than others. When I did, We Are Who We Are . That was this role that took a lot out of me. But then I’ve done comedies, funny shit where it’s in front of the camera, just goofing off and it’s laid back and it’s fun.

RS: As you enter this next phase of your career, what does the next decade look like for you?
Kid Cudi: Doing anything and everything I want. Anything and everything I want. And just exploring more and just what else I’m capable of. That’s really what it’s about because everything is possible. Everything is possible. And I think people, they have an idea about me. They feel that they’ve seen it all, like music. And they know I’m a musician and they give me the acting thing, but it’s like, okay, you can only be good at two things. But here’s the thing. I’m going to be good at five things. I’m going to be good at six things. I’m going to be good at seven things. I am trying to tap into the full ability of my soul and make anything I ever dreamed of. So that’s where I see myself over the next 10 years and until I’m old and gray. I think I might slow down on the music and get more into designing and more into writing movies and TV shows, stuff like that. I’ve always wanted to get more into acting and do more of that because it’s very fulfilling for me. And it’s something I haven’t had that many opportunities to do. So I still feel like I’m very new in that world. There’s a lot more I want to do in that space.


More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break

Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Rolling Stone

Watch Run The Jewels Perform Single ‘Ooh La La’ on ‘Kimmel’

Run the Jewels stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their song “Ooh La La.” Appearing as part of the West Coast late-night show’s New York City taping, the duo, El-P and Killer Mike, tapped DJ Premier and Greg Nice for a hard-hitting rendition of the song. “Ooh La La” comes off the rap group’s most recent LP, RTJ4. Alongside Nice and DJ Premier, the album features collaborations with 2 Chainz, Pharrell Williams, Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, and Josh Homme, who also co-produced his track “Pulling the Pin.” Last month, Run the Jewels joined Black Thought and Danger Mouse...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Advises Rihanna to Tap ‘Right Creative People’ for Super Bowl Halftime

Rihanna is officially set to perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in Glendale, Arizona in 2023, and shortly after the news broke on Sunday, this year’s headliner and self-proclaimed Rihanna “super fan” Dr. Dre offered the pop star some advice. “Put the right people around you, and have fun,” the Beats by Dre co-founder told Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.” Dr. Dre’s 2022 halftime set —which included...
GLENDALE, AZ
Rolling Stone

Paramore Announces First Album in Six Years, ‘This Is Why’: ‘Such a Cool Experiment’

It’s official: Paramore is dropping a new album. On Wednesday, the group fronted by Hayley Williams announced that it will be releasing its first album since 2017, This Is Why, on Feb. 10. The band also released the LP’s first single, aptly titled, “This Is Why.” “This is why I don’t leave the house/You say the coast is clear/But you won’t catch me out,” the band sings in the chorus of their new song. “Oh, why?/This is why.” The track is the first taste of the band — comprising Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farr — and their new, 10-song...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Scott Mescudi
Person
Dot Da Genius
Person
Kenya Barris
Rolling Stone

Kid Cudi Taps Ty Dolla $ign for Ambient Single ‘Willing To Trust’ on ‘Fallon’

Kid Cudi appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his new single, “Willing To Trust,” with the help of Ty Dolla $ign. The pair showcased the mid-tempo, ambient track while seated side by side on the late-night show’s stage. Cudi dropped “Willing To Trust” last week. The song will appear on his new album, Entergalactic, which is out Sept. 30 via Republic Records and will be accompanied by a Netflix series of the same name. Entergalactic is Kid Cudi’s eighth solo album (and 10th overall, counting collaborative efforts WZRD and Kids See Ghosts) and follows 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen....
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Sen. Mike Lee Says It’s ‘Overreach’ to Arrest Man Accused of Assaulting Elderly Planned Parenthood Escort

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) accused the Justice Department of “overreach” after federal authorities arrested an anti-abortion protester for allegedly assaulting an elderly Planned Parenthood volunteer twice in one day. “Just in the last few days we’ve seen some pretty glaring examples of what appear to be instances of overreach,” Lee said of the DOJ in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. After first mentioning a group that was federally subpoenaed regarding its lobbying for an anti-trans health care bill in Alabama, Lee spoke about an anti-abortion protester charged with assaulting a Planned Parenthood volunteer. Lee, however, conveniently didn’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Holy F–king F–k. That Maroon 5 Las Vegas Residency of Yours is Absurd

Maroon 5 — a band whose name at this very moment only conjures thoughts of pop-rock hits and definitely nothing else — is headed to Las Vegas for a residency. The band will play 16 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM next year, with dates scheduled in March, April, July, and August. Tickets will go on sale next Monday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. PT, though a pre-sale for fans starts Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. PT. Full information is available on Maroon 5’s website. Last month, Maroon 5 wrapped the North American leg of their 2022 world tour,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#A New Era
Rolling Stone

Raskin Confirms: Jan. 6 Committee Is ‘Aware of’ Call from White House to Rioter During Insurrection

Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) confirmed a bombshell claim by Denver Riggleman, a former Republican member of Congress, who said the panel knew the White House switchboard placed a call to a Capitol rioter’s phone while the insurrection was ongoing. While interviewing Raskin on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd referenced an upcoming 60 Minutes episode featuring an interview with Riggleman where the former representative said that “the White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s [the Jan. 6 riot] happening.” “That’s a pretty big a-ha moment,” Riggleman added. He went...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Drops ‘Midnight Rain’ Tracklist Reveal

Taylor Swift has dropped another new song title from her highly anticipated Midnights album, which arrives on Oct. 21. In the lead-up, she has been mining the wee hours to share news from her 10th studio album that was “written in the middle of the night.” On Tuesday, she continued her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” TikTok series, where she revealed the fourth name of a song from the album: “Midnight Rain.” In the clip, she revealed the song title in a similar fashion as she’s shared previous song titles: bingo-style, where the ball that falls out of the old-school cage...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Post Malone Hospitalized, Postpones Boston Show

Post Malone has postponed his show at TD Garden in Boston tonight, Sept. 24, following being hospitalized. He announced the news in an Instagram story. “I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he wrote. He added that tickets for Saturday’s show would be valid for when the concert is rescheduled. “Boston, I love y’all so fucking much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he wrote. “I felt so good...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ Gets Deluxe Reissue Treatment Including Unreleased Tracks

Hunky Dory, David Bowie’s classic album that yielded “Changes” and “Life on Mars?” will be the focus of an upcoming deluxe reissue that collects unreleased home demos, live recordings, radio sessions, and more from the rock legend’s fertile 1971. Divine Symmetry (An Alternate Journey Through Hunky Dory), arriving Nov. 25 as a 4CD/1Blu-ray set, features 48 unreleased tracks in total, including Bowie’s own home and hotel recordings for tracks that wound up on Hunky Dory, as well as unreleased songs like “King of the City,” “Tired of My Life” (later partially revisited for Scary Monsters’ “It’s No Game”), “Right On...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Is ‘Karma’ Real? Inside The Mystery of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lost’ Album

Is Karma real? That’s a question investigative Swifties have been trying to answer for years now. Across numerous breakdown videos and Twitter threads, Taylor Swift’s Easter egg-loving fans have been piecing together the mystery of a “lost” album in Swift’s discography. Various clues suggest that the album might have been titled Karma and that it was meant to follow her synth-pop pivot 1989. Of course, what actually happened after 1989 is also what might have led to Karma being scrapped (if it even existed): In 2016, Swift endured a very public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian that made her...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Banded Together: Muse’s Story Runs Deep in Their Brotherhood

Music has the unrivalled power to create communal bonds that stand the test of time. Two fans are intrinsically linked the moment they hop in the queue to watch their favorite artist. The connections run even deeper from the perspective of the people on stage that everyone is filing in to see. These shared experiences in the name of music can drive a group closer together as bandmates become family who are dedicated to a common goal. As part of Jim Beam’s mission to inspire this sense of belonging in others, we continue to celebrate the unique brotherhood and bond...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Lewis Capaldi Covers Classic Britney Spears Single ‘Everytime’

Lewis Capaldi reimagined the classic Britney Spears In The Zone single “Everytime” during a recent set of performances recorded for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series. At London’s Hammersmith Club, the singer was bolstered by a pianist and a string section complete with a cellist and multiple violinists to transform the song into the kind of ballad he’s come to be known for. Capaldi performed a number of those during the Live Lounge, too. He rounded out his setlist with “Hold My While You Wait” and the radio-dominating singles “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go.” His latest single, “Forget Me,”...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Becomes the ‘First and Only’ Person to Play the 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute of James Madison

But could James Madison twerk like that? While performing in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night, Lizzo was handed the prized crystal flute of the Founding Father and was allowed to play a few notes during her live show at the Capitol One Arena. The “heirloom” had never been played before — until Lizzo. “I’m the first & only person to play this presidential crystal flute its literally an heirloom— like… as a flute player this is iconic and I will never be over it,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram sharing a video of the moment. “The library of congress let me play...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

5 Seconds of Summer Test Limits of How Far to Go for Love in ‘Bad Omens’ Video

Fate catches up with a star-crossed couple in the music video for 5 Seconds of Summer’s “Bad Omens,” which appears on their newly released fifth studio album 5SOS5. The band plays an off-screen role as narrators for the pair, attaching the song about testing the limits of how far they would go for love to a visual that suggests a willingness to follow their partner over a cliff if it meant they’d be together. Helmed by Ukranian directors Alyona Shchasnaia and Danny Mitri, the video finds the leading couple literally haunted by giant red flags. The pair wake up in...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Brandi Carlile Talks Bible Parables, Sings ‘You and Me on the Rock’ on ‘Austin City Limits’ Season Premiere

Brandi Carlile anchors this weekend’s 48th-season premiere of Austin City Limits, bringing a little bit of church into Austin’s Moody Theater with her. Specifically, Carlile recalled attending vacation bible school as a kid and doing little projects around parables such as the wise man who built his house on a rock. It ended up inspiring the song “You and Me on the Rock,” which appears on Carlile’s album In These Silent Days, and on its deluxe edition In the Canyon Haze as a duet with her wife Catherine Shepherd. “I didn’t really get the metaphor as a kid, but I loved...
AUSTIN, TX
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

81K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy