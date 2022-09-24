ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India

Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
WWE
411mania.com

GCW Planet Death Results 9.26.22: Ultraviolent Title Match, More

GCW held their Planet Death show on Monday featuring an Ultraviolent Championship match between Rina Yamashita and Mance Warner, plus more. You can see the full results from the Tokyo, Japan show below, per Cagematch:. * Scramble Match: Jordan Oliver def. Jimmy Lloyd, Joey Janela, Kikutaro, Nick Wayne, and Toshiyuki...
WWE
411mania.com

Renee Paquette Shares Her Reaction to Saraya Debuting in AEW

– During the latest edition of The Sessions podcast, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette shared her thoughts on Saraya making her AEW debut last week at Dynamite Grand Slam. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Renee Paquette on Saraya’s AEW debut: “I nearly sh** my pants. I almost cried. I...
WWE
411mania.com

Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Momo Watanabe
Person
Mayu Iwatani
Person
Risa Sera
411mania.com

Shawn Michaels Says WWE Will Keep Reaching Out To Wrestlers With Experience For NXT

In an interview with My San Antonio, Shawn Michaels spoke about WWE still contacting wrestlers with experience to sign to the NXT brand. It had been reported they wouldn’t do that anymore with the creation of the NIL program, but things have changed and Vince McMahon is no longer in charge. Here are highlights:
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stardom#Combat
411mania.com

Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week

WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
WWE
411mania.com

Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black

As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live

This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

The Bloodline Set For WWE Raw Season Premiere In Two Weeks

The Bloodline is set to appear on the season premiere of WWE Raw in two weeks. It was announced during tonight’s Raw that the full Bloodline will appear on the October 10th episode, which is billed as the season premiere of the show. The updated lineup for the episode...
WWE
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Enjoyed Seeing Braun Strowman Destroy Maximum Male Models

On a recent podcast episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. was painfully honest on his opinions regarding Maximum Male Models (via Wrestling Inc). He had unvarnished commendations to offer figures like Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman, but made no bones about his dislike for MMM. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
WWE
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley On Almost Giving Up Early In Her Career, Addresses Criticism Of Her Look

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Rhea Ripley spoke about the success in her career and how she almost gave up on wrestling early on. Here are highlights:. On almost giving up: “I was in this really dark place where I was like centimeters from just absolutely giving up and wanting it to all stop and I wanted to go home. There was a lot of things that went into that. I just sort of had to change my mentality and realize I had worked so hard to get to the point that I was at that I wasn’t going to let these things stop me and I had to stop listening to everyone and had to sort of do it my way again and believe in myself and not listen to everyone that throws criticism my way. That is the best thing that could have happened to me, I just sort of changed my mentality and just didn’t care anymore.”
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre Not Appearing at WWE Live Events as Advertised

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was advertised for two of WWE’s live events this weekend in Stockton and Fresno, California and was scheduled to face Sheamus at a Street Fight for those live events. However, McIntyre did not work last night’s Stockton event. According to PWInsider, the word making the rounds backstage in WWE is that McIntyre was pulled from this weekend’s events as he’s been very ill with a bad case of food poisoning.
FRESNO, CA
411mania.com

Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston

In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
WWE
411mania.com

Latest Details On New WWE Title Belt Designs

As previously reported, WWE has been pursuing new designs to several title belts, and futher information has recently been uncovered (via Fightful Select). Sources indicate that at least three new sets of title belts have been completed and are currently in WWE’s possession. In addition to the description previously provided by Dan Beltzer, WWE sources report that additional design changes have been indicated, but information on what those might be is scant.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy