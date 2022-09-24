Read full article on original website
Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans
By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
A rapid-fire sci-fi fantasy sequel deliriously decimates the Netflix Top 10 in 57 countries
It’s easy to pile onto Hollywood for cranking out as many sequels as possible in the shortest timeframe, especially when the law of diminishing returns begins to set in when additional installments arrive on a near-annual basis. Spare a thought for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, then, which spent half a decade waiting for its conclusion before dropping the final two chapters in serious rapid succession.
Tripped-out horror fans going wild for a psychedelic psychological thriller
Nicolas Cage, without a shadow of a doubt, is a walking, talking, breathing coin flip, equally capable of bringing either a quiet gravitas or the essence of a coked-out lion to whatever role he finds himself in; from Pig‘s Rob Feld to Into the Spider-Verse‘s Spider-Man Noir, all the way to this year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which celebrated his range in the cheekiest way possible.
Cate Blanchett guns for Oscar number 3 in menacing new ‘Tár’ trailer
No one does it quite like Cate Blanchett; whether it’s Indiana Jones or Don’t Look Up, the actress’s limitless range allows her to slot into just about any role she fancies. If anything is for certain, it’s that Blanchett’s artistic approach, whatever it is, won’t be firing back on her any time soon.
A surprise ‘Sandman’ release proves that Neil Gaiman is the true king of dreams
A couple of weeks after The Sandman TV series finally premiered on Netflix in August, a bonus episode of season one dropped out of nowhere, delighting denizens of the Dreaming worldwide. Now, Neil Gaiman has pulled the same trick, although it’s no less thrilling the second time around. Even if it doesn’t actually relate to the streaming show but another acclaimed adaptation of the seminal DC/Vertgo comic book.
‘Blade’ rumor hints director Bassam Tariq may have jumped before he was pushed
Just when you thought things were going swimmingly for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot, which only recently settled on a release date and was gearing up to begin production in a matter of weeks, along comes the bombshell that director Bassam Tariq has dropped out of the director’s chair.
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real
Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Deadpool fans have outwitted themselves over MCU clues in Wolverine announcement trailer
There’s no better way to get people talking about a surprise announcement than to riddle it with Easter eggs, and Marvel knows this better than most. So, it’s no surprise that fans’ first reaction to seeing Ryan Reynolds wear a very specific Deadpool suit in the Deadpool 3 announcement was to interpret it as a clue for future developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, it was most likely just a reference to the past, instead of a glimpse into the future.
Why Lace Morris faked her birthday: A ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ mystery
Bachelor in Paradise is no stranger to unusual events and unique dramas. The nature of the show means that the contestants are forced to do strange things to make it through the various rounds without getting eliminated. Mix this with the already rocky nature of romance and you’re bound to get some odd situations.
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
Even Captain America can’t clarify his own future because Marvel ‘owns his ass’
Anthony Mackie will be suiting up and reporting for duty in the not-too-distant future when Captain America: New World Order begins shooting ahead of a May 2024 release date, but even the star-spangled Avenger isn’t clued in on where else he could be required to appear. Using nothing but...
Is Indiana Jones ‘Star Wars’ canon? George Lucas’ ultimate crossover, explained
For a series that’s being labelled as the most standalone entry in the Star Wars saga to date, Andor just featured one heck of an easter egg that ties together Lucasfilm’s two most beloved cinematic universes. Episode 4 included a visit to Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard)’s antiques dealership,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrates the end of production on his long-awaited Netflix spy series
It’s been a long time since it was first announced Arnold Schwarzenegger would be heading to the small screen for the very first time to take top billing in an episodic project, but it looks as though the finish line is in sight for the action icon’s long-awaited Netflix espionage series.
Watch: Clickers roam in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ trailer
The first trailer is here for HBO’s The Last of Us series, which is slated to release on the premium network’s streaming service, HBO Max, in 2023. By the looks of what we’ve seen so far, the series will be every bit as heart-wrenching and terrifying as the popular video game franchise on which it’s based and may just become the most-talked-about zombie show for years to come if the showrunners can bring the same storytelling quality to the show that graces the games.
Tony Gilroy doing his best to prepare an ‘Andor’ star for the impending attention coming their way
We’re a third of the way through Andor as of today, and the intrigue of this ensemble cast and their many diverse characterizations continues to grow with every passing scene. Most eyes are on Diego Luna’s titular Cassian Andor, of course; we only had a short time with the...
Noah Centineo shows a side we’ve never seen from him before in new images from Netflix’s ‘The Recruit’
Netflix has shared the very first sneak peek at Noah Centineo’s lawyer-turned-spy Owen Hendricks in new series The Recruit. In the photos, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor can be seen bloodied in bruised as he navigates the world of the secret services’ underbelly.
‘Logan’ director has a hilarious reaction to ‘Deadpool 3’ bombshell
2017’s Logan, was meant to put an end to Wolverine’s story on the big screen as Hugh Jackman retires from playing the iconic Marvel character. But since the announcement of Deadpool 3 and how Jackman was going to return on screen as the famous mutant superhero, the film’s director, James Mangold made a hilarious response to the actor’s return and debut in the MCU.
