FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Woburn football team shocked at home by Bedford
WOBURN — The Tanners encountered a bit of a shocker on Friday night as Bedford came in for the home opener and was a going offensive concern the entire game. The main reason for that was senior quarterback Eric Miles who looked like the second coming of former Lexington QB Sal Frelick (Google him if you have forgotten). Miles was too quick, and too fast, for the Woburn defense and ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for the go-ahead score with 2:11 to play.
Reading football team shuts out Danvers to go 3-0
READING — Three weeks into the season, it was finally time for the Reading High football team to break in the new turf at Hollingsworth Field. The Rockets broke in the turf with their best defensive effort of the season, shutting out Danvers, 21-0 on Friday. Not only did...
ADU lbylaw moving forward to Town Meeting
WINCHESTER - Thanks to the assistance of Select Board member Michael Bettencourt, the Accessory Dwelling Unit bylaw article will make it onto the fall Town Meeting warrant. The purpose of this article is to allow the creation of Accessory Dwelling Units on lots where single-family homes or duplexes exist or are allowed specifically to allow Winchester residents to age in place (62 or above) or provide a living space for those with disabilities.
Council okays restoration of collapsed retaining wall in E. Woburn
WOBURN - The City Council this week okayed a local masonry company’s plan to reconstruct a collapsed retaining wall for an East Woburn client on Harvard Street Extension. During a regular meeting this week in City Hall, Bonanno Construction representative John Luther, representing 11 Harvard Street Ext. resident Christopher Martin, explained his client needs a special permit for the restoration work due to the amount of fill being carted on and off the site.
Reading’s Benjamin sees Wings Initiative take flight
READING — Charlie Benjamin was home with his family in Reading one day during the height of the pandemic when he went to his garage for the lawn mower and tripped over a bag of clothes. The Phillips Andover student asked his parents about the bag and was told...
Reading not seeing any spikes in new COVID-19 cases
READING - State surveillance data continues to support the notion that local school officials’ decision to end most COVID-19 protocols in the district this year will not result in a surge of new infections. According to the latest report released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), just...
