ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols' 700 HR Ball Isn't Giving It Back

By Ricardo Sandoval
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHqWC_0i8rJww400

The fan is not budging and refuses to give baseball to Albert and Cardinals

Last night was an historical one at Dodger Stadium as future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run. Fans applauded and cheered the former Dodger on this historical feat as Pujols became the 4th player in history to achieve this milestone.

However, a source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the fan – who remains unidentified – has opted to keep the historical baseball. The fan turned down multiple offers from the Cardinals.

Now, the man has every right to do what he feels is best. But, as a baseball fan you have to realize the context behind it. The last time this happened was almost 18 years ago to the date when Barry Bonds achieved it in San Francisco. This is very rare and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which is why Albert deserves to retreat what is rightfully his.

This is very opinionated, but what more does this fan want? I’m sure people around him were high fiving him, congratulating him, taking photos of him and getting his 15 minutes of fame.

Who knows when we’re going to witness this again and especially at Dodger Stadium. With Pujols being a former Dodger (even for half a season) he was beloved and admired by our fan base and deserved that kind of love.

The 42-year-old, however, says he is not worried about the ball or the fan.

“Souvenirs are for fans,” Pujols said. “If they want to give it back, great, but at the end of the day, I don’t focus on material stuff. I have bat, the uniform, things that are special. If they want to keep that baseball, I don’t have any problem with it.”

Actions speak louder than words and it sure seems like he truly didn't mean it.

Once again, congratulations to Albert Pujols on his historical accomplishment. We’re happy you were able to do it at Chavez Ravine in front of the best fans in the world.

We hope the fan eventually decides to give you back what you accomplished.

Comments / 107

#AnotherAKA
3d ago

Take Heed to what the Future Hall of Famer said with regards to the 700th baseball he hit for a homerun. If Albert Pujols hits #701, #702, or even #703; the last homerun he hits at the end of his career should hold the highest value. As Mr. Pujols said, "I have the bat, the uniform, things that are special." If I caught that ball, I would've asked to have a special photo with him, giving him the HR ball, in exchange for a not-so-big HUG, and the photographs autographed. 😃🤜🤛🫂🤗

Reply
20
card counter
3d ago

Don't give it back you'd be crazy to not wait and see what that ball is worth in the future. It's of little or no value yo puljos he's doesn't need the money.

Reply
9
Your inbred
3d ago

I wouldn't they charge a huge premium when there is a chance of a record being set for tickets. run the price up and make some money

Reply
9
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Albert Pujols
The Spun

Look: NFL Coach's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo

The Arizona Cardinals are off to a disappointing 1-2 start to the 2022 regular season. Kliff Kingsbury is frustrated by how slow his team is starting games this year. “That’s something we’ve got to figure out,” Kingsbury said in his press conference on Sunday. “It’s been slow starts in all three phases this week, unfortunately, but that’s got to be an emphasis to get started faster on offense, get in a groove and get moving so we can get into some of our tempo stuff. Coaches and players, we’ve got to figure that out this week.”
NFL
SheKnows

Sterling Mahomes Surprised Her Dad on Football Field in Sweet New Video

Sterling Mahomes gave her dad the best treat during his latest game. The 1-year-old surprised Patrick Mahomes on the football field, decked out in his team colors and an adorable jean jacket with her name printed on the back. In a video shared by Sterling’s mom Brittany, Patrick runs over to give his daughter a quick kiss before getting back into the game. “Ster girl stayed up past her bedtime to surprise her Daddy!! Her first time on the field to see him🥹❤️💛,” Brittany captioned the moment, which you can watch here.  Little Sterling has been a fixture at her dad’s games....
NFL
FanSided

3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 3

The NFL season isn’t even a month old yet and these three quarterbacks are playing like they deserve to be benched going forward. Nothing can kill an NFL team more than bad quarterback play. The modern era of the NFL has seen it become a passing league and failing to get competent quarterback play can sentence rosters with potential to football purgatory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Souvenir#Cardinals#Hall Of Famer
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB

Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
NFL
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy