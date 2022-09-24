ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri OT Zeke Powell Exits Auburn Game After Scary Helmet-to-Helmet Hit: WATCH

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RA04k_0i8rJuAc00

Missouri offensive tackle Zeke Powell exited Saturday’s game against Auburn in the first quarter after a scary helmet to helmet collision.

Powell, the graduate student, took the full force of Auburn senior edge rusher Derick Hall’s helmet after Hall intercepted a Brady Cook pass. He was attempting to force Hall out of bounds when the two met for a head-on collision.

Powell was helped off the field by trainers and taken to the locker room. Graduate student Connor Wood has replaced Powell at right tackle.

Fans inside Jordan-Hare Stadium and watching at home expressed their immediate concern for Powell on social media.

Powell is in his third season with the Tigers after transferring over from Coffeyville Community College (Kansas). He played in nine games in 2020, starting seven and logging 550 snaps at left tackle. Powell featured in five games in 2021 playing along the offensive line.

Zeke Powell the Latest on Receiving End of Nasty Collision

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury during the Bills’ 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football.” After making a tackle, Jackson awkwardly collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds, which resulted in his neck springing backwards. The hit required the team ambulance to drive onto the field. Shortly after leaving the game, the Bills announced that Jackson had been transported to the hospital.

The stadium fell silent as players from both teams watched on and officials loaded Jackson onto the ambulance. The Bills released an injury update on Jackson the following day.

“Dane Jackson was transported last night to ECMC,” the Bills said in a statement, “and underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord.”

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach

After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

Five-star freshman hints at transfer plans after recent loss

The Missouri Tigers suffered a crushing defeat on Saturday afternoon when they nearly upset the Auburn Tigers in an SEC showdown. Ultimately, Missouri lost 17-14 in overtime. And based on the recent actions from a five-star freshman receiver, it looks like the Tigers might be losing one of their most promising players, too.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!

We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here. For some substantive news... Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Columbia, MO
College Sports
lakeexpo.com

Larry E. Hawkins (August 30, 1948 - September 19, 2022)

Larry E. Hawkins, age 74, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on September 19, 2022 while he was fishing at Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks. Fishing was one of his greatest pleasures. He also enjoyed cooking, hunting, gardening, and hanging out with all his friends. Larry was known to many as “Hawk” and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bills#Monday Night Football#American Football#College Football#Missouri Ot#Auburn#Mizzou#Jordan Hare Stadium#Tigers
939theeagle.com

Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man

A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Kaiser Health News’ Sarah Jane Tribble profiles Mexico, Fulton hospital closures on 939 the Eagle

Reporter Sarah Jane Tribble has written extensively about the impact of the hospital closures in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton for “Kaiser Health News.” The two hospitals closed in March, and both communities have large elderly populations. Kaiser joined us live on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, saying the hospitals remain closed and that employees aren’t getting paid. The title of her scathing new article is “Patients for Profit: how private equity hijacked health care”:
FULTON, MO
houstonherald.com

One injured in Highway Z crash

A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
HOUSTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death

A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kwos.com

No one is hurt in a Fulton fire

A Fulton home is heavily damaged by a fire. The house burned Friday night on Kathy Street. The fire started in a basement room. Investigators say the fire was electrical. No one was hurt. Damage estimates topped $60,000.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The driver involved in the crash wasn't wearing a helmet. A Rolla man was killed Sunday night following a motorcycle in Osage County. The crash happened on County Road 722 near Route Y around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated a motorcycle crash yesterday The post Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

564K+
Followers
62K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy