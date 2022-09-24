Missouri OT Zeke Powell Exits Auburn Game After Scary Helmet-to-Helmet Hit: WATCH

Missouri offensive tackle Zeke Powell exited Saturday’s game against Auburn in the first quarter after a scary helmet to helmet collision.

Powell, the graduate student, took the full force of Auburn senior edge rusher Derick Hall’s helmet after Hall intercepted a Brady Cook pass. He was attempting to force Hall out of bounds when the two met for a head-on collision.

Powell was helped off the field by trainers and taken to the locker room. Graduate student Connor Wood has replaced Powell at right tackle.

Fans inside Jordan-Hare Stadium and watching at home expressed their immediate concern for Powell on social media.

Powell is in his third season with the Tigers after transferring over from Coffeyville Community College (Kansas). He played in nine games in 2020, starting seven and logging 550 snaps at left tackle. Powell featured in five games in 2021 playing along the offensive line.

Zeke Powell the Latest on Receiving End of Nasty Collision

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury during the Bills’ 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football.” After making a tackle, Jackson awkwardly collided with teammate Tremaine Edmunds, which resulted in his neck springing backwards. The hit required the team ambulance to drive onto the field. Shortly after leaving the game, the Bills announced that Jackson had been transported to the hospital.

The stadium fell silent as players from both teams watched on and officials loaded Jackson onto the ambulance. The Bills released an injury update on Jackson the following day.

“Dane Jackson was transported last night to ECMC,” the Bills said in a statement, “and underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord.”