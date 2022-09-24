ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Cincinnati 45, IU football 24: How it Happened

By Matthew Glenesk, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVimQ_0i8rHZl300

The Indiana Hoosiers visited Nippert Stadium unbeaten, but not unblemished. Close calls against Idaho and Western Kentucky had IU fans looking at 3-0 with a skeptical glance.

Well, that 3-0 is now 3-1 after Cincinnati built a big first-half lead and coasted to a 45-24 win over Indiana on Saturday.

Doyel: Something is wrong with this IU football program. And heart can only hide so much.

3 reasons IU lost to Cincinnati: First-half hole too big to dig out of

Here's how it happened.

FINAL: Cincinnati 45, IU 24

Connor Bazelak throws another interception and that'll do it.

1:20 4Q: Cincinnati 45, IU 24

After Connor Bazelak is sacked inside his own 5-yard line on fourth down, Cincinnati takes over deep in Hoosiers territory and after three tries punches it into the end zone.

4:22 4Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 24

TURNOVER ON DOWNS. Connor Bazelak is rushed and throws it away... on fourth down.

10:31 4Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 24

IU goes backwards and has to punt from its own end zone. Bearcats ball near midfield.

11:21 4Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 24

Do you start believing?

14:01 4Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 24

TOUCHDOWN. Shaun Shivers takes the handoff and goes 47 yards for a house call. Hoosiers have life.

END OF 3Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 17

The Hoosiers won the third quarter. If you're so inclined for silver linings.

0:58 3Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 17

TURNOVER ON DOWNS. IU's 15-play drive comes up short on 4th-and-goal from the 5-yard line and that's an opportunity missed for Hoosiers' comeback hopes.

2:39 3Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 17

Still here. Defenses have tightened up and it's been a punting exhibition. But Hoosiers are driving now courtesy of two pass interference calls.

10:23 3Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 17

TOUCHDOWN. Connor Bazelak hits Shaun Shivers open in the flat for a walk-in touchdown from 2 yards out. Hoosiers turn the turnover into points. Will need a few more of those but better start to the second half.

13:25 3Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 10

INTERCEPTION. A high pass is tipped and picked off by Tiawan Mullen on the opening drive of the second half. IU needed that. What can they do with it?

Halftime: Cincinnati 38, IU 10

Go mow the lawn.

0:22 2Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 10

TOUCHDOWN. And get it's even worse. Connor Bazelak strip-sacked on next play from scrimmage and Cincinnati's Dominique Perry scoops and scores it. This game is over.

0:32 2Q: Cincinnati 31, IU 10

TOUCHDOWN. It's an absolute nightmare for IU. Hoosiers trying to get to halftime without allowing any more damage, and Ben Bryant marches the Bearcats down the field and scores with ease. Bryant completes his fourth TD pass (third to Tyler Scott) with 0:32 seconds left. An absolute back-breaker.

Bryant has completed 17-of-21 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. He has as many TD passes as incompletions. Woof.

2:51 2Q: Cincinnati 24, IU 10

IU was going for it on 4th-and-1 just inside midfield but commit a false start coming out of a timeout and decide to punt it away after the penalty. Put in a pin in that one.

4:33 2Q: Cincinnati 24, IU 10

TOUCHDOWN. Tyler Scott catches his second touchdown of the day, this time from 34 yards as Ben Bryant continues to carve up the IU defense. Bryant is 13-of-16 for 228 yards and three touchdowns so far.

8:06 1Q: Cincinnati 17, IU 10

TOUCHDOWN. A big moment for Connor Bazelak and the Hoosiers there. Bazelak completes a 3rd-and-long pass to Cam Camper, and then IU quick-tempos and Bazelak hits Josh Henderson, who goes down the sideline untouched for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Bazelak took a big shot on the completion to Camper, so that may be something to monitor.

9:11 1Q: Cincinnati 17, IU 3

A worrying moment for IU after forcing the Bearcats to punt. Returner D.J. Matthews, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL, goes down after a short punt return. Matthews is a key part of the Hoosiers offense working the slot.

12:36 2Q: Cincinnati 17, IU 3

TOUCHDOWN. This drive was brought to you be Tre Tucker. The Bearcats receiver caught a 45-yard post route, then a 14-yarder to put Cincinnati inside the 10-yard line and finished the drive with a 5-yard score on 3rd-and-goal. Cincy QB Ben Bryant is 7-of-9 for 156 yards and two TDs.

It's snow-balling for the Hoosiers right now.

End of 1Q: Cincinnati 10, IU 3

Hoosiers are about to punt from their own 5-yard line after a big Bearcats sack on third down.

1:00 1Q: Cincinnati 10, IU 3

The Bearcats waste no time getting back in front. On the first play of the drive, Ben Bryant goes deep to Tyler Scott for a 75-yard touchdown. A breakdown in coverage and it's just too easy.

1:15 1Q: IU 3, Cincinnati 3

FIELD GOAL. Indiana responds with a sustained drive (16 plays) that ends with a Charles Campbell 27-yard field goal.

Give Josh Henderson some kudos after three strong runs on 3rd-and-shorts to extend the drive and Connor Bazelak had some nice completions, including a few to Cam Camper.

6:00 1Q: Cincinnati 3, IU 0

FIELD GOAL. Big-time back-to-back open-field tackles by Tiawan Mullen and Devon Matthews limit the damage to three points. Hoosiers' veteran DBs came up huge there. Bearcats' Ryan Coe 24-yard field goal is good.

INTERCEPTION, CINCINNATI

Connor Bazelak sails one over the middle on third down and it's picked off by a Bearcats safety and returned inside the Hoosiers' 10-yard line.

8:38 1Q: IU 0, Cincinnati 0

11:54 1Q, IU 0, Cincinnati 0

Hoosiers picked up a few first downs on its opening drive, but stall once they cross midfield after back-to-back negative plays. Punt downed inside the 10.

IU starting center Zach Carpenter is out

That means Caleb Murphy will get the start for the second week in a row for the Hoosiers.

IU's men's basketball team is in the football spirit.

Some pregame reading for you:

Get to know the QB: How Connor Bazelak's catchable passes and even-keeled vibe have IU 3-0.

Indiana vs. Cincinnati: What I'm watching as Hoosiers hit the road with revenge in mind

Wearing 44: Why IU's Aaron Casey was chosen to honor legacy of George Taliaferro

What time is kickoff for IU vs. Cincinnati?

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

What TV channel is IU vs. Cincinnati on?

The game is on ESPN2.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Cincinnati 45, IU football 24: How it Happened

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
OXFORD, OH
elderhsquill.org

Elder challenges Moeller in one of the GCL’s greatest rivalries

As one can see, the game already has high stakes. It will be a battle of young, talented athletes, struggling and competing in ways that are unimaginable to the normal high school football atmosphere. But, as anyone who knows these two schools would understand, this is nothing near a normal atmosphere.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Catching up with NKY college football players & looking towards high school playoffs

Covington Catholic’s Colonels were having a bit of a tough time scoring Friday night at Cooper but that didn’t keep Colonel fans from talking about what a quartet of alumni did in Division I college football the weekend before. Three of them scored points – for Notre Dame, Miami of Ohio, and West Point, while a fourth got another big sack for Virginia.
COVINGTON, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market

It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area

Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Henderson
Person
Tyler Scott
linknky.com

Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941

Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

The LINK nky Team of the Week, Sept. 12 – 18: Covington Catholic football

Our second LINK nky Team of the Week is the Covington Catholic High School Colonels football team. In our new weekly poll, the Colonels claimed nearly 58% of the vote. The team was nominated after snapping Beechwood’s 27-game unbeaten streak in a 31-14 victory in Ft. Mitchell on Sept. 16. The Colonels have since won their fifth straight game to improve to 5-1 on the year.
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How It Happened#Espn2#American Football#College Football#The Indiana Hoosiers#Iu#Dustindopirak
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati

We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New federal research lab poised to move forward in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second of four planned large development projects at the intersection of Reading Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Avondale is expected to clear a major hurdle this week. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which employs more than 700 in Cincinnati, wants...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati

A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 19

Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three months of probation.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

FBI now lead agency on hoax active shooter call at Princeton, other locations

CINCINNATI — The investigation into the hoax active shooter call at Princeton High School has gone national as the FBI takes over the lead role in the case. “We are coordinating with the FBI both locally and across state lines. We've turned over what we have to them, and we will be working with them moving forward. This isn't just an isolated thing,” Sharonville police Lt. Walter Cordes said.
CINCINNATI, OH
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy