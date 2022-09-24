Cincinnati 45, IU football 24: How it Happened

The Indiana Hoosiers visited Nippert Stadium unbeaten, but not unblemished. Close calls against Idaho and Western Kentucky had IU fans looking at 3-0 with a skeptical glance.

Well, that 3-0 is now 3-1 after Cincinnati built a big first-half lead and coasted to a 45-24 win over Indiana on Saturday.

Here's how it happened.

FINAL: Cincinnati 45, IU 24

Connor Bazelak throws another interception and that'll do it.

1:20 4Q: Cincinnati 45, IU 24

After Connor Bazelak is sacked inside his own 5-yard line on fourth down, Cincinnati takes over deep in Hoosiers territory and after three tries punches it into the end zone.

4:22 4Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 24

TURNOVER ON DOWNS. Connor Bazelak is rushed and throws it away... on fourth down.

10:31 4Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 24

IU goes backwards and has to punt from its own end zone. Bearcats ball near midfield.

11:21 4Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 24

Do you start believing?

14:01 4Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 24

TOUCHDOWN. Shaun Shivers takes the handoff and goes 47 yards for a house call. Hoosiers have life.

END OF 3Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 17

The Hoosiers won the third quarter. If you're so inclined for silver linings.

0:58 3Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 17

TURNOVER ON DOWNS. IU's 15-play drive comes up short on 4th-and-goal from the 5-yard line and that's an opportunity missed for Hoosiers' comeback hopes.

2:39 3Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 17

Still here. Defenses have tightened up and it's been a punting exhibition. But Hoosiers are driving now courtesy of two pass interference calls.

10:23 3Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 17

TOUCHDOWN. Connor Bazelak hits Shaun Shivers open in the flat for a walk-in touchdown from 2 yards out. Hoosiers turn the turnover into points. Will need a few more of those but better start to the second half.

13:25 3Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 10

INTERCEPTION. A high pass is tipped and picked off by Tiawan Mullen on the opening drive of the second half. IU needed that. What can they do with it?

Halftime: Cincinnati 38, IU 10

Go mow the lawn.

0:22 2Q: Cincinnati 38, IU 10

TOUCHDOWN. And get it's even worse. Connor Bazelak strip-sacked on next play from scrimmage and Cincinnati's Dominique Perry scoops and scores it. This game is over.

0:32 2Q: Cincinnati 31, IU 10

TOUCHDOWN. It's an absolute nightmare for IU. Hoosiers trying to get to halftime without allowing any more damage, and Ben Bryant marches the Bearcats down the field and scores with ease. Bryant completes his fourth TD pass (third to Tyler Scott) with 0:32 seconds left. An absolute back-breaker.

Bryant has completed 17-of-21 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. He has as many TD passes as incompletions. Woof.

2:51 2Q: Cincinnati 24, IU 10

IU was going for it on 4th-and-1 just inside midfield but commit a false start coming out of a timeout and decide to punt it away after the penalty. Put in a pin in that one.

4:33 2Q: Cincinnati 24, IU 10

TOUCHDOWN. Tyler Scott catches his second touchdown of the day, this time from 34 yards as Ben Bryant continues to carve up the IU defense. Bryant is 13-of-16 for 228 yards and three touchdowns so far.

8:06 1Q: Cincinnati 17, IU 10

TOUCHDOWN. A big moment for Connor Bazelak and the Hoosiers there. Bazelak completes a 3rd-and-long pass to Cam Camper, and then IU quick-tempos and Bazelak hits Josh Henderson, who goes down the sideline untouched for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Bazelak took a big shot on the completion to Camper, so that may be something to monitor.

9:11 1Q: Cincinnati 17, IU 3

A worrying moment for IU after forcing the Bearcats to punt. Returner D.J. Matthews, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL, goes down after a short punt return. Matthews is a key part of the Hoosiers offense working the slot.

12:36 2Q: Cincinnati 17, IU 3

TOUCHDOWN. This drive was brought to you be Tre Tucker. The Bearcats receiver caught a 45-yard post route, then a 14-yarder to put Cincinnati inside the 10-yard line and finished the drive with a 5-yard score on 3rd-and-goal. Cincy QB Ben Bryant is 7-of-9 for 156 yards and two TDs.

It's snow-balling for the Hoosiers right now.

End of 1Q: Cincinnati 10, IU 3

Hoosiers are about to punt from their own 5-yard line after a big Bearcats sack on third down.

1:00 1Q: Cincinnati 10, IU 3

The Bearcats waste no time getting back in front. On the first play of the drive, Ben Bryant goes deep to Tyler Scott for a 75-yard touchdown. A breakdown in coverage and it's just too easy.

1:15 1Q: IU 3, Cincinnati 3

FIELD GOAL. Indiana responds with a sustained drive (16 plays) that ends with a Charles Campbell 27-yard field goal.

Give Josh Henderson some kudos after three strong runs on 3rd-and-shorts to extend the drive and Connor Bazelak had some nice completions, including a few to Cam Camper.

6:00 1Q: Cincinnati 3, IU 0

FIELD GOAL. Big-time back-to-back open-field tackles by Tiawan Mullen and Devon Matthews limit the damage to three points. Hoosiers' veteran DBs came up huge there. Bearcats' Ryan Coe 24-yard field goal is good.

INTERCEPTION, CINCINNATI

Connor Bazelak sails one over the middle on third down and it's picked off by a Bearcats safety and returned inside the Hoosiers' 10-yard line.

8:38 1Q: IU 0, Cincinnati 0

11:54 1Q, IU 0, Cincinnati 0

Hoosiers picked up a few first downs on its opening drive, but stall once they cross midfield after back-to-back negative plays. Punt downed inside the 10.

IU starting center Zach Carpenter is out

That means Caleb Murphy will get the start for the second week in a row for the Hoosiers.

IU's men's basketball team is in the football spirit.

What time is kickoff for IU vs. Cincinnati?

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

What TV channel is IU vs. Cincinnati on?

The game is on ESPN2.

