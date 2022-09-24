Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush led the team to its second victory of the season, this time during Monday Night Football against the Giants. Coincidentally, the Giants picked up Rush two years ago. However, he was dropped from the practice squad just weeks later. The Cowboys, where Rush played from 2017 to that point, then signed the quarterback again to their practice squad. He’s remained in Dallas since then.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO