New Orleans, LA

Clayton News Daily

Atlanta Hawks Trade Moe Harkless, Draft Pick to Thunder

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than an hour ago, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Vit Krejci to the Atlanta Hawks for Moe Harkless and a second-round draft pick. Harkless is a veteran small forward who never played a...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Thunder acquire F Maurice Harkless from Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired forward Maurice Harkless and a 2029 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday in exchange for guard Vit Krejci. Oklahoma City will also receive amendments on the conditions of a 2025 second-round pick that had been previously traded, making it a top-40 protected pick.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Clayton News Daily

LeBron James Names His All-Time Lakers Starting Five

View the original article to see embedded media. During an interview at Lakers Media Day Tuesday, LeBron James was asked to name his all-time Lakers starting five, but he left out one big name. “I’m going Magic [Johnson] at the one, Jerry West at the two, Kobe [Bryant] at the...
NBA
Clayton News Daily

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Reveals Starting Left Guard vs. Browns

Through three weeks, the Atlanta Falcons field a top-five rushing attack in the NFL and are coming off a dominating performance on the ground in a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Star running back Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries (8.2 yards per...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Belichick Says Hoyer Will Start If Mac Jones Can’t Play

View the original article to see embedded media. Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday that if Mac Jones is unable to play Sunday then backup Brian Hoyer will get the start against the Packers. Jones left Sunday’s game after suffering an apparent leg injury and it was diagnosed as a severe high ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Cooper Rush’s Wife Reacts to Win at Giants, QB’s Former Team

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush led the team to its second victory of the season, this time during Monday Night Football against the Giants. Coincidentally, the Giants picked up Rush two years ago. However, he was dropped from the practice squad just weeks later. The Cowboys, where Rush played from 2017 to that point, then signed the quarterback again to their practice squad. He’s remained in Dallas since then.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Clayton News Daily

Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Where Do Falcons Line Up After First Win?

After taking down the Seattle Seahawks for their first win of the season, Arthur Smith’s team stayed put in Sports Illustrated’s most recent NFL Power Rankings. Now in a three-way tie with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South at 1-2, the Atlanta Falcons will host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at 1:00pm.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Week 4 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings

Welcome to this week's tight end rankings and projections. Here are some of my thoughts on some notable TEs from this Week 4 list. Schultz made the trip to Philly last week, but his knee wasn’t healed enough to play. In the first run of the projections, I gave him minimal snaps, but he may end up playing this week.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

What NFL Ticket Prices Say About the Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 4

Which Week 3 games changed things the most for the NFL playoff picture? Things can move quickly in the NFL, but some hot starts and shaky early performances have shifted how this year’s postseason could look. Here’s a look at what did (and didn’t) move the needle in Week 3, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.
NFL

