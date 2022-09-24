Read full article on original website
StormTracker8: Ian will bring rain starting Friday
Ian will bring rain starting Friday
How Central Virginians can prepare for storms from Hurricane Ian
Energy companies in Central Virginia are preparing for Hurricane Ian's arrival this weekend and are recommending that residents take a few precautions.
Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — As Hurricane Ian barrels down toward the Florida coast, Virginia is bracing for heavy rain later in the week, and emergency crews are already preparing. Alana Smith of Norfolk Public Works said her team is tracking Ian’s path and clearing storm drains in flooding hotspots.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Hampton Roads prepares for possible severe weather but 'not expecting a direct hit' from Hurricane Ian
HAMPTON, Va. — City leaders across Hampton Roads are keeping an eye on Hurricane Ian’s forecasted path. As with most storms, the main concerns are high winds, heavy rains, and flooding. Hampton City spokesperson Robin McCormick said city leaders are not expecting a direct hit from Ian, but...
Severe weather causes power outages, downed trees across Hampton Roads
According to James City County officials, strong thunderstorms in the area have caused several trees in the county to fall.
Sunday storm causes school closures, delays in Central Virginia as power outages persist
A Sunday evening storm through Central Virginia had lingering impacts, with school closures and delays seen across the commonwealth Monday morning.
Application for assistance with heating bills opens soon in Virginia
Applications for Virginia's fuel assistance program will open soon, opening an opportunity for residents to get help with their heating bills this Winter.
Photos: 9 places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
NBC12
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida Thursday, and Ian’s remnants could arrive in Virginia this upcoming weekend. We’re calling Saturday and Sunday a First Alert Weather Day. We don’t expect severe weather but moderate to heavy rain is becoming more likely.
Hurricane Ian expected to bring significant rainfall to Virginia this weekend
Ian became a hurricane early Monday morning and is quickly starting to show signs of strengthening and that will continue throughout the day. Currently, the storm is in the central Caribbean and will be moving its way northward over the next 12 to 24 hours. Ian could possibly cross western Cuba by tomorrow morning.
FodorsTravel
The 10 Most Enchanting Small Towns in the Shenandoah Valley
Anchored in frontier history, these small towns possess thoroughly modern charms. Some places are bestowed with an abundance of blessings, and when it comes to small towns, one of those places is the Shenandoah Valley. This legendary valley splices down western Virginia (and a bit of West Virginia’s panhandle), a plush green expanse snaked by the legendary Shenandoah River and snuggled between the soft, rolling hills of the Blue Ridge and Alleghenies. Once the fledgling nation’s frontier and the scene of divisive Civil War battles, today its towns embrace the outdoor life, anchored by Shenandoah National Park; foodie restaurants, thanks to an abundance of local farmers and producers; vintage architecture; wine and beer trails; artsy galleries; and so much more. Whether you like to hike, eat, kayak, shop, wine-taste (or beer), admire historic buildings, shop, go to the theater, or simply soak in small-town charm, the Shenandoah Valley’s towns will enthrall you. Here are 10 of the most enchanting, from north to south.
NBC Washington
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
fredericksburg.today
Evermade Foods to expand Fauquier County operations
Warrenton-based Evermade Foods is investing $110,000 to expand its manufacturing operations and add 46 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. Evermade Foods is a co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private labels at grocery stores and through meal subscription services. The company has invested $1.7 million in building upgrades, machinery and tools to its 12,000-square-foot commercial kitchen, packaging line and warehouse since opening in Fauquier County in April, Youngkin said in a news release. In addition to the expansion of its operations at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton, the company will also add a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products.
wfirnews.com
State Delegate gives details on project to bring outdoorsmen to Botetourt
After the unveiling of a Botetourt legend’s historic marker, one of Virginia’s State Delegates spoke about putting money into the County to get more out of one of its unused railroad beds. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
