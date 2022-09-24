ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday as Ian brings rain.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida Thursday, and Ian’s remnants could arrive in Virginia this upcoming weekend. We’re calling Saturday and Sunday a First Alert Weather Day. We don’t expect severe weather but moderate to heavy rain is becoming more likely.
The 10 Most Enchanting Small Towns in the Shenandoah Valley

Anchored in frontier history, these small towns possess thoroughly modern charms. Some places are bestowed with an abundance of blessings, and when it comes to small towns, one of those places is the Shenandoah Valley. This legendary valley splices down western Virginia (and a bit of West Virginia’s panhandle), a plush green expanse snaked by the legendary Shenandoah River and snuggled between the soft, rolling hills of the Blue Ridge and Alleghenies. Once the fledgling nation’s frontier and the scene of divisive Civil War battles, today its towns embrace the outdoor life, anchored by Shenandoah National Park; foodie restaurants, thanks to an abundance of local farmers and producers; vintage architecture; wine and beer trails; artsy galleries; and so much more. Whether you like to hike, eat, kayak, shop, wine-taste (or beer), admire historic buildings, shop, go to the theater, or simply soak in small-town charm, the Shenandoah Valley’s towns will enthrall you. Here are 10 of the most enchanting, from north to south.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Expires for DC Area

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. The watch applies to Prince George's and Charles counties in Maryland, along with the City of Alexandria, Fairfax and Prince William counties...
Evermade Foods to expand Fauquier County operations

Warrenton-based Evermade Foods is investing $110,000 to expand its manufacturing operations and add 46 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. Evermade Foods is a co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private labels at grocery stores and through meal subscription services. The company has invested $1.7 million in building upgrades, machinery and tools to its 12,000-square-foot commercial kitchen, packaging line and warehouse since opening in Fauquier County in April, Youngkin said in a news release. In addition to the expansion of its operations at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton, the company will also add a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products.
