Highlights: Julian Sayin, Carlsbad storm past Liberty 27-0

Lead photo by Steven Silva

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Carlsbad quarterback Julian Sayin helped the Lancers jump out to a 24-0 halftime lead over Bakersfield Liberty on Friday night, allowing the Lancers to cruise through the second half on their way to a 27-0 shutout of the Patriots.

Senior receiver Justin Johnson caught two touchdown passes while senior tight end Zack Marshall, making his season debut, caught a touchdown and threw a touchdown.

Check out the highlights from game.