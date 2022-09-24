Highlights: Julian Sayin, Carlsbad storm past Liberty 27-0
Lead photo by Steven Silva
CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Carlsbad quarterback Julian Sayin helped the Lancers jump out to a 24-0 halftime lead over Bakersfield Liberty on Friday night, allowing the Lancers to cruise through the second half on their way to a 27-0 shutout of the Patriots.
Senior receiver Justin Johnson caught two touchdown passes while senior tight end Zack Marshall, making his season debut, caught a touchdown and threw a touchdown.
Check out the highlights from game.
