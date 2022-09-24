ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

35-year-old who made more than 1,000 jumps dies in skydiving accident, SC officials say

A 35-year-old “highly experienced” skydiver died after a hard landing in South Carolina, officials said. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Skydive Carolina in Chester, Grant Suskin, a spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, told McClatchy News. Officials are investigating and have not released the man’s name.
CHESTER, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

New name, new vision: Once the hotspot of Charlotte, the Epicentre gets a makeover

Epicentre, once the hot spot destination for nightlife in uptown Charlotte, has a new name and new vision under its new ownership. Now called Queen City Quarter, the 302,324-square-foot, four-floor mixed-used development at 201 E. Trade St., is undergoing a major rebrand and renovations, property management group CBRE said in a news release Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC

