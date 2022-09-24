Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Dean: Demand driving need for new School of Business at Purdue
The dean of the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University says a sharp rise in demand from students is the primary reason behind the decision to expand and create a new School of Business. The university on Friday announced the plan, which will include a new school building, an expansion of faculty, and increased student enrollment.
Daily Targum
Holloway announces council on online education
On Friday, University President Jonathan Holloway gave an address to the University Senate, discussing the results of past administration initiatives and the direction of future ones. In his address, Holloway introduced the establishment of a council on online education, which will provide recommendations to University administration about strengthening Rutgers' remote...
Inside Indiana Business
Huntington University sees record growth
Huntington University says it has reached the highest enrollment in the school’s 125-year history. The institution says 1,428 students are enrolled for the fall semester, about 60 more students than last year. The school says 978 undergraduate students are at Huntington’s Indiana campus and another 154 at the campus...
Phys.org
Widening participation in STEM requires an attitude change
Students rule themselves out of, or in to, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines, based on stereotyped views of what makes a typical student, a new study has found. New research from the University of Reading has found a social hierarchy in STEM, as well as narrow but differing...
Poets and Quants
MBA Handicapping: HBS Interview Traps For 780 GMAT Types
When you can score a 780 on the GMAT, putting you into the top 1% of test takers worldwide, your MBA application goes to the top of the pile at every business school. Add to that a 3.8 undergraduate grade point average in computer science from the University of Washington and you have a pretty formidable applicant.
Poets and Quants
Ms. Future Education Administration
I am a former educator and current education consultant (working with colleges to improve their academic programs) looking to move into product management and ultimately education administration. Hoping to understand the achievability of my goals and hear any thoughts on my school list. Schools:. Target School: Stanford GSB. Considering: Wharton,...
