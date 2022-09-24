ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

BoardingArea

Princess Diana Of United Airlines

Yesterday I offered a review of my United Airlines flight from Honolulu to Chicago in business class. Today, I want to focus on the amazing flight attendant, Diana Kaina, who took such great care of me on the flight. Princess Diana Of The Friendly Skies, An Amazing Flight Attendant On...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel. Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Protecting yourself from COVID-19 and the flu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Now that flu season is almost here and COVID-19 continues to spread, doctors encourage people to get both vaccines to stay healthy and avoid serious illnesses. The acting Chief Health Care Officer at the Association of American Medical Colleges, Dr. Rosha McCoy, says you can receive both...
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

How to Make the Most of Your One Day on Oʻahu

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is a bustling hub for international, domestic and interisland travel, making O'ahu a pitstop for countless U.S. travelers heading to or from Asia or Australia. Even interisland travelers flock to Oʻahu, aptly known as the Gathering Place, on business trips and quick getaways.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Rents up 8% on O'ahu This Year, Study Says

Buying a house on O'ahu has gotten more expensive over the past two years thanks to skyrocketing prices, and rising interest rates this year have put homeownership out of reach for many prospective first-time buyers. Many of them are still renting, but that's also gotten more expensive. Along with...
HONOLULU, HI
liveandletsfly.com

Review: United Club Honolulu (HNL)

The United Club in Honolulu is one of my favorites in the system, not so much because of the club itself, but because of the nostalgic memories of Hawaii associated with it. United Club Honolulu Review (HNL) Location + Access + Hours. The lounge is open daily from 5:30 AM...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC

Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Na Mea Pono: Making lemonade out of lemons

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Seven years ago, Michael and Kelsey Darling were devastated when doctors found a 12-centimeter mass in Michael's chest -- diagnosing him with Stage 4 Cancer. "We went through some really dark days where it was really hard to get through the challenges that we were facing emotionally,...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard's Bakery

If you love Leonard's Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you're in for some bad news. Leonard's just announced that "The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
imagesofoldhawaii.com

"Swillauea"

In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the 'Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
HONOLULU, HI
BoardingArea

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

