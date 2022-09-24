Read full article on original website
Related
Larry Summers says a hard landing is 'substantially more likely' as the Fed fights to bring down inflation
“I think if inflation is going to come down in two or three years…that’s likely to be in the context of a recession not in the context of a smooth path,” Summers told the Wall Street Journal.
US unveils $1.1 billion Ukraine arms package
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States unveiled a $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia that includes 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter drone systems and radar systems, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
Cities That Have Seen the Largest Growth in Housing Over the Last Decade
The U.S. is short nearly 4 million housing units based on the country’s population and housing needs. One reason for this shortage is significant underinvestment in new housing since the bubble burst in the mid-2000s, and much of the country has yet to catch up. Researchers ranked metros and states by the percentage change in housing units from 2010 to 2020 for each location.
Comments / 0