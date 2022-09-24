Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle flight was second only to Wright Brothers in aviation history
A community group is making plans to celebrate the centennial of a 1924 Seattle event that some consider to be second only to the Wright Brothers’ flight at Kittyhawk in the history of aviation. “This is the best-kept secret in aviation,” said Ken Sparks, president of the non-profit Friends...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Those who don’t learn history are doomed to accept whatever they are told
The parents of a Bellevue high school student have taken their son out of an American History course after discovering it was based on the research of historian Howard Zinn. To quote the student’s father “I don’t want my son learning George Washington was evil…”. Our...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle, Kent police need help locating suspects after two separate violent attacks
While law enforcement officials search for three people involved in two separate violent mid-day attacks – one at a Kent parking lot and the other at a Madison Valley business – police are seeking the public’s help locating the suspects. David Rose, co-anchor of FOX 13 Seattle’s...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Grieving local mom fighting ‘flood of fentanyl’ pushes Gov. Inslee to do more
After the initial grief she suffered earlier this year following her son’s fentanyl poisoning death, Melanie Madden of Buckley is driven by what she calls her new-found purpose in life. “I feel like I have a mission to get the message to our lawmakers to do something about the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Encampment fire under Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge causes backups on I-5
Update 7:54 a.m.: The two lanes blocked by the fire have been cleared. Original Story: An encampment fire underneath Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge caused traffic backups along Interstate 5 Wednesday morning. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell says that fire crews have extinguished all but the embers of the fire under...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee and Ursula question King County’s health crisis response plan
King County Executive Dow Constantine announced a new behavioral health crisis response plan that includes a network of five crisis care centers, investing in the recruitment and retention of the community behavioral health workforce, and restoring the number of residential treatment beds in the region. King County residents will vote...
MyNorthwest.com
Protesters want King County to rethink developing ‘homeless megaplex’
Outraged over the development of what they call a “homeless megaplex”, more than 100 protesters from Seattle’s Chinatown-International District marched into a King County Council meeting. Just before noon, a group of more than 100 gathered in Hing Hay Park. Grassroots organizers hastily handed out translated call-and-response...
Comments / 0