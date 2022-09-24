ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Seattle flight was second only to Wright Brothers in aviation history

A community group is making plans to celebrate the centennial of a 1924 Seattle event that some consider to be second only to the Wright Brothers’ flight at Kittyhawk in the history of aviation. “This is the best-kept secret in aviation,” said Ken Sparks, president of the non-profit Friends...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Encampment fire under Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge causes backups on I-5

Update 7:54 a.m.: The two lanes blocked by the fire have been cleared. Original Story: An encampment fire underneath Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge caused traffic backups along Interstate 5 Wednesday morning. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell says that fire crews have extinguished all but the embers of the fire under...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gee and Ursula question King County’s health crisis response plan

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced a new behavioral health crisis response plan that includes a network of five crisis care centers, investing in the recruitment and retention of the community behavioral health workforce, and restoring the number of residential treatment beds in the region. King County residents will vote...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Protesters want King County to rethink developing ‘homeless megaplex’

Outraged over the development of what they call a “homeless megaplex”, more than 100 protesters from Seattle’s Chinatown-International District marched into a King County Council meeting. Just before noon, a group of more than 100 gathered in Hing Hay Park. Grassroots organizers hastily handed out translated call-and-response...
KING COUNTY, WA

