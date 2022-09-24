Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy
In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
Miami Dolphins toughest challenge Thursday will be preparation
The Miami Dolphins will face a tough challenge on Thursday night but it may not be the Bengals themselves as much as it will be preparation or lack thereof. Miami is flying to Cincinnati a day earlier than planned because of Hurricane Ian. The weather patterns show an eastern shift back over the Atlantic and then a west-northwest trajectory. That creates a potential problem tomorrow.
NFL: No planned changes yet for Chiefs-Buccaneers for Hurricane Ian
The National Football League is not planning any changes as of yet to the location of the Chiefs-Bucs game scheduled for Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to anchor the primetime slate on Sunday Night Football on NBC for the NFL’s slate in Week 4. However, Mother Nature might have some plans of her own.
Bucs-Chiefs 'Sunday Night Football' game would move to Minneapolis if Hurricane Ian forces relocation
The NFL has started to craft their contingency plans for Week 4's "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, should Hurricane Ian force the contest to be played outside of the Sunshine State. With the Minnesota Vikings vacating their home stadium this week as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints in London at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium has been selected as the "Plan B" location for the Bucs-Chiefs contest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL: Status of Bucs-Chiefs Uncertain As Hurricane Approaches
A contingency site has been selected if the game must be moved due to the Category 4 hurricane.
Eagles DC starts Tuesday presser with explicit dig at Commanders crowd
The Washington Commanders got embarrassed by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. We all know FedEx Field is susceptible to being overtaken by rival fans and that’s exactly what happened this past weekend after Philly opened up a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. That’s not to say Commanders fans...
Does Bogdanovic make this Pistons’ bet a no-brainer?
The Detroit Pistons were one of the best kept gambling secrets in the NBA last season. Even though they only won 23 games, the Pistons had a streak of over 20 games where they covered the spread. It was pretty clear the sports books weren’t paying much attention to what was happening in Detroit, and we didn’t see the betting lines start to tighten up until late in the season, which was great for those of us who were betting Detroit to cover.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0