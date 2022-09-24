ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

NYC won’t enforce COVID vaccine mandate for NYPD cops as it appeals latest ruling, per report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will not enforce the COVID vaccine mandate for the NYPD after a judge’s ruling last week, according to a report. The New York Post reported that unvaccinated NYPD officers who have been denied a religious or health exemption will be allowed to remain on the job as the city appeals the court ruling.
cityandstateny.com

What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?

It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Trader Joe’s workers petition to unionize, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Trader Joe’s employees at a newly opened Brooklyn store have petitioned to unionize their branch of the supermarket, citing poor working conditions, racial discrimination and union busting, the non-profit news outlet More Perfect Union has reported. The appeal, which comes as part of swelling unionization effort within the national chain, was officially filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday.
bronx.com

NYPD Police Communication Technician, Shahidah Brown, 38, Arrested

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, the following 38-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shahidah Brown. NYPD Police Communication Technician. Charges:. assault;. act in manner injurious to a child;. criminal possession of...
CBS New York

Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers

NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
queenseagle.com

Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party

A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
CBS New York

Emergency center for migrants rising quickly in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Some of the thousands of migrants seeking asylum in New York City will soon have temporary shelter. An emergency center is quickly rising in the Bronx, and CBS2's Elijah Westbrook got a closer look at the progress on Tuesday. The framework is taking shape in what will be a new temporary shelter for some migrants coming into the city. A great deal of progress has been made since Monday. Some residents in the area say the sight is symbolic of the times we're living in. RELATED STORY: Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach in the BronxYou can't miss it...
amny.com

Contest looks for worst NYC subway and bus wait times

Waiting half an hour for a train or bus? At least you could get a free monthly MetroCard out of it!. Transit advocates with the group Riders Alliance launched a contest to find the worst wait times New York City’s subways and buses have to offer, and are offering the winner a 30-day transit pass.
News 12

Bronx family demands landlord take action after years of constant flooding

A Bronx family is demanding answers from their landlord after constant flooding in their Wakefield apartment for nearly a decade. The McIntosh family says they’ve faced flooding issues at 4382 Furman Ave. for seven years. “Usually, it comes up quietly. So, you'll just come to use the bathroom and...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

