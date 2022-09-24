Read full article on original website
NYC won’t enforce COVID vaccine mandate for NYPD cops as it appeals latest ruling, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will not enforce the COVID vaccine mandate for the NYPD after a judge’s ruling last week, according to a report. The New York Post reported that unvaccinated NYPD officers who have been denied a religious or health exemption will be allowed to remain on the job as the city appeals the court ruling.
New York mayor's migrant tents give him more time to meet shelter mandate
The 1,000-bed tent for adult asylum seekers being built in the Orchard Beach section of the Bronx will be heated, but it won't fulfill all the requirements to comply with right-to-shelter laws.
What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?
It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
NYC Council member to introduce bill that would make discrimination based on tattoos illegal
A first-of-its-kind bill will be introduced to New York City Council this week that would prohibit discriminating against people based on their tattoos.
56 migrants seek refuge on Staten Island; local pols want to know: What’ll it cost?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the midst of New York City’s ongoing migrant crisis, 56 people have sought refuge on Staten Island, according to Staten Island elected officials who want answers about the budgetary impact. Borough President Vito Fossella, City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore), City...
NYC Trader Joe’s workers petition to unionize, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Trader Joe’s employees at a newly opened Brooklyn store have petitioned to unionize their branch of the supermarket, citing poor working conditions, racial discrimination and union busting, the non-profit news outlet More Perfect Union has reported. The appeal, which comes as part of swelling unionization effort within the national chain, was officially filed with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday.
Mayor responds to criticism surrounding asylum seeker relief centers
As migrants continue to be bused into the city, Mayor Eric Adams railed against critics of his emergency plan, who say he is creating a “tent city” in a corner of the Bronx. “We are doing what no other locale is doing. Giving people the services they need....
Are you one of the 1,300 workers entitled to nearly $3M in prevailing wages?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Comptroller’s Office is holding companies that cheat their employees’ out of wages accountable and is ensuring employees are paid their due. City Comptroller Brad Lander announced on Tuesday that his office’s Bureau of Labor Law estimates that more than 1,300...
NYPD Police Communication Technician, Shahidah Brown, 38, Arrested
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 1027 hours, the following 38-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 77th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Shahidah Brown. NYPD Police Communication Technician. Charges:. assault;. act in manner injurious to a child;. criminal possession of...
Most of Staten Island asylum seekers placed in local homeless shelters, says local non-profit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The majority of the 56 migrants the city has sent to Staten Island are being housed in a homeless shelter in St. George, representatives for the local non-profit organization Project Hospitality said Wednesday. The organization’s president and chief executive officer, the Rev. Dr. Terry roia,...
Judge overturns NYC's COVID vaccine mandate for police officers
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan Supreme Court judge on Friday overturned the city's vaccine mandate for the New York Police Benevolent Association and said members who lost their jobs for being unvaccinated should be reinstated. The city filed an immediate notice of appeal after the bombshell ruling, meaning the judge's ruling is frozen and cannot be enforced until the appeal is heard, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported. Still, it was a victory for New York City cops who, for various reasons, didn't want to get the COVID vaccine.Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank ordered the city to reinstate PBA members who were fired...
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says
New York State says the owner of a restaurant on Long Island owes his workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages, but for 11 years they have not seen a dime of it.
NYPD responds to shooting incident in St. George
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a shooting in St. George Friday night. Officers were called in for a report of shooting around 6:46 p.m. at 101 Daniel Low Terrace, according to emergency radio transmissions. Detectives could be seen outside the building as well as canvasing further down...
NY nursing home worker union objects to new rules on minimum care standards
Public comments on changes to New York state’s proposed new minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes are due by the end of Monday. The union representing many of the state’s nursing home workers says the health department’s proposed rules fall short and undermine the intent of the 2021 law.
Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party
A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
Man who was the face of bail reform charged with attempted murder: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A man who became the face of the movement to change bail laws in New York several years ago has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Manhattan, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Monday. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon, […]
Emergency center for migrants rising quickly in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Some of the thousands of migrants seeking asylum in New York City will soon have temporary shelter. An emergency center is quickly rising in the Bronx, and CBS2's Elijah Westbrook got a closer look at the progress on Tuesday. The framework is taking shape in what will be a new temporary shelter for some migrants coming into the city. A great deal of progress has been made since Monday. Some residents in the area say the sight is symbolic of the times we're living in. RELATED STORY: Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach in the BronxYou can't miss it...
Contest looks for worst NYC subway and bus wait times
Waiting half an hour for a train or bus? At least you could get a free monthly MetroCard out of it!. Transit advocates with the group Riders Alliance launched a contest to find the worst wait times New York City’s subways and buses have to offer, and are offering the winner a 30-day transit pass.
Bronx family demands landlord take action after years of constant flooding
A Bronx family is demanding answers from their landlord after constant flooding in their Wakefield apartment for nearly a decade. The McIntosh family says they’ve faced flooding issues at 4382 Furman Ave. for seven years. “Usually, it comes up quietly. So, you'll just come to use the bathroom and...
