Samantha Bracksieck: Meet New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Wife
As of Monday (Sept. 26), Aaron Judge remains on the edge of history. The New York Yankees slugger hopes to break Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, and he nearly came close during Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. After connecting with a Matt Barnes fastball, it looked like the ball was headed out of the park…but it landed right in the glove of centerfielder Enrique Hernandez. One of the many fans who went through all the emotions – hope, excitement, disappointment – was Aaron’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck. She was at Yankees Stadium and watched as Aaron flirted with history, per the New York Post.
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians clinch, Mariners suffer epic collapse
There’s not much drama regarding who will make the playoffs in the AL this year, with the six participants in the bracket all but chosen (despite the Mariners’ best efforts). But this time of year still means magic numbers, seedings, and clinchings. We saw one division fall yesterday, and with just a few days left in September, we’re getting a clearer and clearer playoff picture.
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase
Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022
The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central
Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
Aaron Boone’s speech, tribute to injured teammate among Yankees’ AL East clinch highlights
The New York Yankees earned every second of their AL East clinch celebration on Tuesday night, weathering 500 different types of storms this summer (some self-inflicted, preventing them from reaching the gas pedal, but we move on) in order to send the Blue Jays into the Wild Card round with eight games remaining.
New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton inspired to recognize key bullpen performances with FDNY helmet
NEW YORK -- Reliever Zack Britton wanted to light a fire under the Yankees' bullpen. And he got a helmet to prove it. Britton was looking for a way to not only recognize a job well done recently, but also spur some friendly competition within the New York Yankees' relief corps.
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The season is nearing its end, with one homestand remaining in the regular season flanked by a pair of road trips. The Yankees are still on pace to be one of the top two teams in the AL, and can in fact wrap up the AL East with a single win this week against Toronto. Aaron Judge is also just a homer away from history still, sitting on 60 long balls after four uneventful games against Boston.
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview
The Yankees’ 2022 campaign has been a story with three acts. The first involved an unforeseen juggernaut running roughshod against the rest of the league en route to one of the best starts in MLB history, 52-18 on June 23rd after a dramatic walk-off victory against the hated Astros. A no-hitter at Houston’s hands two days later set the tone for an ugly chapter over the next couple months. They might have been the fastest team in baseball to reach 70 wins, but in those eight weeks, they went 21-30, including a 3-14 stretch at the beginning of August.
Yankees prospects: Jasson Domínguez powers Somerset, but Scranton eliminated from contention
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 8-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons. Anthony Banda 2.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 9-2 vs. Erie SeaWolves (EAS Championship Series tied 1-1) SS Trey Sweeney 1-5, 2B, K. CF Jasson Domínguez 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 K.
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
