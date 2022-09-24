ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Samantha Bracksieck: Meet New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge’s Wife

As of Monday (Sept. 26), Aaron Judge remains on the edge of history. The New York Yankees slugger hopes to break Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, and he nearly came close during Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. After connecting with a Matt Barnes fastball, it looked like the ball was headed out of the park…but it landed right in the glove of centerfielder Enrique Hernandez. One of the many fans who went through all the emotions – hope, excitement, disappointment – was Aaron’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck. She was at Yankees Stadium and watched as Aaron flirted with history, per the New York Post.
BASEBALL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Guardians clinch, Mariners suffer epic collapse

There’s not much drama regarding who will make the playoffs in the AL this year, with the six participants in the bracket all but chosen (despite the Mariners’ best efforts). But this time of year still means magic numbers, seedings, and clinchings. We saw one division fall yesterday, and with just a few days left in September, we’re getting a clearer and clearer playoff picture.
SEATTLE, WA
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
City
Bronx, NY
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.
QUEENS, NY
Detroit News

Tuesday's MLB: Yankees clinch AL East as Aaron Judge stalls; Cardinals claim NL Central

Toronto — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees held a lively clubhouse party to cheer another AL East title. A celebration for home run history, that’s still on deck. Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 homers, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the Yankees clinched the division by beating the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2, Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Nick Pivetta
Pinstripe Alley

Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The season is nearing its end, with one homestand remaining in the regular season flanked by a pair of road trips. The Yankees are still on pace to be one of the top two teams in the AL, and can in fact wrap up the AL East with a single win this week against Toronto. Aaron Judge is also just a homer away from history still, sitting on 60 long balls after four uneventful games against Boston.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

The Yankees’ 2022 campaign has been a story with three acts. The first involved an unforeseen juggernaut running roughshod against the rest of the league en route to one of the best starts in MLB history, 52-18 on June 23rd after a dramatic walk-off victory against the hated Astros. A no-hitter at Houston’s hands two days later set the tone for an ugly chapter over the next couple months. They might have been the fastest team in baseball to reach 70 wins, but in those eight weeks, they went 21-30, including a 3-14 stretch at the beginning of August.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Fip
numberfire.com

Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy