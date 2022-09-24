As of Monday (Sept. 26), Aaron Judge remains on the edge of history. The New York Yankees slugger hopes to break Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, and he nearly came close during Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. After connecting with a Matt Barnes fastball, it looked like the ball was headed out of the park…but it landed right in the glove of centerfielder Enrique Hernandez. One of the many fans who went through all the emotions – hope, excitement, disappointment – was Aaron’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck. She was at Yankees Stadium and watched as Aaron flirted with history, per the New York Post.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO