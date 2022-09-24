Hull, Iowa — Fire crews responded to a fire at Casey’s General Store in Hull at about 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire departments from Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley, the Hull Ambulance Squad, and the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to what authorities are calling “a large fire” at the Casey’s. They tell us that employees were working inside at the time the fire started, but escaped without injury. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

