Expect Packed Parking Lots at This Sioux Falls Location Saturday
A trio of big events in Sioux Falls this weekend could lead to some major parking headaches. Big crowds are expected to test the limits of the parking lots in and around the Convention Center, Premier Center, and Howard Wood Field, Saturday (October 1). The day starts at 9:45 AM...
nwestiowa.com
Point of View
Bennetts learn history of old home on Pillsbury Point. The Bennetts weren’t searching for an older home, but it’s what they found and what they now love. Location is what initially led Michael and Margie to their lake home near Pillsbury Point in Arnolds Park. The fact that...
nwestiowa.com
Sounding our Place
Poetry will come alive in Orange City. Iowa’s Poet Laureate Debra Marquart will be offering up a live performance at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The event will take place at the Orange City Public Library and will feature a musical performance and poetry reading where all ages will be welcome.
stormlakeradio.com
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
nwestiowa.com
Vet tech talks career at Sutherland event
SUTHERLAND—A group of N’West Iowa students had a heart-to-heart meeting with a dog named Hazel and a kitten named Ferdinand during Precision Agriculture and Animal Science Days Sept. 8 near Sutherland. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach hosted the three-day agriculture- and animal-focused event Tuesday-Thursday, Sept. 6-8, at...
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
There aren’t many dogs like Frank, who’s a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He’s one of just 34 living in the United States.
nwestiowa.com
Van Maanen is new Creative Living worker
REGIONAL—Shannon Van Maanen did not need to stray far from home to get her start as a full-time licensed master social worker. The Rock Valley native is the newest counseling staff member with Creative Living Center, which is headquartered in the Sioux County community. Van Maanen works with people...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
nwestiowa.com
Van Den Berg goes on trip of a lifetime
SIOUX CENTER—Midwest Honor Flight provided the journey of a lifetime for Vietnam War veteran Ran Van Den Berg on Sept. 10. For one day’s trip, the 71-year-old Sioux Center native got to see a lot around Washington, D.C. Of course, one of the highlights of his time there...
nwestiowa.com
Area development group awards six
SANBORN—Market and municipal leaders gathered to celebrate the previous year and contemplate the next one Thursday, Sept. 22, at Yesterday’s Memories & Truck Museum in Sanborn. It was the 12th annual partner meeting for Northwest Iowa Development, a commerce-centric collaboration between Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola and Sioux counties plus...
kiwaradio.com
Two Men From Twin Cities Area Taken To Hospital After Mishap Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — Two men from the twin cities area were taken to the hospital after a mishap on Monday evening near Rock Valley. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:15 p.m., 23-year-old Carlos Aguila of Eagan, Minnesota, was driving a 2017 Kenworth straight truck northbound on Chestnut Avenue eight miles southwest of Rock Valley, when he drove onto the shoulder and lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled on to its side.
kiwaradio.com
Fire At Casey’s In Hull
Hull, Iowa — Fire crews responded to a fire at Casey’s General Store in Hull at about 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Fire departments from Hull, Sioux Center, and Rock Valley, the Hull Ambulance Squad, and the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to what authorities are calling “a large fire” at the Casey’s. They tell us that employees were working inside at the time the fire started, but escaped without injury. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Exercises to help prevent falling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As people grow older the risk of getting injured from a fall becomes more significant, but there are ways that you can help prevent that fall. Dr. Gerad Robertson, the regional director for Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers, joined Dakota News Now to...
nwestiowa.com
Hardware store, bike shop and more
PAULLINA—At the corner of South Main Street and East Broadway Street in Paullina, all manner of people can be seen walking into and out of Paullina Hardware. Housed in a historic brick building downtown, the store has a glass front door that opens to a vast, sunlit space. There are shelves of painting supplies, gardening tools, screws and mops — all the odds and ends that keep life humming and things working.
kicdam.com
Tyler Sturgill, 28, of Ruthven
Services for 28-year-old Tyler Sturgill of Ruthven will be Thursday, September 29th at 10:30am at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8pm at the Funeral Home.
How fentanyl is impacting Siouxland
Officials in Sioux City said an uptick in opioid deaths across Iowa is a concern in Siouxland.
Pet bird killed in West Side fire; house red-tagged
Firefighters are responding to a possible structure fire in the west side of Sioux City.
iowapublicradio.org
When Okoboji became a COVID-19 hotspot, this medical anthropologist conducted research to figure out what happened and why
Charity Nebbe talks to medical anthropologist Emily Mendenhall, who's from Okoboji. She decided to study the pandemic in her hometown. Emily Mendenhall is a medical anthropologist originally from a small town in Iowa. When that town — Okoboji — became a COVID-19 hotspot, Mendenhall conducted interviews with more than 100 individuals in the area during the summer and fall of 2020. That work resulted in a book.
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in Orange City. Fifteen-year-old Aidan Joy Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving west on Fifth Street Northeast when she pulled out from a stop sign onto Albany Avenue Northeast and her 2009 Buick Lucerne struck a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 51-year-old Cristi Ann Kelch of Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
