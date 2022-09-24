Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Quincy Bear Robe receives upgraded murder charge on Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Quincy Bear Robe, accused in the March shooting death of Myron Pourier, received an upgraded charge on Monday to First Degree Murder. The incident occurred at the Grand Gateway Hotel on LaCrosse Street in Rapid City. Bear Robe was originally charged with Aggravated Assault and Commission...
kotatv.com
Additional murder charge filed against Quincy Bear Robe for Grand Gateway Hotel shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The person accused of murdering a young man at a Rapid City hotel last spring was back in court Monday for an arraignment on a new indictment with an additional murder charge filed against him. Quincy Bear Robe is accused of killing Myron Pourier Jr....
newscenter1.tv
A Rapid City man is charged in strangling death of sister
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City man accused of strangling his sister last week made his first court appearance on Monday. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is being charged with First Degree Manslaughter stemming from an incident that happened in the Target parking lot in Rushmore Crossing on Thursday, September 22. Police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive female. Although a medical unit took over life saving measures, the victim identified as 31-year-old Danielle Houchin, died on the way to the hospital.
South Dakota man accused of fatally stabbing sister in vehicle
A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Nicklaus Houchin, 28, is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday's death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. The brother and sister were in a vehicle with several others who were delivering...
brookingsradio.com
Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of killing his sister by strangulation is being held on $100,000 cash bond. Twenty-eight-year-old Nicklaus Houchin is charged with first-degree manslaughter in Thursday’s death of 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Police say the brother and sister were...
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Two individuals arrested following shooting incident on North First Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department reports that two individuals have been taking into custody following a shooting incident that occurred at the 600 block of North First Street Saturday morning. RCPD reports that they were dispatched to North First Street shortly after 7 a.m. following...
kotatv.com
12-year-old visiting all 50 states to hug police officers makes it to South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A 12-year-old girl has spent the past five years traveling to every state to show her appreciation to law enforcement officers by giving out hugs. Rosalyn Baldwin from Louisiana finally made her way to South Dakota, which is the 44th state on her list, to meet with the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
newscenter1.tv
One dead, one arrested for First Degree Manslaughter after sibling altercation on Endeavor Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department has reported that 31-year old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City died after an incident between her and her brother that occurred on Endeavour Blvd at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday night. RCPD says that police were dispatched to the parking...
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
Rapid City police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder man identified in fatal crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Derek Vice, the 50-year-old driver of the Cobalt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Brown of Rapid City, the 31-year-old...
mitchellnow.com
Woman dies following Sturgis Main Street fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
gowatertown.net
Sturgis woman dies in accidental fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has died from her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
Black Hills Pioneer
Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire
WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood. DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
Black Hills Pioneer
Fire at Spearfish rifle, pistol range driven in strong winds
SPEARFISH — A grass fire began at the Spearfish rifle and pistol range Saturday afternoon. Fire crews responded around 4 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
gowatertown.net
Anthrax confirmed in South Dakota cattle herd
PIERRE, S.D. – Anthrax has been confirmed in South Dakota livestock for the first time this year. According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cows died from a herd of 160 unvaccinated cattle in Meade County. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic. Laboratory at SDSU confirmed...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City park restrooms closing with the changing seasons
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In order to keep facilities safe through the winter weather the Rapid City Parks Department is closing many on-site restrooms by Friday, September 30. Facilities in Sioux Park are scheduled to remain open through October 17. The decision to drastically reduce the number of locations stems...
kotatv.com
Pennington County Board of Commissioners approves the purchase of an ‘8-acre building’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As Pennington County continues to experience rapid growth, they are also preparing for the future. In response to a recent facility needs analysis, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to purchase a 76,316 square-foot building. The building was purchased for less than...
