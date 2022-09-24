ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key US bond yield tops 4%, highest since 2008

US stocks and bonds rallied Wednesday after the Bank of England said it would buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash. The Dow rose more than 400 points, or 1.6%, in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 was up...
11 Wall Street Banks Pay $710 Million Fine for Shoddy Record Keeping

Nearly a dozen Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are being fined a total of $710 million for not retaining better records of texts and messages from WhatsApp and Signal sent by its employees. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday said it will...
