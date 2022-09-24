Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Key US bond yield tops 4%, highest since 2008
US stocks and bonds rallied Wednesday after the Bank of England said it would buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash. The Dow rose more than 400 points, or 1.6%, in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 was up...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
11 Wall Street Banks Pay $710 Million Fine for Shoddy Record Keeping
Nearly a dozen Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are being fined a total of $710 million for not retaining better records of texts and messages from WhatsApp and Signal sent by its employees. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday said it will...
