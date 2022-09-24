Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky shared a super sweet moment, as they made their exit from the premiere of the J’adore Parfum d’eau fragrance in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, September 27. The 18-year-old model looked so in love as her boyfriend carried her out after the party, and both Leni and Aris had huge smiles on their faces as they headed out. They even shared a romantic kiss as they made their exit.

