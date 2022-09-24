Read full article on original website
Maisie Williams breaks down in tears during emotional interview about her traumatic childhood
Maisie Williams has opened up about her traumatic childhood. The actress, who is best known for playing Arya Stark on Game Of Thrones, recently appeared in an episode of The Diary Of A CEO podcast. During which, she spoke about her traumatising relationship with her father and how it affected her later in life.
Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51
Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ actor KiKi Layne says she was “cut from most of the movie”
Kiandra “KiKi” Layne has claimed most of her scenes in Don’t Worry Darling were cut in the final version. The actor, known for roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and The Old Guard, plays Alice Chambers’ (Florence Pugh) friend Margaret Watkins in the psychological thriller.
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Evan Peters watched this famous interview to help him get into character
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star Evan Peters has revealed how he prepared to take on the role of the notorious serial killer. The new Netflix series from Ryan Murphy shines a spotlight on the as-yet untold stories of Dahmer’s victims, the people who tried to stop him, and the systemic failures that enabled him to continue his murderous spree for over a decade.
‘Stranger Things’ star Caleb McLaughlin reflects on experiencing racism from fans: “It definitely took a toll”
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about the racism he has experienced from some fans of the show. The actor, who plays Lucas Sinclair in the hit Netflix series, recently reflected on his very first Comic Con appearance, explaining how he received a different reception to his fellow co-stars due to the colour of his skin.
Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds confirms
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. Reynolds announced the surprise casting in a recent video shared on his Twitter account, also confirming that the film will be released on September 6, 2024. “Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one,” the...
Leni Klum Gets Carried & Kissed By BF Aris Rachevsky After Dior Launch Party: Photos
Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky shared a super sweet moment, as they made their exit from the premiere of the J’adore Parfum d’eau fragrance in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, September 27. The 18-year-old model looked so in love as her boyfriend carried her out after the party, and both Leni and Aris had huge smiles on their faces as they headed out. They even shared a romantic kiss as they made their exit.
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date: when is Season 2 coming out?
When does the next season of Shadow and Bone come out? Everything we know about the ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
Christian Bale ignored Chris Rock on set as he’s too “bloody funny”
Christian Bale has said he had to stop talking to Chris Rock on the set of Amsterdam because he was too “bloody funny”. The Dark Knight actor said he had to start ignoring Rock after he started making him laugh on the set of the David O. Russell film, and Bale found he “couldn’t act”.
‘House Of The Dragon’ showrunner addresses whether young Rhaenyra and Alicent will return
House Of The Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has addressed the possibility of young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower returning in future episodes. In the sixth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel which premiered on Sunday (September 25), the show jumped forward a decade and debuted new actors in the roles of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), replacing Milly Alcock and Emily Carey respectively.
‘Andor’ episode four recap: Cassian meets the rebels with a cause
How many other Disney shows would dare to spend an entire episode building up to a set-piece we don’t even get to see? Andor slowly unveils its story this week, but it still manages to feel like one of the most compelling corners of the Star Wars universe. If...
The Smiths’ Mike Joyce discusses “unusual” ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’
The Smiths‘ Mike Joyce has discussed the band’s final album ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’ on its 35th anniversary. The legendary Manchester quartet’s fourth studio LP came out on September 28, 1987, a few months after the band split up. Speaking to BBC News to celebrate...
Noel Fielding remembers first meeting Serge Pizzorno: “Single best moment of my life”
Noel Fielding has recalled his first-ever meeting with Serge Pizzorno, describing it as the “single best moment” of his life. The pair will appear on tonight’s episode (September 28) of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, and in an early preview clip – which you can watch above – Fielding explained how he instantly knew the Kasabian frontman would become his best friend.
Kanye West says he relates to UK mourners because “I lost my Queen too”
Kanye West says he relates to those in the UK mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, because “I lost my Queen too”. The post comes days after Kanye went on Good Morning America for an interview in which he apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian for “any stress that [he’s] caused” her since their break-up.
Kevin Feige says it was “much too soon” to recast Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said it was “much too soon” to recast Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film producer reflected on the forthcoming sequel in an interview with Empire, explaining where the franchise will go in light of the death of Boseman who played T’Challa in the first film.
Lena Dunham says taking a break after ‘Girls’ was “necessary to survive”
Lena Dunham has explained why she took a break following the final season of Girls, describing it as “necessary to survive”. After the sixth season premiered in 2017, the actor and writer faced criticism for defending Girls executive producer Murray Miller over rape allegations by actor Aurora Perrineau. Dunham later retracted her statement and apologised.
Watch Lewis Capaldi cover Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge
Lewis Capaldi covered Britney Spears‘ 2003 single ‘Everytime’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier today (September 26). The track featured on Spears’ fourth studio album ‘In The Zone’ which also featured her huge hit ‘Toxic’. Capadli was joined by a...
‘The Last Of Us’ trailer: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead post-apocalyptic game adaptation
HBO has released the first trailer for The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show will air on Sky and NOW in the UK. Adapted from the 2013 action game by developer Naughty Dog, The Last Of Us follows Joel (Pascal) who is tasked with escorting teenager Ellie (Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States that’s been ravaged by a deadly disease.
