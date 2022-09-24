ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51

Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
NME

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Evan Peters watched this famous interview to help him get into character

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star Evan Peters has revealed how he prepared to take on the role of the notorious serial killer. The new Netflix series from Ryan Murphy shines a spotlight on the as-yet untold stories of Dahmer’s victims, the people who tried to stop him, and the systemic failures that enabled him to continue his murderous spree for over a decade.
HollywoodLife

Leni Klum Gets Carried & Kissed By BF Aris Rachevsky After Dior Launch Party: Photos

Leni Klum and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky shared a super sweet moment, as they made their exit from the premiere of the J’adore Parfum d’eau fragrance in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, September 27. The 18-year-old model looked so in love as her boyfriend carried her out after the party, and both Leni and Aris had huge smiles on their faces as they headed out. They even shared a romantic kiss as they made their exit.
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ showrunner addresses whether young Rhaenyra and Alicent will return

House Of The Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has addressed the possibility of young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower returning in future episodes. In the sixth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel which premiered on Sunday (September 25), the show jumped forward a decade and debuted new actors in the roles of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), replacing Milly Alcock and Emily Carey respectively.
NME

Noel Fielding remembers first meeting Serge Pizzorno: “Single best moment of my life”

Noel Fielding has recalled his first-ever meeting with Serge Pizzorno, describing it as the “single best moment” of his life. The pair will appear on tonight’s episode (September 28) of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, and in an early preview clip – which you can watch above – Fielding explained how he instantly knew the Kasabian frontman would become his best friend.
NME

Lena Dunham says taking a break after ‘Girls’ was “necessary to survive”

Lena Dunham has explained why she took a break following the final season of Girls, describing it as “necessary to survive”. After the sixth season premiered in 2017, the actor and writer faced criticism for defending Girls executive producer Murray Miller over rape allegations by actor Aurora Perrineau. Dunham later retracted her statement and apologised.
NME

‘The Last Of Us’ trailer: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead post-apocalyptic game adaptation

HBO has released the first trailer for The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the show will air on Sky and NOW in the UK. Adapted from the 2013 action game by developer Naughty Dog, The Last Of Us follows Joel (Pascal) who is tasked with escorting teenager Ellie (Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States that’s been ravaged by a deadly disease.
