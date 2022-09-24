ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

Maine Meteorologist Wins Contest With Thousand Pound Pumpkin

'Tis the season for ghost, goblins, and pumpkins! We are also right in the thick of Fair Season here in Maine and really gives you that warm fall feeling. Sweaters, stews, and lattes!. This year was the 15th Cumberland County Fair and it is known for their pumpkin growing contests!
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Officials: Abandoned car in Maine may be linked to missing Florida child

LITTLETON, Maine (WMTW) - Items believed to belong to a missing Florida child have been found inside an abandoned car in Maine. Authorities say 6-year-old Jorge ‘Jo-Jo’ Morales went missing in Miami, Florida on Aug. 27. Officials believe he was abducted by his father, also named Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
Seacoast Current

Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine crews heading to help with Hurricane Ian make pit stop in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall through the heart of Florida and up into Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina in the middle to late part of this week. Monday, Atlantic Power Constructors made a pit stop in Roanoke on their way to Georgia to help with the hurricane’s aftermath.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixer#Medieval#Bakery#13th Century#Food Drink#The Beauvais Cathedral#Ncd Rrb
wabi.tv

Beal’s Lobster Pier celebrates National Lobster Day

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The 25th of September is National Lobster Day!. At Beal’s Lobster Pier they’re taking the opportunity to show support towards those in the lobster fishing industry. The promotion was simple. Wear red to show your support for Lobstermen and women and get 20%...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.9 HOM

A New Ride at the Fryeburg Fair in Maine Will Let You Feel Like Superman

Maine's blue ribbon classic, the Fryeburg Fair, returns in 2022 and runs from October 2-9. Anyone who has visited the Fryeburg Fair in the past knows that week is filled with incredible food and entertainment. 2022 will be no exception, with your favorite food vendors ready to go and a laundry list of live bands, educational seminars, and other activities lined up. But there's also the matter of the rides. And this year, the Fryeburg Fair will debut several new rides, including one thrill ride that will make you feel a little bit like Superman.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Moose hunt underway in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Monday was the official start to moose hunting season in far northern and eastern Maine, with the rest of the state opening in the coming weeks. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife issued 4,080 permits for 2022, the second most ever and most since 2013.
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

The history of Maine’s moose hunt

Starting Monday there will be an unmistakable influx of pickup trucks and hunters in Maine, especially in the northern part of the state. That’s because the 2022 moose hunt is at hand. The first week of the season begins on Monday, Sept. 26, in several Wildlife Management Districts, and will continue in various locations before ending on Nov. 26.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States

One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Maine man found guilty on charges stemming from U.S. Capitol riot

A Lebanon man charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been found guilty by a judge. 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons was found guilty Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on all 11 charges he was facing. Fitzsimons waived his right to a...
LEBANON, ME
wabi.tv

CMP crews heading to Canada to help thousands without power

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Central Maine Power in Bangor is heading up to Nova Scotia after the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Fiona. “So, CMP put in an offer last night of 16 line crews and some support staff. The offer was immediately accepted,” said Adam Desrosiers, VP of Electric Operations.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

More free COVID tests for Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers will now be able to order free COVID tests each month. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Mainers may now order free COVID-19 tests each month through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT). According to the DHHS, Maine households can...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy