WCVB
Maine's 171st Fryeburg Fair is packed full of competitions, festivities and food
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair– second in New England in size only to the “Big E” in Springfield. The eight-day fair hosts over 3,000 animals including prize-winning draft horses, ponies, racing horses, oxen, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry, rabbits and much more.
What The Heck Was This Blasting Through The Night Sky in Central Maine?
Earth is so curious isn't it? It's big, round, and peculiar. We have yet to discover all of the wonders of the world, but we're working on it. Let's talk about beyond earth. The skies and the story they are telling us. I am an avid "sky-watcher" I love looking at the stars and feeling the moon light up my face.
Maine Meteorologist Wins Contest With Thousand Pound Pumpkin
'Tis the season for ghost, goblins, and pumpkins! We are also right in the thick of Fair Season here in Maine and really gives you that warm fall feeling. Sweaters, stews, and lattes!. This year was the 15th Cumberland County Fair and it is known for their pumpkin growing contests!
wabi.tv
Officials: Abandoned car in Maine may be linked to missing Florida child
LITTLETON, Maine (WMTW) - Items believed to belong to a missing Florida child have been found inside an abandoned car in Maine. Authorities say 6-year-old Jorge ‘Jo-Jo’ Morales went missing in Miami, Florida on Aug. 27. Officials believe he was abducted by his father, also named Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.
KRMG
VIDEO: Arizona family snatched from monsoon floodwaters in daring rescue
VIDEO: Arizona family snatched from monsoon floodwaters in daring rescue The crew rescued two parents and four children. The youngest was 11 months old. (NCD)
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
wabi.tv
Maine crews heading to help with Hurricane Ian make pit stop in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall through the heart of Florida and up into Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina in the middle to late part of this week. Monday, Atlantic Power Constructors made a pit stop in Roanoke on their way to Georgia to help with the hurricane’s aftermath.
wabi.tv
Beal’s Lobster Pier celebrates National Lobster Day
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The 25th of September is National Lobster Day!. At Beal’s Lobster Pier they’re taking the opportunity to show support towards those in the lobster fishing industry. The promotion was simple. Wear red to show your support for Lobstermen and women and get 20%...
WGME
Eye-catching coffee company vehicle makes speeders think twice in northern Maine
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) -- It isn’t quite as eye-catching as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, but a Fort Kent business owner’s vehicle is turning heads and giving other drivers pause to slow down on the streets of northern Maine. Red Devil Roast Coffee Co. owner Alan Susee purchased...
Maine prosecutors drop indictment amid allegations investigator ‘monitored’ attorney calls
Allegations included complaints that an investigator with the Kennebec and Somerset District Attorney's office spoke with a defendant without lawyers present and later monitored phone calls a jailed client made to a lawyer. Photo by Samantha Hogan. Maine prosecutors this month dismissed a felony indictment against a man accused of...
National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurants around Maine Sunday honored National Lobster Day. It's a holiday started in 2014 by Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. For 2022's celebration, it comes at a tumultuous time for the lobster industry. From three different lawsuits involving gear and right whale regulations to...
A New Ride at the Fryeburg Fair in Maine Will Let You Feel Like Superman
Maine's blue ribbon classic, the Fryeburg Fair, returns in 2022 and runs from October 2-9. Anyone who has visited the Fryeburg Fair in the past knows that week is filled with incredible food and entertainment. 2022 will be no exception, with your favorite food vendors ready to go and a laundry list of live bands, educational seminars, and other activities lined up. But there's also the matter of the rides. And this year, the Fryeburg Fair will debut several new rides, including one thrill ride that will make you feel a little bit like Superman.
Moose hunt underway in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Monday was the official start to moose hunting season in far northern and eastern Maine, with the rest of the state opening in the coming weeks. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife issued 4,080 permits for 2022, the second most ever and most since 2013.
observer-me.com
The history of Maine’s moose hunt
Starting Monday there will be an unmistakable influx of pickup trucks and hunters in Maine, especially in the northern part of the state. That’s because the 2022 moose hunt is at hand. The first week of the season begins on Monday, Sept. 26, in several Wildlife Management Districts, and will continue in various locations before ending on Nov. 26.
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
wgan.com
Maine man found guilty on charges stemming from U.S. Capitol riot
A Lebanon man charged in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been found guilty by a judge. 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons was found guilty Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on all 11 charges he was facing. Fitzsimons waived his right to a...
Is This Lighthouse One Of The Most Haunted Places In Maine?
Maine has a lot of lighthouses and a lot of ghost stories. So, it only makes sense that one of the best ghost stories to come from the State of Maine takes place at a lighthouse. Supposedly, one of the most haunted places in the state is the Owl's Head...
wabi.tv
CMP crews heading to Canada to help thousands without power
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Central Maine Power in Bangor is heading up to Nova Scotia after the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Fiona. “So, CMP put in an offer last night of 16 line crews and some support staff. The offer was immediately accepted,” said Adam Desrosiers, VP of Electric Operations.
wabi.tv
More free COVID tests for Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers will now be able to order free COVID tests each month. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Mainers may now order free COVID-19 tests each month through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT). According to the DHHS, Maine households can...
