ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
Recycled Crafts

Flowers and Circles Wreath Layout

Jennifer used several thin circles stitched to her layout to create this beautiful wreath design. At the top and bottom are clusters of pretty flowers in colors that coordinate with the pattern papers. The photo and some sentiments sit on the bottom cluster and lots of shiny gems and splatters add loads of texture to her design.
LIFESTYLE
Recycled Crafts

Book Review: Knitting the National Parks

America’s National Parks have inspired artists and regular folks as long as they have existed, and Nancy Bates found inspiration from the parks for her knit hat collection Knitting the National Parks. The book includes mostly colorwork hat patterns for each of 63 national parks, from the well known...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Recycled Crafts

How to Make Quilted Luggage Tags

Got Scraps? Then this fun and handy tutorial is for you. Add a little something personal to your luggage with these awesome quilted luggage tags. You can learn to make them in this tutorial from Crafty Staci. Staci’s tags are all super heroes which is awesome. Of course you can...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy