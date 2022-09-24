Read full article on original website
Flowers and Circles Wreath Layout
Jennifer used several thin circles stitched to her layout to create this beautiful wreath design. At the top and bottom are clusters of pretty flowers in colors that coordinate with the pattern papers. The photo and some sentiments sit on the bottom cluster and lots of shiny gems and splatters add loads of texture to her design.
Book Review: Knitting the National Parks
America’s National Parks have inspired artists and regular folks as long as they have existed, and Nancy Bates found inspiration from the parks for her knit hat collection Knitting the National Parks. The book includes mostly colorwork hat patterns for each of 63 national parks, from the well known...
How to Make Quilted Luggage Tags
Got Scraps? Then this fun and handy tutorial is for you. Add a little something personal to your luggage with these awesome quilted luggage tags. You can learn to make them in this tutorial from Crafty Staci. Staci’s tags are all super heroes which is awesome. Of course you can...
