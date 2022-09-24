Read full article on original website
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
starlocalmedia.com
Marching bands, outside movie night and more listed in our 5 things to do in Frisco this week
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the Frisco area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
fox4news.com
Thank you for visiting FOX 4 at the Plano Balloon Festival
The Plano Balloon Festival wrapped up Sunday. Chip Waggoner was out there Thursday. Brandon Todd was there Saturday morning and Lauren Przybyl was there later in the day. They got the chance to meet so many Good Day fans.
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)
Fall is here, the weather is cooling down, and towns across the county are scheduling their fall festivals! If you’re ready to celebrate the spooky season or just explore the county, check out some of these top to-dos in Collin County this weekend:
starlocalmedia.com
The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville
Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in. The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and...
List: Musical artists scheduled to perform at the State Fair of Texas
If music is your thing, there is no shortage of great artists performing, with live music scheduled every day of the fair's more than three-week run.
starlocalmedia.com
Jazz night, car shows, yoga and more to do in McKinney this week
The school year is in full swing and there is plenty to do in the McKinney area during the week of Sept. 26. Here are just a few things to mark on your calendar for the week:
Dallas Observer
Four Dallas Chefs Share Where They Dine for Breakfast
When it comes to finding a good breakfast in Dallas, the endless options can make deciding where to go a challenge. So we asked four of the city’s best chefs to share their favorite breakfast spots and top selections from the menu. From popular classic diners to the surprise mention of a familiar drive-thru, consider these meal options to jumpstart the day.
dmagazine.com
How to Spend a Day In Richardson
Thirteen years after the City Council adopted a comprehensive plan to modernize six of its neighborhoods, Richardson is a blend of old and new, with Main Street institutions that date back to the 1950s commingling with the buzzy Lockwood District. Which leaves plenty of room for exploration throughout Richardson’s borders and its eras.
dallasexpress.com
Plano Balloon Festival Back in Full Swing
Thursday, September 22, marked 41 years the city of Plano has held the Plano Balloon Festival, and it continues to bring joy and excitement to people from around the DFW Metroplex. Richard Branson was once quoted as saying, “Half the art of ballooning is to make your crashes so gentle...
starlocalmedia.com
Pilates studio opens in Flower Mound, events lined up before grand opening
Locals Vivek and Jyoti Bhatia are hosting a week-long event to celebrate the opening of their BODYBAR Pilates business in Flower Mound. The new Pilates studio is set to open Monday, Oct. 3 with several opportunities for current and prospective members to come out and learn what the studio is about before its grand opening. There will be a class consisting of first-timer classes, an “open bar” event and a ribbon cutting ceremony where the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance, Vivek said.
Report: Which Texas restaurant has the best pancakes?
When it comes to breakfast there are a few mainstays that are necessary to get the most important meal of the day from good to great.
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for vegans
DALLAS (KDAF) — We say it all the time, but every day it still rings true: North Texas really is home to everything. From great Tex-Mex to pizza, and even vegan food, the DFW metroplex has everything you could ever ask for. Speaking of vegan food, a new report...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best spots for pancakes in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things needed for a great breakfast: eggs, bacon, potatoes, and, of course, pancakes. Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! It’s a great day to have pancakes for breakfast, lunch, or the ever-so-popular, breakfast for dinner. Get your favorite mix going or head out to your favorite breakfast spot to get your fix in.
luxury-houses.net
One of The Most Majestic Gated Estates in Southlake with over 20,000 SF Living Spaces Hits The Market for $12.5 Million
The Estate in Southlake, a true dream home with designer finishes opens to a luxurious living area exudes opulence on over 7 acres featuring a private pond with gorgeous fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. Call George & Noonan Real Estate Group (Phone : 817-410 8769) at Synergy Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Southlake.
CW33 NewsFix
Check out the best chimichangas to eat around Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food in America is one of the most glorious cuisines consumed from the east to the west coast and right smack in the middle, you’ll find the great state of Texas with the best Mexican food the entire country has to offer. One of...
CandysDirt.com
Yet Another Winnetka Heights Winner…Maybe Even The Winningest
You guys, I’m trying to leave Winnetka Heights, but I just CAN’T. Here’s another stunner from your pal and mine, Dave Perry-Miller’s Emily Ruth Cannon. It’s a craftsman. True to the neighborhood. With a fabulous front porch. Check and check on Winnetka Heights. It’s like a pre-req. But this one has a little va-va-va-voom-y extra.
Pizza shops open in Flower Mound
Two new pizza shops are now open in Flower Mound. MOD Pizza is currently holding a soft opening before its grand opening on Tuesday at 2450 Cross Timbers Road. MOD makes individual-sized artisan-style pizzas and salads, all one price with unlimited toppings, on demand. Customers can choose from more than 40 toppings, eight sauces and eight dressings.
Another Denton Square staple is closing
McBride Music & Pawn Shop announced Monday that it is closing its doors this week after 54 years of business in Denton County. The Denton Square staple’s last day open will be Friday, followed by a two-day liquidation sale this weekend. After Wednesday, any remaining loans will be transferred to Allstate Pawn in Denton. Ownership did not give a reason for the closure.
Storms blow through North Texas as cold front moves across the region
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of the Metroplex got a much-needed reprieve from the unseasonable heat today as a cold front brought storms - including some severe - to North Texas.One of the strongest storms brought gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain to downtown Dallas, even blowing some equipment off of the roof of the American Airline Center.The storm even caused a short ground stop at DFW Airport.An apartment complex in North Richland Hills was also damaged by the winds. The brick façade was knocked down at this apartment building in the 7900 block of Harwood Road.A spokesperson says trees were reported down across parts of the city, but no reports of anyone hurt. Additionally, several intersections had traffic lights go to flashing red.A few more non-severe pop-up storms moved through Wylie and Caddo Hills. Showers also bubbled up near Strawn and Eastland.By this evening, the rain is expected to dissipate as the daytime heating wears off.In addition to the rain, the cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, bringing an end to the stretch of unseasonably hot weather that's made fall feel more like summer.
