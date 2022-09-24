ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment Weekly

Some of the Abbott Elementary kids made Quinta Brunson congratulation cards after her Emmy win

Attention, class! Today's lesson is in being friggin' adorable and the kids from Abbott Elementary will be leading the instruction. Fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's near-flawless pilot, Quinta Brunson shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her and it will warm your cold, dead hearts. Yes, especially yours.
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment Weekly

Jennifer Coolidge takes prospective buyers on a definitely-not-ominous house tour in The Watcher teaser

At 657 Boulevard, home is truly where the heart is… and where the horror is. The luxurious $3.2 million family home is currently up for sale, and realtor Karen Calhoun, played by national treasure Jennifer Coolidge, is ready to showcase its many historical charms in the new teaser for Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix limited series The Watcher.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Newton
Person
Julie Andrews
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Flaws And All#Tv News#Bridgerton
Entertainment Weekly

Joanne Whalley promises that the older, wiser Sorsha is still a badass in new Willow series

Is there anything better than a heroine who kicks ass? Maybe a heroine who kicks ass and transforms from villain to hero over the course of the story?. For a generation, that was Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) in Willow, daughter and sword of the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), until a brush with love and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) leads her to fight with the good guys.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Entertainment Weekly

Wait, Elle Fanning thinks she looks like Bill Hader?

Elle Fanning has found herself one Barry, Barry famous doppelgänger. The actress — who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Catherine the Great at the 2022 Emmys last night — excitedly revealed that she and Bill Hader look alike. Which... is truly a comparison that we never saw coming.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Steve Toussaint was 'gutted' over Miguel Sapochnik leaving House of the Dragon as showrunner

It was revealed Wednesday, days ahead of the third episode drop for HBO's House of the Dragon, that Miguel Sapochnik would be drastically scaling back his duties on the Game of Thrones prequel. The franchise veteran, who directed some of the standout episodes of the original series, would be stepping down as co-showrunner and director and just be involved as an executive producer moving forward.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

See exclusive photos of all the Dancing With the Stars season 31 celebrities with their dance partners

For the reality competition's move to the streaming platform from its longtime home on ABC, host Tyra Banks is also pairing up with a dancing star. Alfonso Ribeiro, DWTS season 19 winner and the actor who gave us the Carlton dance, will be joining the Top Model as co-host. Meanwhile, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will all return to the judging table.
TV SHOWS
Entertainment Weekly

Watch Tom Cruise pull a Mission: Impossible 7 death-defying airplane stunt on set for PSA

We don't have to wait for Tom Cruise's next movie to see another daredevil stunt from this Hollywood adrenaline junkie. Footage of a video PSA that Cruise recorded for Las Vegas-hosted CinemaCon attendees back in April has found its way online. The actor, who was promoting Top Gun: Maverick at the time, recorded a message while standing on a moving biplane while it was flying over a canyon in South Africa, where he and director Christopher McQuarrie was filming were shooting Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Walker star Jeff Pierre talks Trey's 'life-changing' decision in season 3

Trey (Jeff Pierre) has been through a lot. During Walker's second season, Trey said goodbye to the woman that he loved when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) left, which caused him to rethink his place in this town. As a result, he deepened his friendships with people like Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Captain James (Coby Bell). By the end of season 2, Captain James had a proposal for him: Would Trey like to become a Texas Ranger?
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping you plugged into pop culture

Comments / 0

Community Policy