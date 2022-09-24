We don't have to wait for Tom Cruise's next movie to see another daredevil stunt from this Hollywood adrenaline junkie. Footage of a video PSA that Cruise recorded for Las Vegas-hosted CinemaCon attendees back in April has found its way online. The actor, who was promoting Top Gun: Maverick at the time, recorded a message while standing on a moving biplane while it was flying over a canyon in South Africa, where he and director Christopher McQuarrie was filming were shooting Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

