Read full article on original website
Related
Here's how The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wrote off Alexis Bledel's character Emily
Warning: This article contains spoilers about The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere. The Handmaid's Tale season 5 premiere wasted no time in explaining Alexis Bledel's absence from the show. The first episode of the season follows June (Elisabeth Moss) in the immediate aftermath of killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) at...
Some of the Abbott Elementary kids made Quinta Brunson congratulation cards after her Emmy win
Attention, class! Today's lesson is in being friggin' adorable and the kids from Abbott Elementary will be leading the instruction. Fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's near-flawless pilot, Quinta Brunson shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her and it will warm your cold, dead hearts. Yes, especially yours.
The Bachelorette finale preview: That's a dealbreaker, Aven
On part one of The Bachelorette finale, Aven meets Rachel's family and friends and reveals something that sets off major alarm bells with her BFFs. Gabby may have narrowed down her potential husbands to a single guy, but in part one of The Bachelorette finale, Rachel has three men left to choose from: Zach, Aven, and Tino.
Jennifer Coolidge takes prospective buyers on a definitely-not-ominous house tour in The Watcher teaser
At 657 Boulevard, home is truly where the heart is… and where the horror is. The luxurious $3.2 million family home is currently up for sale, and realtor Karen Calhoun, played by national treasure Jennifer Coolidge, is ready to showcase its many historical charms in the new teaser for Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix limited series The Watcher.
RELATED PEOPLE
See all of the zany new costumes for The Masked Singer season 8
It's that time again armchair detectives! A new season of The Masked Singer is here, and with it comes a whole slew of new costumes to overanalyze, fawn over, and (occasionally) run from in terror. In fact, this season has more costumes than ever before, with a whopping 22 different outfits disguising the celebrities underneath.
Get your first look at Godolkin University, the setting for The Boys spin-off Gen V
At God U, do you get a phys ed credit for participating in Herogasm?. The Boys creator Eric Kripke shared a first look at concept art for Godolkin University, the setting of the upcoming spin-off Gen V. Kripke teased that the first several episodes are "perverted, bloody — with heart! You'll love it."
Flatbush Misdemeanors canceled by Showtime after 2 seasons
Fans may consider it a major crime, but the Showtime series Flatbush Misdemeanors has been canceled after two seasons. Starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, the comedy centered around two young Brooklyn men struggling with modern life as they tried to keep their heads above water and not go broke.
The Masked Singer executive producer explains major format changes for season 8
Big changes are in store when The Masked Singer returns for its eighth season later this month. In a first for the series, the new season will introduce what's being called a "King and Queen of The Masked Singer"-style competition with sudden eliminations and double unmaskings in every episode. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Add the kooky Abbott Elementary season 2 trailer to the syllabus before class resumes this fall
The teachers at Abbott are in for another chaotic school year. ABC released a new full-length trailer for Abbott Elementary season 2, teasing more wide-eyed optimism from second grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and kooky Avaisms from Principal Coleman (Janelle James) ahead of the Emmy-winning sitcom's return on Sept. 21.
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date: when is Season 2 coming out?
When does the next season of Shadow and Bone come out? Everything we know about the ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 release date
Joanne Whalley promises that the older, wiser Sorsha is still a badass in new Willow series
Is there anything better than a heroine who kicks ass? Maybe a heroine who kicks ass and transforms from villain to hero over the course of the story?. For a generation, that was Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) in Willow, daughter and sword of the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), until a brush with love and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) leads her to fight with the good guys.
Lizzo's Big Grrrls pulls off shocking Emmys upset over RuPaul's Drag Race for Outstanding Competition Series
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls knocked RuPaul's Drag Race off of its throne in a surprise upset at the 2022 Emmys ceremony. The Amazon program won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series over VH1's long-running awards juggernaut, which previously won the category across four consecutive years before losing Sunday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wait, Elle Fanning thinks she looks like Bill Hader?
Elle Fanning has found herself one Barry, Barry famous doppelgänger. The actress — who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Catherine the Great at the 2022 Emmys last night — excitedly revealed that she and Bill Hader look alike. Which... is truly a comparison that we never saw coming.
Phil Keoghan explains why The Amazing Race has 'a new lease on life
Perhaps no show was logistically rocked more by the onset of the Covid pandemic than The Amazing Race. The globe-trotting CBS reality competition series had just finished its third leg of season 33 in Glasgow, Scotland on Feb. 28, 2020 when the world went haywire, causing production to hit pause on filming — a pause that would end up lasting 19 months.
Steve Toussaint was 'gutted' over Miguel Sapochnik leaving House of the Dragon as showrunner
It was revealed Wednesday, days ahead of the third episode drop for HBO's House of the Dragon, that Miguel Sapochnik would be drastically scaling back his duties on the Game of Thrones prequel. The franchise veteran, who directed some of the standout episodes of the original series, would be stepping down as co-showrunner and director and just be involved as an executive producer moving forward.
See exclusive photos of all the Dancing With the Stars season 31 celebrities with their dance partners
For the reality competition's move to the streaming platform from its longtime home on ABC, host Tyra Banks is also pairing up with a dancing star. Alfonso Ribeiro, DWTS season 19 winner and the actor who gave us the Carlton dance, will be joining the Top Model as co-host. Meanwhile, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will all return to the judging table.
Watch Tom Cruise pull a Mission: Impossible 7 death-defying airplane stunt on set for PSA
We don't have to wait for Tom Cruise's next movie to see another daredevil stunt from this Hollywood adrenaline junkie. Footage of a video PSA that Cruise recorded for Las Vegas-hosted CinemaCon attendees back in April has found its way online. The actor, who was promoting Top Gun: Maverick at the time, recorded a message while standing on a moving biplane while it was flying over a canyon in South Africa, where he and director Christopher McQuarrie was filming were shooting Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.
More mamas mean more drama in new Teen Mom: The Next Chapter trailer
It is a truth universally acknowledged that the women of MTV's Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are no longer teenagers. But they are still moms — which is why the network is uniting them for a new "reimagining" of their flagship franchise called Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
Walker star Jeff Pierre talks Trey's 'life-changing' decision in season 3
Trey (Jeff Pierre) has been through a lot. During Walker's second season, Trey said goodbye to the woman that he loved when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) left, which caused him to rethink his place in this town. As a result, he deepened his friendships with people like Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Captain James (Coby Bell). By the end of season 2, Captain James had a proposal for him: Would Trey like to become a Texas Ranger?
Survivor 43 contestant met her wife at a Xena: Warrior Princess convention
Survivor is a unique game that attracts unique people. So with season 43 of the reality franchise debuting Sept. 21 on CBS, we decided to find out just how unique this latest batch of contestants really is. And how did we do that? We asked them!. When prompted to tell...
Entertainment Weekly
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping you plugged into pop culture
Comments / 0