ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ronald Dean Schol, Jr., 49, was arrested early this morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. The victim told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies that Schol had sent her text messages threatening suicide, and when she returned to the home she shared with him, they began arguing. She said she told him she was going to pack and leave, but she said he told her he wouldn’t allow her to leave and was going to use a rifle to “blow her head off.” She said she retreated to her bedroom to pack and began sending texts to a Gainesville Police Department officer who had previously told her she could reach out if she ever needed help. During this time, Schol allegedly closed and locked a doorway in the hall, preventing the victim from leaving.

