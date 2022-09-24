Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Preparedness for Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center and the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Ian became a Category 3 hurricane early this morning and continues to rapidly intensify...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Issues Updates on State Response to Tropical Storm Ian, State Emergency Operations Center Activated to Level One
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Tropical Storm Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Full remarks from this morning’s press conference are available here. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane and...
