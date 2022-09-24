Read full article on original website
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
Bruins Wrap: A.J. Greer Leads Boston To Overtime Win Vs. Rangers
The Boston Bruins followed a preseason-opening loss with a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday. The Bruins improve to 1-1 in the preseason, while the Rangers fall to 1-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins offense, while playing catch up...
A.J. Greer Making Strong Case To Make Bruins Roster Out Of Camp
The fourth line needs to bring energy, physicality and be tough-minded for its NHL team, and A.J. Greer did just that for the Bruins on Tuesday night. The sixth-year veteran potted two goals —including the game-winner— in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Greer was praised after the game and head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that if the season began tomorrow, he’d be in the lineup.
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
NBA Exec Believes These Two Forwards Could Interest Celtics
The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.
NBA Superstar LeBron James Doubles Down On ‘Hate’ For Boston
NBA superstar LeBron James hasn’t held back lately from talking about how much he dislikes the city of Boston and the Celtics. First, James didn’t mince words when he said he hated playing in Boston on HBO’s “The Shop” in July because the fanbase is “racist as (expletive).”
Celtics Fans Will Love Malcolm Brogdon Expectations Of Backcourt
CANTON, Mass. — Malcolm Brogdon has high hopes for the 2022-23 edition of the Boston Celtics, despite the offseason developments which make his July arrival feel like a lifetime ago. Brogdon now joins the Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart and Derrick White in the Celtics three-guard...
NBA Rumors: Celtics Look To Add This Assistant To Joe Mazzulla’s Staff
With Joe Mazzulla’s inexperience, it was speculated the Boston Celtics might bring a former NBA head coach onto the bench to support Mazzulla. It appears Boston is going a different route and may try to add a trusted option of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens instead. The...
Malcolm Brogdon Reveals He Had Choice In Trade To Celtics
CANTON, Mass. — Malcolm Brogdon just wasn’t along for the ride when the Indiana Pacers decided to trade the veteran guard this summer. In fact, Brogdon revealed during Celtics media day on Monday the Pacers gave him the choice to pick his next destination amongst a small group of teams, and Boston stood out above the rest since it put Brogdon on a team that’s not only capable of winning in abundance, but is also one of the favorites to take home the NBA title this season.
Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Looks To End Six-Game Skid
The Red Sox could desperately use a win despite being eliminated from postseason contention. Boston lost its sixth straight game Monday night in a 14-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The two teams will play the second of their four-game set Tuesday at Fenway Park. The last two games have...
