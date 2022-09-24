CANTON, Mass. — Malcolm Brogdon just wasn’t along for the ride when the Indiana Pacers decided to trade the veteran guard this summer. In fact, Brogdon revealed during Celtics media day on Monday the Pacers gave him the choice to pick his next destination amongst a small group of teams, and Boston stood out above the rest since it put Brogdon on a team that’s not only capable of winning in abundance, but is also one of the favorites to take home the NBA title this season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO