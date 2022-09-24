ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Fell 5-0 to Augustana in Road Tilt

Box Score SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team fell 5-0 to Augustana University Sunday, September 25. The Vikings scored four goals in the first half and tallied one more in the second. Minnesota Crookston falls to 1-8-0 (0-6-0 NSIC) with Sunday's loss. Augustana improves...
CROOKSTON, MN
goldeneaglesports.com

Sioux Falls Uses Efficient Offensive Attack to Sweep Minnesota Crookston

Crookston, Minn. – After defeating Bemidji State in five sets on Friday night, the University of Sioux Falls left no doubt on Saturday, defeating Minnesota Crookston in straight sets (14-25, 15-25, 11-25). The Golden Eagles fall to 2-12 (1-5 NSIC), while USF improves to 9-4 (5-1 NSIC). Set One.
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

UND falls from FCS poll

The Fighting Hawks are 2-and-2 overall and 1-and-1 in the conference after a 17-point loss at 24th-rated Southern Illinois. Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots):. North Carolina Central (4-0) 133; Furman (3-1) 129; Rhode Island (2-2) 115; Stephen F. Austin (2-2) 100; North Dakota (2-2) 82;...
GRAND FORKS, ND
goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Equestrian Has Strong Rides but Falls to Delaware State

FELTON, Del. – The University of Minnesota Crookston equestrian team was defeated 12-3 by Delaware State University Saturday, September 24 at Dovington Training Center in Felton, Del. The Golden Eagles were guided by great rides from Juliana Gullo (Fr., Itasca, Ill.) in fences, as she scored 75 on Lophius...
CROOKSTON, MN
kfgo.com

No. 24 Southern Illinois Upends No. 19 North Dakota, 34-17

CARBONDALE, Ill. (UND Athletics)– No. 24 Southern Illinois (2-2, 1-0 MVFC) upended No. 19 North Dakota (2-2, 1-1 MVFC), 34-17 at Saluki Stadium on Saturday afternoon. In the game, the Salukis outgained the Fighting Hawks in total yardage 458-271. Tommy Schuster finished the day 19-of-32 for 232 yards. SIU...
CARBONDALE, IL
goldeneaglesports.com

University of Minnesota Crookston

GOAL by AUGIE Hamski, Ally Assist by Barkus, Sierra and Young, Ally. Clock UMC Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score AUGIE Score Play. 00:00 Barkus, Jillian at goalie for Augustana (SD) 00:00 Fischbach, Brooklyn at goalie for Minn.-Crookston. 01:07 Shot by AUGIE Fehr, Sylvia, bottom center, saved by...
CROOKSTON, MN
kfgo.com

Drinking suspected in NW Minnesota collision, two hurt

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol says two people were injured in an alcohol-involved multi-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Middle River around 12:30 Monday morning. A car was attempting to pull out of an alley onto the highway when three vehicles collided. The driver of a...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Three Vehicle Accident in Middle River

Two people were injured in a three vehicle accident early this morning in Marshall County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Diane Timm Rud, (46) of Greenbush was attempting to turn northbound onto Highway 32 from an alley just north of milepost 126 when the three vehicles collided. According to...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

2 hurt in Marshall County 3-vehicle crash

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early (Mon) morning in Minnesota’s Marshall County. The State Patrol says it happened around 12:40 AM in Middle River. A Toyota Camry was turning from an alley onto Highway 32 when it collided with a southbound Hyundai and a northbound Ford pickup.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle that crashed in Grand Forks. The Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Ave. They discovered that the vehicle was traveling West on Demers Ave. when it left the road...
GRAND FORKS, ND
NewsBreak
Sports
KNOX News Radio

GFPD: Crash sends six to Altru

A single vehicle crash in Grand Forks this morning resulted in six people being transported to Altru Hospital with injuries. Grand Forks police say the driver was heading west on DeMers Avenue shortly after 2:00 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck the median on the 3400 block. The vehicle overturned and ejected two occupants. The other five individuals inside managed to get out with assistance.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard

LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bus crash that ended in the Maple River late Friday afternoon. Officials were dispatched to 50th St. SE, east of 146th Ave SE in rural Leonard after a school bus went through the guardrail, down the ditch and over an embankment before coming to rest in the Maple River. At the time of the crash, there were seven students from the Enderlin Area School District and a driver on the bus.
LEONARD, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 24, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Daniel Joseph Avila, 52, of Faribault, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 100 Kilos or More of Marijuana. Summer Ann Peltier, 23, no address provided, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 25 Grams or more of Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine. Joshua Lee Fearing, 39,...
CROOKSTON, MN
kfgo.com

16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
BISMARCK, ND

