Minnesota Crookston Fell 5-0 to Augustana in Road Tilt
Box Score SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Minnesota Crookston soccer team fell 5-0 to Augustana University Sunday, September 25. The Vikings scored four goals in the first half and tallied one more in the second. Minnesota Crookston falls to 1-8-0 (0-6-0 NSIC) with Sunday's loss. Augustana improves...
Sioux Falls Uses Efficient Offensive Attack to Sweep Minnesota Crookston
Crookston, Minn. – After defeating Bemidji State in five sets on Friday night, the University of Sioux Falls left no doubt on Saturday, defeating Minnesota Crookston in straight sets (14-25, 15-25, 11-25). The Golden Eagles fall to 2-12 (1-5 NSIC), while USF improves to 9-4 (5-1 NSIC). Set One.
UND falls from FCS poll
The Fighting Hawks are 2-and-2 overall and 1-and-1 in the conference after a 17-point loss at 24th-rated Southern Illinois. Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots):. North Carolina Central (4-0) 133; Furman (3-1) 129; Rhode Island (2-2) 115; Stephen F. Austin (2-2) 100; North Dakota (2-2) 82;...
Minnesota Crookston Equestrian Has Strong Rides but Falls to Delaware State
FELTON, Del. – The University of Minnesota Crookston equestrian team was defeated 12-3 by Delaware State University Saturday, September 24 at Dovington Training Center in Felton, Del. The Golden Eagles were guided by great rides from Juliana Gullo (Fr., Itasca, Ill.) in fences, as she scored 75 on Lophius...
No. 24 Southern Illinois Upends No. 19 North Dakota, 34-17
CARBONDALE, Ill. (UND Athletics)– No. 24 Southern Illinois (2-2, 1-0 MVFC) upended No. 19 North Dakota (2-2, 1-1 MVFC), 34-17 at Saluki Stadium on Saturday afternoon. In the game, the Salukis outgained the Fighting Hawks in total yardage 458-271. Tommy Schuster finished the day 19-of-32 for 232 yards. SIU...
University of Minnesota Crookston
GOAL by AUGIE Hamski, Ally Assist by Barkus, Sierra and Young, Ally. Clock UMC Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score AUGIE Score Play. 00:00 Barkus, Jillian at goalie for Augustana (SD) 00:00 Fischbach, Brooklyn at goalie for Minn.-Crookston. 01:07 Shot by AUGIE Fehr, Sylvia, bottom center, saved by...
Drinking suspected in NW Minnesota collision, two hurt
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol says two people were injured in an alcohol-involved multi-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Middle River around 12:30 Monday morning. A car was attempting to pull out of an alley onto the highway when three vehicles collided. The driver of a...
2 hurt in Marshall County 3-vehicle crash
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early (Mon) morning in Minnesota’s Marshall County. The State Patrol says it happened around 12:40 AM in Middle River. A Toyota Camry was turning from an alley onto Highway 32 when it collided with a southbound Hyundai and a northbound Ford pickup.
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle that crashed in Grand Forks. The Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Ave. They discovered that the vehicle was traveling West on Demers Ave. when it left the road...
GFPD: Crash sends six to Altru
A single vehicle crash in Grand Forks this morning resulted in six people being transported to Altru Hospital with injuries. Grand Forks police say the driver was heading west on DeMers Avenue shortly after 2:00 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck the median on the 3400 block. The vehicle overturned and ejected two occupants. The other five individuals inside managed to get out with assistance.
School bus crashes into river with students onboard near Leonard
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bus crash that ended in the Maple River late Friday afternoon. Officials were dispatched to 50th St. SE, east of 146th Ave SE in rural Leonard after a school bus went through the guardrail, down the ditch and over an embankment before coming to rest in the Maple River. At the time of the crash, there were seven students from the Enderlin Area School District and a driver on the bus.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 24, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Daniel Joseph Avila, 52, of Faribault, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 100 Kilos or More of Marijuana. Summer Ann Peltier, 23, no address provided, for 1st-Degree Drug Possession of 25 Grams or more of Cocaine/Heroin/Methamphetamine. Joshua Lee Fearing, 39,...
16-year-old in custody in connection with Bismarck murder
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A 16-year-old suspect from Bismarck connected to a Bismarck, N.D. murder at a motel early Friday morning is in custody. The Bismarck Police Department said their investigation led detectives to Warren, Minn. The teenager was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7 a.m. in connection with the murder of Maurice Thunder Shield, 28, of McLaughlin S.D.
Waubun man arrested after police find $36,000 worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop
VERNDALE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was able to keep more than 350 grams of Fentanyl off the streets. 32-year-old John Gordon, of Waubun, was arrested Tuesday after deputies found the drugs, which are estimated to have a street value of $36,000, during a traffic stop.
