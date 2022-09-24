What is WVARSE you may ask? It’s West Virginia Association Of Retired School Employees. Anyone who is retired from West Virginia schools is eligible to become a member. What do WVARSE members do? They participate in service projects like packing “blizzard bags” for Lewis County Meals on Wheels, collecting personal hygiene items for LCHS students and providing scholarships for Lewis County graduates. Members also meet with legislators to share their concerns about issues important to retirees.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO