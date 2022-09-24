Read full article on original website
wflx.com
St. Lucie County to open shelters for Hurricane Ian
Leaders in St. Lucie County are preparing for the potential impact from Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday at 10 a.m., county leaders will open up three shelters for those subject to flooding. A general population shelter will open at Fort Pierce Central High School. A pet shelter will also be open...
sebastiandaily.com
Emergency shelters opening Wednesday in Sebastian, Vero Beach
A few emergency shelters are opening on Wednesday starting at 12:00 p.m. in Sebastian and Vero Beach. Officials from the City of Sebastian and Indian River County are doing a great job informing the public as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida on the west coast. The following Indian River County Emergency...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County residents brace for Hurricane Ian’s winds, rain
While the eye of Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall along southwest Florida, the wind and rain is expected to reach the Treasure Coast. For the most part, the number one issue is likely to be water, making sure storm drains don’t back up and create flooding-- it’s been a priority for the county here, which is growing very fast.
wflx.com
3 storm shelters to open in Indian River County for Hurricane Ian
The Indian River County Emergency Services Department announced Tuesday that 3 storm shelters will be open Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Officials said the following shelters are scheduled to open at noon:. Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center: 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach. Treasure Coast Elementary School - (Special...
cw34.com
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
cbs12.com
Over 6,000 without power in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 6,000 people in Palm Beach County are without power due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light announced outages for 6,540 customers in the area. Additionally, FPL is reporting outages for 370 residents in Indian RiverCounty, 100 in Martin County, 90 in...
wqcs.org
FDOT Begins Locking Down State Drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties
Treasure Coast - Tuesday September 27, 2022: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has begun to lock down state drawbridges in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach Counties. The bridges will be closed to marine navigation once...
wflx.com
Martin County residents prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian
Martin County’s homeowners are preparing for flooding and high winds especially in some of the vulnerable low-lying areas. The Fisherman’s Cove neighborhood in Stuart has only had minor street flooding during the last few storms. However, one homeowner said she got flood waters as high as the mailboxes...
treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie woman arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce
Port St. Lucie woman arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested following a string of break-ins in Fort Pierce. ONE ARRESTED FOLLOWING A STRING OF FORT PIERCE BURGLARIES. On September 22, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., Fort Pierce Police...
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: County-by-county closings and cancellations
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here's a county-by-county look at the closings and cancellations in South Florida due to Hurricane Ian:. -Health Care District Primary Care clinics closed Wednesday. -Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society will be closed on Wednesday. -FAU cancels classes after 5 p.m. on Tuesday...
wflx.com
Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Okeechobee County public schools closed Wednesday
All public schools in Palm Beach, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties will be closed Wednesday because of thethreat of Hurricane Ian. The School District of Palm Beach County said all district-operated schools and offices, along with all after-school activities, including sports, school meetings, and leases, are canceled on Wednesday. A...
wflx.com
Hurricane evacuees flee to Palm Beach County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Many residents from the west coast of Florida, who are in the path of Hurricane Ian, are not taking chances and are headed east to South Florida or the Treasure Coast. One man said it took him six hours to travel from the west coast of Florida to the Pioneer Inn in Royal Palm Beach, located along Southern Boulevard.
wflx.com
Delray Beach condo damaged by possible tornado
Dozens of people were evacuated and two others were taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after a possible tornado caused by Hurricane Ian damaged an apartment complex in Delray Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Kings Point apartment complex about 9:15 p.m. after reports of a...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County officials to hold news conference at 3 p.m.
Watch the news conference at 3 p.m. Officials in Palm Beach County will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida. The news conference will be held at 3 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center. Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth will...
WPBF News 25
City of Fort Pierce distributing sandbags in preparation for Hurricane Ian
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce is providing sandbags for residents ahead ofHurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for the entire state of Florida in preparation for the storm. Parts of Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are back in the...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam alert is getting people to send money in order to avoid jail processing. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office notified residents on Monday that a scam call is circulating from a 772 area code. The scammer is posing an an official...
wflx.com
All Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast public schools closed Wednesday
All public schools in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties will be closed over the coming days because of thethreat of Hurricane Ian. The School District of Palm Beach County said all district-operated schools and offices, along with all after-school activities, including sports, school meetings, and leases, are canceled on Wednesday.
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Offering Free Self-Serve Sandbag Stations
Fort Pierce - Monday September 26, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and preparing for any potential impact. Although there is still uncertainty in the future track and intensity, residents can expect significant rainfall, windy conditions, and very rough surf. They should take necessary precautions.
Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. As Hurricane Ian barrels toward the southwest coast of Florida as a major hurricane, Palm Beach County will still feel its effects.
wflx.com
LIVE: DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update from Lake City
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Hurricane Ian is "knocking on the door" of a Category 5 storm. During a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, the governor said the impacts of Ian are already being felt in South Florida. WATCH LIVE:. "There have been several tornado...
