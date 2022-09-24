ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
FanSided

Texas football CB Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from team indefinitely

According to a report from Andrew Schnitker of KXAN Austin on the afternoon of Sep. 27, second-year Texas football cornerback and Dallas, TX, native Ishmael Ibraheem was suspended from the team indefinitely. This news reportedly came after Ibraheem was arrested by University of Texas police on Sep. 26. Here’s more...
Awesome 98

If You Rush The Field at Texas Tech, Don’t Be an Idiot

I love storming fields. I love storming courts. I love college football. Just look at this atmosphere in Lubbock after they beat the Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime this weekend:. I applauded this earlier in the weekend and stand by it. Throwing horns down in a mascot's face? Acceptable. An...
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 5

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Glenn and Vandegrift breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 5 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Battalion Texas AM

A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
KVUE

More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
starlocalmedia.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
Awesome 98

Texas Porch Pirate Revenge Leads to Criminal Poop Attack

Porch pirates are reprehensible. It is so tempting to seek revenge. Unfortunately, it often backfires. In South Austin the footage from numerous doorbell cams showed the same group of suspects and vehicles repeatedly stealing packages from neighborhood homes. To frustrate the pirates, a couple there put a box of dirty diapers in a box on their porch that the pirates then stole.
