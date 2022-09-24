Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is out for the season after suffering a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Lewan was placed on injured reserve Saturday hours after his status was updated on Twitter by the " Bussin' With The Boys " podcast, of which Taylor Lewan is a host. The Titans are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders (noon CT, Fox).

"We come to you with sad news," the Twitter post read. "The boy, Taylor Lewan, is out for the season after his knee injury in the Buffalo game last week."

Lewan went down against the Bills on the first play of the Titans' opening drive. He was assisted off the field by a trainer and later carted to the locker room.

Reserve offensive lineman Dennis Daley, acquired in a September trade with the Carolina Panthers, stepped in for Lewan.

Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray was promoted to the 53-man roster to offset Lewan's move to IR.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan out for season with knee injury, placed on IR