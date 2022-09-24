ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan out for season with knee injury, placed on IR

By Chris Thomas, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIwjv_0i8rDNq500

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is out for the season after suffering a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Lewan was placed on injured reserve Saturday hours after his status was updated on Twitter by the " Bussin' With The Boys " podcast, of which Taylor Lewan is a host. The Titans are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders (noon CT, Fox).

"We come to you with sad news," the Twitter post read. "The boy, Taylor Lewan, is out for the season after his knee injury in the Buffalo game last week."

Lewan went down against the Bills on the first play of the Titans' opening drive. He was assisted off the field by a trainer and later carted to the locker room.

Reserve offensive lineman Dennis Daley, acquired in a September trade with the Carolina Panthers, stepped in for Lewan.

Outside linebacker Wyatt Ray was promoted to the 53-man roster to offset Lewan's move to IR.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan out for season with knee injury, placed on IR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Aaron Rodgers, Todd Bowles downplay significance of Jumbotron-gate

Evidently, one of the more controversial story lines to emerge from Sunday’s Packers-Bucs game has been quashed. A day after suggesting he saw something on the behemoth video board at Raymond James Stadium that might have given the Packers an edge on Tampa Bay’s failed two-point try in the final seconds, Rodgers backpedaled, saying what he saw had nothing to do with the two-point attempt.
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy