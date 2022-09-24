NFL: Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bucs-Chiefs 'Sunday Night Football' game would move to Minneapolis if Hurricane Ian forces relocation
The NFL has started to craft their contingency plans for Week 4's "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, should Hurricane Ian force the contest to be played outside of the Sunshine State. With the Minnesota Vikings vacating their home stadium this week as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints in London at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium has been selected as the "Plan B" location for the Bucs-Chiefs contest.
NFL: Status of Bucs-Chiefs Uncertain As Hurricane Approaches
A contingency site has been selected if the game must be moved due to the Category 4 hurricane.
Buccaneers watching Ian, balance focus with perspective
Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are attempting to focus on football while maintaining perspective as the relocated team watches from Miami as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in western Florida. "Our thoughts and hearts go out to everyone still in Tampa," Bowles said at his media availability from Miami via Zoom video conference on Wednesday. "It's bigger than the football team, No. 1. What we do is really small entertainment for people that go through a lot of rough things and hopefully we can...
LSU OL Garrett Dellinger Out With Hand Injury, Another New Rotation in Works
Tigers set to start fourth different o-line rotation in five weeks, move Miles Frazier to left guard
