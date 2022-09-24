ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers star center Sean Couturier will not require surgery

It appears as though the Philadelphia Flyers have avoided the worst injury outcome (at least for now) in regards to Sean Couturier. According to Chuck Fletcher, who spoke with reporters including Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic, the veteran center will not require surgery for his recent setback but remains out on a week-to-week basis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy