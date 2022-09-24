ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Tickets Sold With All Six Mega Millions Lottery Numbers

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $325 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Texas and is worth $4 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize is multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Friday were 5, 50, 53, 58, 64 and the Mega number was 22. The estimated jackpot was $301 million.

The drawing was the 16th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

