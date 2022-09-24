ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-12 honors Spencer Webb on the opening weekend of conference games

By Don Smalley
In a show of solidarity, the Pac-12 Conference has announced the six host schools from today’s conference games will honor Spencer Webb, a member of the Oregon Ducks’ team who tragically passed away this summer in a cliff-jumping accident at Triangle Lake.

The six teams hosting, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado, California, Washington and Arizona State, will all paint the 4-yard line yellow for the tight end who passed away this summer due to an accidental fall at Triangle Lake.

Oregon has painted its 4-yard lines on each side of the field inside Autzen Stadium. The Ducks have also included a spider web decal with a No. 4 inside of it on their helmets for the 2022 season.

