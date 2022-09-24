Tropical Storm Ian: Osceola County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

Read full article on original website
Osceola County residents prepare for the worst as Hurricane Ian’s projected path inches closer
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents were busy Tuesday getting their last-minute preparations in place as they braced for Hurricane Ian. Heritage Park in Kissimmee was packed again Tuesday with people filling up sandbags. Osceola County Emergency Management Officials provided an update and warned residents they had mere...
Hurricane Ian brings flooding threat to Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian moves closer, all eyes in Seminole County are turning to the Saint Johns River. Anyone near the river and lakes in the area are at risk of flooding, and emergency officials have concerns with Hurricane Ian approaching because the water is already high due this year’s rain.
aroundosceola.com
11 a.m. update: storm path shifts east closer to Osceola, expect flooding rains, and to shelter in place through Thursday
Osceola County officials said to expect high-end tropical storm-force winds and possible hurricane wind conditions starting Wednesday morning, and continuing through early Friday due to slow-moving Hurricane Ian. As well, 6-8 inches of rain are forecast in that period, which should have the attention of those living in low-lying areas.
mynews13.com
Osceola Co. residents prepare for potential storm impacts
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Several Central Florida homeowners began to prep their homes for storm damage Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Central Florida residents are preparing for possible storm impacts. Osceola County resident Alfredo Medina recalls significant flooding and damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Charlie. The county...
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Osceola, Polk counties
Hurricane Ian is set to slam into Florida along the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rain and wind to large swaths of the state. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Mary...
fox35orlando.com
Flagler, Seminole counties ask some residents to evacuate as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler and Seminole counties has asked residents in some areas to evacuate as an intensifying Hurricane Ian threatens Florida. Effective at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The following Zones are asked to leave and seek shelter:. Residents and visitors in mobile homes and RVs countywide. Zone A, the...
spacecoastdaily.com
City of Palm Bay Declares a Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – In anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s approach towards Florida, with weather impacts to Palm Bay expected, Mayor Rob Medina signed Legislative Order No. D-2022-01, declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Bay. A local state of emergency...
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
WESH
Osceola County preparing for Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Over in Osceola County, residents are getting ready to fill sandbags at the Osceola Heritage Park distribution site asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. The site doesn't open until 8 a.m., but people are already starting to line up. If you are thinking about coming to...
WESH
Officials say Hurricane Ian will be 'flood event' for Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday asHurricane Ian was approaching. More than 1,400 county employees have been assigned a duty related to the hurricane. Bryant Applegate, interim county manager, asked that residents of Seminole County hold first responders in prayer.
WESH
Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
fox13news.com
Polk County prepares for high winds, extensive flooding from Hurricane Ian
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County may be shielded from the worst of Hurricane Ian's wrath, but it is expected to experience high winds and extensive flooding. "The water is going to be the story here," said Paul Womble, Polk County' emergency management director. "Obviously wind from a major hurricane, strong wind, that’s what we are preparing for. But that comes and goes with the storm. Floods can last for months."
veronews.com
Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian
Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Public Schools Will Close For Three Days For Hurricane Ian, beginning Tuesday
All Osceola district public schools will be closed for the next three days (Sept. 27, 28, and 29) due to Hurricane Ian. All school activities, events, and programs scheduled for these days are canceled. At this time, no decision has been made regarding school on Friday (Sept. 30). School dismissal...
WESH
Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spots heart in clouds over Orlando as Hurricane Ian nears: 'We'll be fine'
ORLANDO, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian threatens to impact Florida, one woman found a sign in the sky that hopefully things will be ok. Sarah Shannon Moncho of Orlando posted photos to Facebook of what looked like clouds shaped like two hands forming a heart in the sky over the Conway area in spectacular pink and purple hues.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian response: FEMA using Orange County Convention Center for emergency operations
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is using the Orange County Convention Center as its home base for deploying emergency aid during Hurricane Ian. FEMA’s working with American Medical Response, which is coordinating 300 different ambulances from all over the country. About 100 had already been deployed to Tampa to help with evacuations.
Polk Co. preparing for out-of-county evacuees
The Polk County Emergency Operations Center held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss updates involving Hurricane Ian.
