Osceola County, FL

Tropical Storm Ian: Osceola County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Osceola County residents prepare for the worst as Hurricane Ian’s projected path inches closer

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents were busy Tuesday getting their last-minute preparations in place as they braced for Hurricane Ian. Heritage Park in Kissimmee was packed again Tuesday with people filling up sandbags. Osceola County Emergency Management Officials provided an update and warned residents they had mere...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

11 a.m. update: storm path shifts east closer to Osceola, expect flooding rains, and to shelter in place through Thursday

Osceola County officials said to expect high-end tropical storm-force winds and possible hurricane wind conditions starting Wednesday morning, and continuing through early Friday due to slow-moving Hurricane Ian. As well, 6-8 inches of rain are forecast in that period, which should have the attention of those living in low-lying areas.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Osceola Co. residents prepare for potential storm impacts

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — Several Central Florida homeowners began to prep their homes for storm damage Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Central Florida residents are preparing for possible storm impacts. Osceola County resident Alfredo Medina recalls significant flooding and damage caused by Hurricanes Irma and Charlie. The county...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Osceola, Polk counties

Hurricane Ian is set to slam into Florida along the Gulf Coast, bringing heavy rain and wind to large swaths of the state. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions of Central Florida. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Mary...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County preparing for Hurricane Ian

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Over in Osceola County, residents are getting ready to fill sandbags at the Osceola Heritage Park distribution site asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. The site doesn't open until 8 a.m., but people are already starting to line up. If you are thinking about coming to...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials say Hurricane Ian will be 'flood event' for Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's Office of Emergency Management held a news conference Monday asHurricane Ian was approaching. More than 1,400 county employees have been assigned a duty related to the hurricane. Bryant Applegate, interim county manager, asked that residents of Seminole County hold first responders in prayer.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Brevard County bracing for flooding due to Hurricane Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Even before Hurricane Ian was named, some parts of Brevard County were already dealing with flooding due to seasonal storms — something that has prompted more people to get sandbags at distribution sites. The county handed out 50,000 sandbags over the weekend. Long lines...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Polk County prepares for high winds, extensive flooding from Hurricane Ian

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County may be shielded from the worst of Hurricane Ian's wrath, but it is expected to experience high winds and extensive flooding. "The water is going to be the story here," said Paul Womble, Polk County' emergency management director. "Obviously wind from a major hurricane, strong wind, that’s what we are preparing for. But that comes and goes with the storm. Floods can last for months."
POLK COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Closings and cancellations for Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest closings and cancellations as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. This story will be continuously updated. School District of Indian River County will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River State College will close Wednesday and Thursday. Indian River County Landfill and Customer Convenience Centers will close Wednesday...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando mayor says residents need to finish storm preps Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said that those who have not started preparing for Ian need to begin and finish their preparations on Tuesday. All non-essential city offices will be closed Wednesday...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian response: FEMA using Orange County Convention Center for emergency operations

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is using the Orange County Convention Center as its home base for deploying emergency aid during Hurricane Ian. FEMA’s working with American Medical Response, which is coordinating 300 different ambulances from all over the country. About 100 had already been deployed to Tampa to help with evacuations.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

