Pinellas County, FL

Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed

Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Port Charlotte mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The bay area is expected to experience storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rains into Thursday. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Hurricane ...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Pinellas residents preparing for heavy rain and flooding

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - As storm preps in our area continue, there are some residents taking those extra measures to make sure flood waters don’t destroy their belongings. Spectrum Bay News 9’s Saundra Weather went to a bay area community known for its flooding to see how people there are preparing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle

An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
TAMPA, FL
Ian Update #12: Pinellas Beaches Close, St. Pete Beach Sewer Off

Effective at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Pinellas beaches are closed, and beach governments are asking all residents to evacuate. In some cases, they’re shutting down utility service, too. What does it mean that Pinellas beaches are closed?. It means that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will restrict access to all...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open

In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
11 a.m. update: Updated Cone - National Hurricane Center expecting landfall near Venice near 8 p.m. Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center announced it expects Hurricane Ian to make landfall near Venice around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Hurricane Ian crossed over western Cuba Tuesday morning. It is a Category 3 storm with the highest sustained winds of 125 mph. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm by Tuesday afternoon.
VENICE, FL
Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County

Duke Energy is reporting power outages at approximately 14,000 properties in Pinellas. About 3,000 are in Clearwater and 1,000 in the Belleair area. Pinellas County announced that there are about 4,500 residents in public shelters. Outages affecting more than 1,700 properties have been reported, according to Duke Energy's website. Our...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mayor: Despite shifting track, remain vigilant

Despite forecasting models now predicting Hurricane Ian will come onshore in Sarasota County late Wednesday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging residents not to let their guard down. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Welch also relayed that he spoke with President Joe Biden and the director of the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

