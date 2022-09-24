Read full article on original website
Related
thegabber.com
Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed
Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
Clearwater Hurricane Ian State Of Local Emergency Update
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the city of Clearwater, due to impending Hurricane Ian. The city has taken numerous precautions to prepare for the storm: HURRICANE WEBPAGE We’re updating our hurricane webpage regularly.
wfla.com
Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of St. Pete asking residents to conserve water ahead of Hurricane Ian
The City of St. Pete has an urgent plea ahead of Hurricane Ian: reduce the amount of water you're using.
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Port Charlotte mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The bay area is expected to experience storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rains into Thursday. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Hurricane ...
Bay News 9
Pinellas residents preparing for heavy rain and flooding
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - As storm preps in our area continue, there are some residents taking those extra measures to make sure flood waters don’t destroy their belongings. Spectrum Bay News 9’s Saundra Weather went to a bay area community known for its flooding to see how people there are preparing.
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #12: Pinellas Beaches Close, St. Pete Beach Sewer Off
Effective at 7 a.m. tomorrow, Pinellas beaches are closed, and beach governments are asking all residents to evacuate. In some cases, they’re shutting down utility service, too. What does it mean that Pinellas beaches are closed?. It means that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will restrict access to all...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open
In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
Mysuncoast.com
11 a.m. update: Updated Cone - National Hurricane Center expecting landfall near Venice near 8 p.m. Wednesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center announced it expects Hurricane Ian to make landfall near Venice around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Hurricane Ian crossed over western Cuba Tuesday morning. It is a Category 3 storm with the highest sustained winds of 125 mph. The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 storm by Tuesday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Evacuations issued for Pasco County Zones A, B, C
Officials in Pasco County issued a mandatory evacuation order for select areas of Pasco County Monday evening and a voluntary evacuation order for other areas as Hurricane Ian approached off the Gulf Coast.
Beach Beacon
Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County
Duke Energy is reporting power outages at approximately 14,000 properties in Pinellas. About 3,000 are in Clearwater and 1,000 in the Belleair area. Pinellas County announced that there are about 4,500 residents in public shelters. Outages affecting more than 1,700 properties have been reported, according to Duke Energy's website. Our...
IAN: Pinellas County Evacuating Zones A,B,C
Storm could bring several hours of hurricane force winds and high storm surge to Pinellas
Pinellas County announces school closures and shelter openings
Some Pinellas County schools will have early dismissal on Monday so the county can prepare to open them to the public as special needs shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.
TPD chief says burglars, thieves will face harsher charges during emergency
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the City of Tampa's emergency operations that are currently in place as Hurricane Ian approaches the Bay area.
Pinellas County issues mandatory evac orders for Zones A, B, & C
ts in zones A, B and C, including all mobile home residents, are recommended beginning immediately. Mandatory evacuations are likely to follow.
stpetecatalyst.com
Mayor: Despite shifting track, remain vigilant
Despite forecasting models now predicting Hurricane Ian will come onshore in Sarasota County late Wednesday, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging residents not to let their guard down. During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Welch also relayed that he spoke with President Joe Biden and the director of the...
Comments / 0