Amazonia Initiative Selects UC Santa Barbara Anthropologist to Lead International Team

Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
How Nigerian students became ‘change agents’ in solid waste management
Nigerian cities aren’t managing solid waste effectively. Waste has to be managed all the way from generation to storage, collection, transport, recycling, treatment and disposal. But it is visible everywhere in the country’s cities, presenting a major socio-cultural and environmental challenge. Cities tend to treat waste as purely...
Santa Barbara Independent
DART Mission Accomplished: NASA Spacecraft Slams Asteroid
Claps and cheers filled a Cortona Drive conference room Monday afternoon as astronomers with Goleta’s Las Cumbres Observatory (LCO) watched the live feed of an American spacecraft colliding into an asteroid. For those in attendance — who huddled over laptops, whispered among one another, and occasionally glanced up at the big screen — it was the moment they’d been waiting 18 months for.
Many Third-Generation Latinos Don't Speak Spanish. They're Tired Of Being Judged For It.
For children and grandchildren of immigrants, the message from some inside the community is clear: "You're not really Latino if you don't speak Spanish."
SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- SpotOn, the top-rated software and payments partner for restaurants, today announced the release of its State of Restaurant Tech Report, providing insights from independent restaurant operators on the rate of technology adoption, emerging challenges, and predictions for the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005647/en/ SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)
Emergent Cold Latin America Announces Construction of a Temperature-Controlled Facility Located in Talcahuano, Chile
SAO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent Cold LatAm), the fastest-growing refrigerated storage and logistics service provider in Latin America, announced today the construction of a new temperature-controlled facility located in Talcahuano, Chile. With this building, the company intends to strengthen operations and meet the needs of its key customers in the international food market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005540/en/ Emergent Cold Latin America Announces Construction of a Temperature-Controlled Facility Located in Talcahuano, Chile (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Fudan University
Located in Shanghai, Fudan University is dedicated to university-industry research collaboration in blockchain. This integration of multiple fields and collaborations with industry helped land Fudan on the No. 28 spot on our list. Read the Full List: Best Universities for Blockchain 2022. The Shanghai Blockchain Engineering Technology Research Center, led...
Phys.org
We studied 309,544 patent applications—and found inventing is still a man's world
Are women as successful as men in securing a patent for their invention?. We set out to investigate gender bias in patent outcomes at IP Australia—the government agency responsible for administering intellectual property rights. To do so, we analyzed 309,544 patent applications from across a 15-year period (2001-2015), and...
Kaohsiung Global Smart Harbors Forum Launched to Foster International Tie-ups
The southern city of Kaohsiung, known as the Maritime Capital and the Harbor Capital of Taiwan, serves as the best base for Taiwan to venture into marine technology. In recent years, with time evolution and industrial changes, the City Government has been striving to promote the transformation of the Port of Kaohsiung from an industrial harbor to a people-oriented hub, while implementing strategic intelligence solutions in the advanced semiconductor industry and 5G-enabled applications and services with the aim of meeting the needs of future industrial transformation and achieving technological leadership in various fields. This press release features multimedia. View the...
thedailytexan.com
NASA funds UT professor’s space sustainability proposal
A space sustainability proposal co-created by a UT researcher was selected by NASA on Sept. 13 to help spread sustainability efforts to the stars. Moriba Jah, associate professor of aerospace engineering and engineering mechanics, contributed to the proposal, called “Adaptive Space Governance and Decision-Support using Source-Sink Evolutionary Environmental Models.” Jah worked alongside Richard Linares and Danielle Wood, associate and assistant aeronautics and astronautics professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and their proposal is one of three research plans from university-based teams selected, according to the NASA press release.
cryptoslate.com
Decentralized data warehouse Space and Time secures $20M in funding
Space and Time, a Web3-native decentralized data platform, has secured $20 million in a strategic funding round led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. The company previously raised $10 million in a seed round led by Framework Ventures, which participated in the latest funding round alongside HashKey, Polygon, Coin DCX, and several other Web3 communities and angel investors.
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Italy
Around the world, artificial intelligence is revolutionizing every industry. It is helpful to know how different startups are using AI to address problems in the real world. This article covers startups founded in Italy to watch out for that are transforming the artificial intelligence sector in various ways. Their data-backed...
Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health Join Karat’s Brilliant Black Minds Movement to Double the Number of Black Software Engineers in Tech
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Karat, the world’s largest interviewing company, today announced that five leading corporations have joined the Brilliant Black Minds movement to help double the number of Black software engineers in the United States. As the movement’s inaugural Partners of Brilliance, Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health are the first organizations to commit to supporting and hiring software engineers directly from the Brilliant Black Minds community. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005432/en/ Brilliant Black Minds senior advisor Anthony Mays and Howard University Computer Science student Taiwo Oriowo during a 1:1 coaching session. (Photo: Business Wire)
pewtrusts.org
To Save Its Renowned Nature, Australia Invests More in Indigenous Management
Australia is a continent that faces unique pressures, particularly from introduced species and catastrophic wildfires exacerbated by rapidly changing climate. Indigenous Australians have lived throughout the continent for millennia and know best how to manage many of those pressures. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have developed an intimate understanding of their homelands’ nature and seasons, including the role that fire has in the natural world’s regeneration and preservation.
Emily B. Frank on Shifts in Conservation and the Importance of Collaboration
Q&A with Emily B. Frank, objects and sculpture conservator. What does your role as an objects and sculpture conservator entail? There are a lot of ways to be a conservator, and my career is currently very multifaceted. I’m pursuing a PhD at New York University’s Institute for Study of the Ancient World, where my dissertation examines the way that Roman people and artists manipulated their materials and physically intervened in their objects, and how that’s linked to larger social values. I teach technical imaging and image-based documentation and analysis at NYU’s graduate Conservation Center. I’m also an intermittent conservator at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Vaya Space Wins International Green Award for Sustainability and Environmental Impact
Vaya Space, Inc., the vortex-hybrid rocket engine company and emerging leader in sustainable space access, announced that it has been awarded the International Green Apple Environment Award and named as a Global Green World Ambassador. The International Green World Awards represents the world’s premier recognition for companies and countries for their positive impact on the environment. Established in 1994, The Green Organisation is an international, independent, non-profit, non-political, environment group dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practice around the world. The program is considered the biggest environmental awards campaign worldwide, recognizing governments, ministries, companies, organizations, and communities across the private and public sectors. Previous winners include The Coca-Cola Company, Phillip Morris, DoTERRA, Infosys, BNP Paribas, and the Desalinization Institute in Saudi Arabia.
Why Sol Trujillo’s L’Attitude Ventures Sees Latino-Owned Businesses as a Growth Market
Trujillo is working to circulate data to help convince leaders they should invest in Latino businesses and appoint more Latino execs
