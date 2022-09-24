Read full article on original website
One person arrested, two others injured after police chase in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - One person was arrested and two others were injured after a police chase in Livingston Parish overnight. According to a spokesman with the Denham Springs Police Department, around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers attempted to stop a Dodge Ram pickup truck for traffic violations near South Range Ave. and US 190.
houmatimes.com
TPSO Seeks Houma Man in a Deadly Overnight Shooting in Gray
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred at a private residence in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive, in Gray, La. Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday night. According to reports, a man was shot on Carol Street in Thibodaux around 7:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Anyone with any knowledge of this...
BRPD: Arrest made in connection with Shelley Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Shelley Street near Evangeline Street. Kelvin Wallace, 55, faces charges of attempted 1st-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Police say the gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
lafourchegazette.com
Detectives investigating Sunday night shooting in Thibodaux
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an Sunday night shooting in the Marydale community of Thibodaux that left one man injured. Sheriff Craig Webre said that just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, deputies were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of Carol Street in Thibodaux. A man was struck by at least one round and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
theadvocate.com
Three teens, adult charged after Iberia Parish party leads to gunshots, fights
Three teens were charged after gunshots were fired and at least one fight broke out at a New Iberia party. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia around 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 after gunshots were reported at a teenager’s party in the area, the department said in a statement.
fox8live.com
Couple arrested after dispute results in house fire; endangers child, according to Tangipahoa authorities
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM). The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect leads deputies on over 120 mph pursuit, crashes into Donaldsonville house: Assumption Parish sheriff
Assumption Parish deputies arrested a St. James man on felony charges after a chase reaching more than 120 miles per hour started in the Belle Rose area and ended with a crash into a Donaldsonville house late Sept. 23. In a news release, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the...
brproud.com
1 man arrested, 2 teens wanted in Paincourtville shooting incident
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are seeking two teenagers connected to a Paincourtville shooting incident Tuesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies and agents responded to the shooting incident in the Grant Loop Road area. A suspect, James E. Thomas, 40, of Paincourtville, was arrested after deputies conducted a search that yielded crack cocaine.
Alleged 7th Ward hit-and-run suspect reportedly got out of vehicle but still drove off
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but their condition was not released.
WDSU
NOPD: One dead, one injured in Interstate shooting near Louisa Street exit
NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on the interstate Tuesday night left a man dead and another injured in New Orleans. The New Orleans Police Department said the two men were shot around 10:13 p.m. on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. One died on the scene, the other was taken to the hospital to be treated, according to an update from police.
theadvocate.com
Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion. Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. Police identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Authorities say he was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H, near...
2 killed in separate overnight shootings in New Orleans
Police report that two male victims were killed in the incidents.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify man killed in Avenue H shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have identified the man who was killed in Sunday (September 25) morning shooting off Blount Road. Police say they were called to the 10000 block of Avenue H around 5:30 a.m., where they found 18-year-old Kevin...
lafourchegazette.com
8 arrested after drugs found in Thibodaux residence
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 8 people last week after finding narcotics at a Thibodaux residence. Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region about drug activity at a residence in the 200 block of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. Narcotics agents...
brproud.com
Man leads deputy on 120 mph chase ending in crash into Donaldsonville home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — A high-speed chase into Ascension Parish Friday resulted in the arrest of a St. James man and damages made to a patrol unit, mailboxes, and a house. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was led on a 120-mile-per-hour chase Friday, Sept. 23...
KSLA
Pursuit reaches speeds of 120 MPH before crash into Donaldsonville home, deputies say
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase that started near Belle Rose and ended in a crash at a home in Donaldsonville. 29-year-old Davonta Herbert is facing felony charges after the pursuit. Officials...
BRPD investigating shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting with ‘multiple victims’ Sunday night. The shooting took place at the intersection of Airline Highway and Goodwood Boulevard before 10:00 p.m. That location is right next to BRPD headquarters at 9000 Airline...
