Related
Louisiana reports 798 new COVID cases, 15 deaths since weekend
How Hurricane Ian could impact Louisiana's insurance crisis, and what to do
Governor Edwards travels to London to meet with international business, insurance leaders
Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ninth insurer in Louisiana goes under; here's what it means for 1,500 open claims
Here are the Louisiana insurers that have gone broke or left the state amid deepening crisis
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
'Empty the Shelters' event will reduce pet adoption fees at 6 shelters in Louisiana
RELATED PEOPLE
The Water Institute of the Gulf working to restore coastal environments in Louisiana and beyond
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
possible mandatory summer school for Louisiana kids in the near future
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida insurance company declared insolvent, Louisiana left to pay open claims
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
La. Red Cross deploying to Florida for Hurricane Ian response
Staffing issues could further delay transfer of violent juveniles to Angola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teacher shortage impacting Louisiana calls for new recruitment efforts
Medical marijuana runs into problems with Louisiana physician, nursing boards
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Halloween events, activities for kids at state parks in Louisiana
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1