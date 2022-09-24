Read full article on original website
Bloody Elbow
Invicta 49: Delboni vs DeCoursey preview, weigh-in results, how to watch
Invicta is back this week with a cracking title fight, some interesting prospects, and a set of matchups that could add clarity within their respective divisions. As usual, the matchmaking has been very good this time around. Some more experienced talents are taking on younger, hungry up and comers in some quality action fights.
Bloody Elbow
This is how Floyd Mayweather reacted to bodyguard’s KO loss
Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn’t seem fazed that bodyguard Jizzy Mack got brutally knocked out by a 144-pound Japanese fighter in Sunday’s Super Rizin co-main event in Japan. Mayweather was getting his hands wrapped backstage at Saitama Super Arena when the 50-0 boxer noticed Mack get floored by Kouzi, a K-1 kickboxing veteran, in the final round of the fight.
Bloody Elbow
Video: UFC veteran Mike Perry gets in scuffle at presser in Russia
Mike Perry has gotten himself back in the spotlight of infamy. This time, the ever-controversial UFC veteran was involved in a scuffle during a press conference in Russia during a fighter face-off he had no business being in. According to initial reports, “Platinum” was in the country with close friend...
Bloody Elbow
Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes slated for 2022 PFL Championships bout
Two respected UFC veterans are expected to be part of the 2022 PFL Championships fight card. On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed that Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes would face each other at the organization’s finale event on November 25th. The location has yet to be finalized. The 31-year-old Burgos...
Bloody Elbow
Full fight: Watch top prospect Bo Nickal get 52 second win in DWCS Finale to officially join UFC
Week 10 of Dana White’s Contender Series 2022 is in the books, which wraps up the 6th season of the show with five finishes across five fights, with five contracts being given out. Mateus Mendonca, Rafael Estevam, Jack Jenkins, Sam Patterson, and three time NCAA Div-1 national wrestling champion Bo Nickal have all signed with the UFC.
Bloody Elbow
Hey Not the Face! 01: Comparing Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou’s contract situations
Welcome to Hey Not the Face!, the podcast that provides expert analysis on all aspects of combat sports finance with an intense focus on fighter pay. Hey Not the Face! will also feature updates on both antitrust suits against the UFC, in-depth comparisons of boxing pay vs. MMA pay, thorough examinations of contracts and more. The show is hosted by John Nash and airs twice monthly. No permanent schedule has been worked out, but we’ll make sure to notify everyone via our various social media platforms. As always, we hope you enjoy listening.
Bloody Elbow
Actor Tom Hardy signs up to compete in two more BJJ events this December
Tom Hardy is taking his jiujitsu journey seriously, and plans to remain active in the UK competition scene. The famous actor won three gold medals after competing in August and September, and he is already gearing up for a lot more BJJ matches before the year ends. Just days after...
Bloody Elbow
Sean O’Malley reveals what would make him move up to 145 pounds
Rising contender Sean O’Malley has so far been making waves in the UFC’s bantamweight division. And as he further moves up in competition, he also sees himself fighting in the weight class above. In a recent video he uploaded to his YouTube channel, “Sugar” Sean spoke to his...
Bloody Elbow
Maryna Moroz becomes first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold
UFC flyweight Maryna Moroz made history recently by becoming the first UFC fighter to be featured by Playboy. The 11-3 fighter graces that publications new online platform ‘Centerfold’. Moroz broke the news on Twitter, sharing one of the pictures that was taken for the endeavour. In her Tweet...
Bloody Elbow
The Level Change Podcast 195: USADA and the UFC, Dana’s ‘death date’
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
